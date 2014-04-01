(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 1 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the notes of Philippines-based Power Sector Assets and
Liabilities Management (PSALM) Corporation as listed below.
National Power Corporation PSALM Notes
USD500m fixed-rate notes due November 2016 affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Key Rating Drivers
The rating on the notes is credit-linked to that of the Philippines as the notes
are irrecoverably and unconditionally guaranteed by the Republic of Philippines.
The rating action follows the affirmation of the Philippines' Long-Term Foreign
Currency Issuer Default Rating at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook on 25 March 2014.
Rating Sensitivities
Changes to the Philippines' rating will result in a corresponding action on the
notes' rating.