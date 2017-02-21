(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, February 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed National
Clearing
Centre's (NCC) Long-Term Foreign Currency (FC) Issuer Default
Rating at 'BBB-',
Long-Term Local Currency (LC) IDR at 'BBB' and Viability Rating
at 'bbb'. The LC
IDR and the VR are one notch above the FC IDR and the Russian
sovereign rating
of 'BBB-'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs are Stable. A full
list of rating
actions is at the end of this comment.
NCC is a key operating subsidiary of the Moscow Exchange Group
(MOEX), which is
the largest exchange in Russia. NCC is a central clearing
counterparty (CCP) on
foreign exchange (FX), securities, repo, derivatives and
commodities markets. In
its role as an intermediary between market participants, NCC
acts as a
counterparty for each trade and is ultimately responsible for
the performance of
trading obligations in case of the failure of one or more
clearing participants.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of NCC's LC IDR and VR reflects an exceptionally
strong credit
profile in the context of the Russia market, based on the
entity's intrinsic
strength. NCC has a high resilience to potential losses due to
strong risk
management and controls, the largely short-term nature of its
risk exposures,
and robust solvency, which is further protected by extra buffers
and a loss cap
(with any excess loss to be shared between market participants).
The VR also
reflects NCC's strong liquidity, robust performance as well as a
counter-cyclical and an inexpensive funding base.
Fitch rates NCC's VR and LC IDR above the Russian sovereign
rating of 'BBB-' as
the agency believes NCC would probably retain its capacity to
service its
obligations in roubles even in case of a sovereign default due
to its sound risk
management. Further Fitch expects NCC to toughen collateral
requirements in case
of increased market stress. At the same time, NCC's credit
profile is closely
correlated with the domestic operating environment and Fitch
therefore caps the
rating at one notch above the sovereign.
Credit risk is well-managed and is represented primarily by
counterparty
exposures, mostly to local banks and brokers. NCC mitigates
credit risks with
prudent collateral management in respect to both initial and
variation margins.
This is typically done using statistical value-at-risk
(VAR)-like methods, but
to protect itself from tail risk arising from market turbulence
(as in December
2014), NCC can manually increase collateral requirements. Credit
risk management
is further reinforced by sound close-out netting and
cross-default procedures.
NCC does not extend any uncollateralised exposures to market
participants. At
end-2016, NCC's collateral levels substantially exceeded the
potential
replacement costs that could arise from counterparty defaults.
With the
exception of one small loss in 2013, NCC has not suffered any
losses from
counterparty defaults either during the 2008 crisis or in forced
close-outs made
since then.
NCC's investment policy is quite conservative, permitting
holdings of cash,
placements in highly-rated banks and investments in short-term
(up to 1.5-year
duration) bonds rated 'BB+' and above. At end-2016,
approximately 84% of the
securities portfolio and 70% of bank placements represented
investment-grade
risk. Placements in Russian commercial banks (primarily
state/foreign owned)
were equal to 70% of total equity and holdings of Russian bank,
corporate and
sovereign securities comprised a further 3.6x of equity. These
represent
potential risk in case of extreme stress scenarios in Russia,
although Fitch
believes management would take action to significantly reduce
these exposures in
case of sharp deterioration of the operating environment.
NCC's regulatory capital ratio was a sound 19.4% at end-2016.
Fitch estimates
that existing capital buffers would allow NCC to withstand the
default of nearly
all counterparties unless these defaults were accompanied by
unprecedentedly
high daily market movements impairing the currently sound
collateralisation.
The default waterfall (procedure for allocating losses in case
of counterparty
failures) further protects NCC's solvency by capping losses for
NCC. Under this
framework, NCC's loss on counterparty defaults is limited to
RUB9.5bn (17% of
equity at end-2016) with the excess loss to be covered by
collective default
funds (RUB3.7bn) and the Moscow Exchange contribution to the
default funds (up
to RUB5bn), available upon request. According to NCC's clearing
rules, any
remaining loss is to be shared among market participants. Sound
earnings
generation (RUB21bn net income in 2016 under local GAAP, ROAE of
35%) provides
an additional cushion.
NCC has no debt, and its liabilities consist primarily of
interest-free
counterparty trading accounts. Almost all assets are very liquid
and fully cover
customer accounts.
Fitch believes CBR is preparing to introduce from 1 January 2018
a new
regulatory regime for CCPs with specific capital and liquidity
requirements to
better reflect the nature of their operations. Fitch estimates
that based on
end-2016 figures NCC would comfortably comply with these
requirements.
NCC's Long-Term FC IDR of 'BBB-' is constrained by Russia's
Country Ceiling. The
FC IDR is driven by the VR, but also underpinned at this level
by potential
sovereign support, as reflected in the Support Rating Floor
(SRF) of 'BBB-', in
line with the sovereign rating.
Fitch views the propensity of the sovereign to provide support
to NCC as high
given its important role in ensuring the functioning of local
financial markets
and its unique infrastructure. A failure of NCC to perform its
functions could
lead to serious confidence-related issues and have a material
negative impact on
the whole Russian financial system.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
NCC's IDRs and VR would be downgraded if Russia's sovereign
ratings are
downgraded and the Country Ceiling is revised lower. Losses due
to insufficient
collateralisation, repetitive or prolonged IT-system outages,
frequent/substantial utilisation of CBR liquidity facilities or
a significant
decrease in loss absorption capacity could put downward pressure
on NCC's VR,
potentially resulting in its LC IDR being downgraded to the
level of the FC IDR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable
Long-Term Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Fitch Ratings Moscow
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Anton Lopatin
Director
+7 495 956 7096
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
