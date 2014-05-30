(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Namibia's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-' and
'BBB',
respectively. The Outlooks are Stable. The issue ratings on
Namibia's senior
unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been
affirmed at 'BBB-' and
'BBB', respectively. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at
'A-' and the
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3'. Fitch has also affirmed
the National
rating on the South African scale at 'AA-(zaf)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Namibia's 'BBB-' ratings primarily reflects steady growth,
supported by a stable
political and economic environment. The sovereign's balance
sheet is strong.
Government debt (25% of GDP in 2013) is well below the BBB
peers' median (40%).
Recent high budget and current account deficits have highlighted
the dependence
of the economy on South African Customs Union receipts (SACU)
and the exposure
to a few volatile commodities. Continued investment should
support the
diversification of the economy.
Namibia's 'BBB-' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
drivers:-
Fitch expects GDP growth will be 4.8% in 2014 and 5.0% in 2015
from 4.4% in
2013, supported by continuing fiscal expansion, on-going public
and private
investments (including the Husab uranium mine) and recovery in
the mining sector
given a stronger external environment. The main risks to the
forecasts are lower
than expected demand for Namibia's key mineral exports (uranium
and diamond). In
the longer term, the economy should benefit from reforms to
develop
infrastructure and new sectors, consistent with the new
Industrialisation Policy
for Namibia approved in 2013.
In fiscal year 2013/14 (FY14, from April 2013 to March 2014) the
deficit
increased to negative 2.0% of GDP (from 0% of GDP in FY13)
reflecting an
increase in current expenditures and high capital spending in
line with the
strategy to support the domestic economy. Fitch forecasts the
budget deficit
will increase to 3.5% of GDP by FY16, primarily as a result of
SACU volatility.
Grants will gradually decline (including the Millennium
Challenge Account
compact) reflecting Namibia's status as an upper middle income
economy.
The increase in public debt was limited in FY14, at 24.6% of GDP
from 24.4% in
FY13, as part of the deficit was financed using government
deposits (5.8% of GDP
at end-2013 from 7.4% at end-2012). The depreciation of the
currency (by 23%
against the US dollar in 2013) negatively affected external debt
(30% of total
government debt excluding ZAR-denominated debt). Public debt is
forecast to
continue increasing, reaching 27% of GDP in FY16, although it
will remain below
the 35% government debt ceiling.
After a few years of accommodative public policies and high
investment, the
level of foreign reserves was USD1.5bn at end-2013 (2.3 months
of current
account payments, CXP), well below the 2009 peak (USD2bn, 4.5
months of CXP).
Fitch expects FX will remain at 2.3 months of CXP by 2015 in a
context of
continuing twin deficits. Fiscal tightening would support a
rebuilding of FX in
the medium term. A high level of FX reserves is critical for
maintaining
confidence in the peg with the ZAR.
Fitch expects the next presidential and parliamentary elections,
due in November
2014, to be smooth, reflecting the country's political
stability. The candidate
from SWAPO (South West Africa People's Organization) is widely
expected to win
the contest by a large margin, reflecting the support enjoyed by
the ruling
party since independence in 1990.
Namibia's GDP per capita and scores on UN Human Development
indicators are
weaker than its 'BBB' peers median. High unemployment, at 27% of
the labour
force, reflects the limited development of the private sector
and the
capital-intensive nature of the mining sector (11% of GDP but
only 2% of
employment).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently well balanced. The main factors that
individually or
collectively might lead to rating actions are as follows:
Positive:
- Continued strong GDP growth in the context of macroeconomic
stability and
fiscal consolidation.
- Strengthening of fiscal and external balance sheets.
- Improvement in the business environment and successful
development of new
economic sectors (e.g. tourism, agro-processing) that would
lessen exposure to
volatile mining and agriculture and lower dependence on SACU.
Negative:
- Sustained large budget deficits and no medium-term commitment
to fiscal
consolidation that would weaken debt ratios, government deposits
and foreign
reserves at the central bank.
- Materially weaker growth prospects or significant pressure on
international
reserves that undermine the country's external liquidity
position.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch anticipates continuing commitments to develop non-SACU
revenues, improve
the business environment and invest public resources in
productive
infrastructure.
Fitch assumes a gradual recovery in the global economy that will
support demand
for Namibia's key exports.
Fitch assumes there will be no major revision to the SACU
revenue-sharing
formula that could negatively affect SACU revenues to Namibia.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Arnaud Louis
Director
+44 20 3530 1539
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Alex Muscatelli
Director
+44 20 3530 1695
Committee Chairperson
Shelly Shetty
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0324
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
