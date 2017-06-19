(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Namibia's
Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'BBB-' with a
Negative Outlook. The issue ratings on Namibia's senior
unsecured foreign- and
local-currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'BBB-'. The
Country Ceiling has
been affirmed at 'BBB' and the Short-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency IDRs have
been affirmed at 'F3'.
Fitch has also affirmed Namibia's National Long-Term Rating on
the South African
scale at 'AAA(zaf)' with a Negative Outlook. The issue ratings
on Namibia's
bonds with a National rating have been affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BBB-' rating reflects Namibia's strong growth potential and
record of
political stability, balanced by high fiscal and external
deficits. The Negative
Outlook reflects uncertainties about the growth outlook and the
ability of the
government to reverse the rise in debt.
The Namibian authorities have committed to a significant
front-loaded adjustment
that will likely narrow the fiscal deficit in the coming two
years. Fitch
forecasts the gross general government deficit to narrow to 4.2%
of GDP in FY17
and 3.1% in FY18, against the government targets of 3.6% and
2.5%. High public
expenditure growth coupled with underperforming revenues from
Namibia's Southern
African Customs Union (SACU) proceeds and from the domestic
mining sector,
pushed the deficit to 8.5% of GDP in FY15 (ending March 2016).
The deficit fell
to 6.3% of GDP according to official estimates in FY16, much
higher than the
initial budget target of 4.3%, but a substantial achievement
against the
backdrop of stagnant GDP growth.
According to the 2017/18 Budget Statement, fiscal consolidation
this year will
be achieved primarily through expenditure cuts across goods and
services and
capital spending. Fitch forecasts general government
expenditures to fall by to
2% of GDP. The government's fiscal tightening will be aided by
an expected
one-off increase in SACU revenues in FY17.
Namibia's large deficits in recent years have substantially
increased the public
debt burden, to 42% at end-2016 from 26% at end-FY12, against a
'BBB' median of
41% of GDP. Fitch believes that debt levels have likely
plateaued.
In 2016, the Namibian economy experienced consecutive quarters
of negative
growth for the first time since 2009 and, at 0.2% for the full
year only
narrowly avoided a contraction. Fitch forecasts a recovery in
growth in 2017, to
2.0%, notwithstanding slow growth in neighbouring South Africa.
Over the medium
term, we expect growth to return to around 5% or higher, similar
to the
2010-2015 levels. The recovery will be supported by an end to
drought conditions
and associated increase in agricultural output, as well as an
expected increase
in uranium and gold mining. However, tight fiscal policy and low
global
commodity prices have put downward pressure on growth and will
continue to
present downside risks.
CPI inflation peaked at 8.2% in January 2017, as two years of
drought conditions
contributed to rising food prices. With food and fuel inflation
declining, Fitch
forecasts inflation to drop to 6% by end-2017. We expect the
Bank of Namibia to
hold the policy rate at its current level through the year to
support the
currency peg to the South African rand.
Better performance in the mining sector will narrow the current
account deficit
to 8.3% of GDP, from 10.5% in 2016, but the external deficit
remains a weakness
to the sovereign ratings. By comparison, the 'BBB' current
account median is a
deficit of 1.8% of GDP. Namibia's current account deficit has
steadily increased
since first going into deficit in 2008, eroding Namibia's
external creditor
position. Fitch forecasts Namibia to become a net external
debtor by end-2017.
External vulnerability is somewhat mitigated by the structure of
external debt;
much of the debt is intercompany, with parent companies funding
Namibian mining
operations. At just above three months of current external
payments, foreign
reserves are low compared with the 'BBB' median of six months.
Slowing private sector credit growth signals that the Namibian
banking sector is
adjusting after rapidly increasing housing prices fuelled an
expansion in
credit. The central bank imposed measures aimed at reducing
risks from mortgages
and other retail lending, including a maximum loan/value ratio
of 80% on second
homes and a 90% loan/value ratio on auto loans. Non-performing
loans stood at
1.6% of total loans as of end-2016. Namibian banks are generally
well-capitalised and have a return on equity of around 20%.
Namibia's ratings are supported by a track record of political
stability and
governance indicators that are slightly higher than peers.
Government plans to
implement the New Equitable Economic Empowerment Framework,
which would seek to
increase the economic participation and ownership levels of
racially
disadvantaged persons, represent a modest risk to Namibia's
business and
investment climate. The draft law has been published for
consultation, but
uncertainties remain about what will ultimately be approved as
legislation.
Fitch analysis assumes policies to address inequality will be
formulated in a
way that avoids deterring foreign investors on a large scale.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Namibia a score equivalent to a
rating of 'BB+'
on the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers,
as follows:
Macro: +1 notch, to reflect the medium-term growth potential and
credible
macroeconomic policies, including substantial fiscal tightening
despite much
lower than expected growth.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that could result in a downgrade include:
- A failure to narrow the fiscal deficit sufficient to put the
government
debt/GDP ratio on a downward trajectory.
- Failure to narrow the current account deficit or significant
drawdown in
international reserves.
- Weaker than expected economic growth, for example, due to a
worsening of the
business environment.
Future developments that could result in the Outlook being
revised to Stable
include:
- A narrowing of the budget deficit consistent with a downward
trajectory of the
government debt/GDP ratio.
-A marked improvement in the current account balance and
increase in foreign
exchange reserves.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Global assumptions are consistent with Fitch's 'Global Economic
Outlook,'
including a subdued outlook for commodity prices.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jermaine Leonard
Director
+852 2263 9830
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
68 Des Vouex Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Mahmoud Harb
Director
+852 2263 9917
Committee Chairperson
Stephen Schwartz
Senior Director
+852 2263 9938
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
