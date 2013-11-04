(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed National
Bank of Oman's
(NBO) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a
Stable Outlook. The
Viability Rating (VR) has been affirmed at 'bb+'. A full list of
rating actions
is provided at the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
NBO's IDRs reflect Fitch's view of a high probability of support
being available
from the Omani authorities, if needed, given the strong history
of support for
the banking system from the regulator, the Central Bank of Oman
(CBO) and NBO's
systemic importance. Potential support from NBO's largest
shareholder,
Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ, A/Stable/F1) is also possible,
but is not
factored into the ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
These ratings are sensitive to a change in Fitch's view of the
willingness or
ability of the Omani state to provide support.
RATING DRIVERS - VR
The VR reflects NBO's high concentrations on both sides of the
balance sheet
(although NBO's concentration levels are lower than those of
many domestic
peers), its just adequate and declining capitalisation and a
reliance on
wholesale deposits. It also reflects the bank's strong franchise
in the domestic
market, solid operating profitability, sound asset quality and
adequate
liquidity.
NBO's operating return on average assets remained sound, at
around 1.9% in 2012
and 1.6% in H113. However, operating profit was down about 8%
year on year in
H113: revenues were flat during the period, and the bank
reported an increase
both in impairment charges and in its cost base.
Asset quality remains satisfactory. NBO's impaired loan ratio
was still at a
reasonable 3.7% at end-H113. Fitch does not expect a significant
increase in
impaired loans, given improving economic conditions. Reserve
coverage for NPLs
remained comfortable at over 100%.
Fitch considers NBO's liquidity management to be prudent and the
bank's
liquidity position as adequate. NBO's Fitch-calculated
loans-to-deposits ratio
continued to improve, falling to 102% at end-H113 from 108% at
end-2011 due to
deposit growth outpacing loan growth. Liquidity is further
supported by a
healthy balance of liquid assets, such as cash, interbank and
deposits with the
central bank, and supported by a USD200m liquidity line from its
strategic
shareholder.
Fitch views NBO's capitalisation as only adequate given its
growth strategy and
high concentration risks in lending. NBO's Fitch core capital
ratio of 12.7%
(with a tier 1 ratio of 11.7%) is currently above that of most
domestic peers,
although it has been declining since 2009 due to strong loan
growth. Management
is considering plans to strengthen capital, but is looking at
improving
efficient utilisation of capital as a first step - ensuring
business divisions
generate a strong return on capital used.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
There is little upside to the VR at present. Downward pressure
on the VR could
arise if the bank's capitalisation weakens. Fitch could also
downgrade the
rating if asset quality deteriorates faster than the agency's
current
expectations.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mahin Dissanayake
Director
+44 20 3530 1618
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Laila Sadek
Director
+44 20 3530 1308
Committee Chairperson
Philip Smith
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1091
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated 15
August 2012, and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated 12
December 2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.