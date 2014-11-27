(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, November 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed National Australia Bank Limited's Mortgage's (NAB, 'AA-'/Stable/'F1+') AUD17.4bn of outstanding mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is based on: NAB's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA-'; the unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 (moderate-high); and an asset percentage (AP) of 89.5%, which is equal to Fitch's breakeven AP for a 'AAA' rating of 89.5%, supporting a 'AA' tested rating on a probability of default (PD) basis and a 'AAA' rating after giving credit for recoveries. The Outlook on the covered bonds' reflects the Stable Outlook on NAB's IDR. The 'AAA' breakeven AP of 89.5%, corresponding to a breakeven overcollateralisation (OC) of 11.7% is driven by the asset disposal loss component of 14.9% due to maturity mismatches and the refinancing assumptions applied to Australian residential mortgages, followed by the cover pool's credit loss of 3.9% in a 'AAA' scenario. The cash flow valuation component reduces the 'AAA' breakeven OC by 6.3% due to the longer weighted average life of the assets versus the liabilities and excess spread available under the programme. The 'AAA' breakeven AP has not changed since last analysis in September 2014, due to the stable composition of the pool. Maturity mismatches remain significant but have slightly improved since last review. The weighted-average residual life of the assets is at 16.4 years (previously 16.2 years) and the liabilities have reduced to 5.5 years. As of October 2014, the cover pool consisted of 75,180 loans secured by first-ranking mortgages of Australian residential properties with a total outstanding balance of AUD21.8bn. Fitch's calculated 'AAA' expected loss is 3.9% on the residential mortgage assets and benefits from lenders' mortgage insurance. The unchanged D-Cap of 3 reflects Fitch's weak link assessment of liquidity gap and systemic risk. This is driven by the agency's view of the liquidity gap mitigants, in the form of a three-month interest reserve fund, the 12 month extension period for the issued soft bullet bonds and the pre-maturity test for the issued hard bullet bonds. RATING SENSITVITIES The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) NAB's IDR was downgraded by three notches to 'A-'; (ii) the D-Cap fell by three categories to 0 (full discontinuity); or (iii) the asset percentage (AP) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, increased above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 89.5%. Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, amongst others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the 'AAA' breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be available in a full rating report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Primary Analyst James Leung Director +61 2 8256 0322 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd. Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Secondary Analyst Claire Heaton Director +61 2 8256 0361 Committee Chairperson Ben McCarthy Managing Director +61 2 8256 0388 The source of information used to assess these ratings was National Australia Bank Limited. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used in the analysis of the rated bonds is public. Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 8 August 2014; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds ', dated 13 May 2014; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum', dated 13 May 2014; 'APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria', dated 23 June 2014; 'APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum - Australia', dated 23 June 2014; 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity & Refinance Stress Addendum' dated 4 February 2014; 'Global Criteria for Lenders' Mortgage Insurance in RMBS' dated 23 June 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum here APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria here APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum-Australia here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum here Global Criteria for Lenders' Mortgage Insurance in RMBS here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.