(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed National Bank of Oman's (NBO) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. The Viability Rating (VR) has been affirmed at 'bb+'. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this comment. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR NBO's IDRs reflect Fitch's view of a high probability of support being available from the Omani authorities, if needed, given the strong history of support for the banking system from the regulator, the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) and NBO's systemic importance. Potential support from NBO's largest shareholder, Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ, A/Stable/F1) is also possible, but is not factored into the ratings. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR These ratings are sensitive to a change in Fitch's view of the willingness or ability of the Omani state to provide support. RATING DRIVERS - VR The VR reflects NBO's high concentrations on both sides of the balance sheet (although NBO's concentration levels are lower than those of many domestic peers), its just adequate and declining capitalisation and a reliance on wholesale deposits. It also reflects the bank's strong franchise in the domestic market, solid operating profitability, sound asset quality and adequate liquidity. NBO's operating return on average assets remained sound, at around 1.9% in 2012 and 1.6% in H113. However, operating profit was down about 8% year on year in H113: revenues were flat during the period, and the bank reported an increase both in impairment charges and in its cost base. Asset quality remains satisfactory. NBO's impaired loan ratio was still at a reasonable 3.7% at end-H113. Fitch does not expect a significant increase in impaired loans, given improving economic conditions. Reserve coverage for NPLs remained comfortable at over 100%. Fitch considers NBO's liquidity management to be prudent and the bank's liquidity position as adequate. NBO's Fitch-calculated loans-to-deposits ratio continued to improve, falling to 102% at end-H113 from 108% at end-2011 due to deposit growth outpacing loan growth. Liquidity is further supported by a healthy balance of liquid assets, such as cash, interbank and deposits with the central bank, and supported by a USD200m liquidity line from its strategic shareholder. Fitch views NBO's capitalisation as only adequate given its growth strategy and high concentration risks in lending. NBO's Fitch core capital ratio of 12.7% (with a tier 1 ratio of 11.7%) is currently above that of most domestic peers, although it has been declining since 2009 due to strong loan growth. Management is considering plans to strengthen capital, but is looking at improving efficient utilisation of capital as a first step - ensuring business divisions generate a strong return on capital used. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR There is little upside to the VR at present. Downward pressure on the VR could arise if the bank's capitalisation weakens. Fitch could also downgrade the rating if asset quality deteriorates faster than the agency's current expectations. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+' Support Rating affirmed at '2' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB+' Contact: Primary Analyst Mahin Dissanayake Director +44 20 3530 1618 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Laila Sadek Director +44 20 3530 1304 Committee Chairperson Philip Smith Senior Director +44 20 3530 1091 