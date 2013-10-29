(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nationwide
Building
Society's (Nationwide; A/Stable/F1) GBP15bn mortgage covered
bonds at 'AAA' with
a Stable Outlook following a review of the programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The covered bonds' rating is based on Nationwide's Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'A' and a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4
(moderate risk), which
allow for a maximum achievable rating for the covered bonds of
'AA+' on a PD
basis, and 'AAA' after factoring in recoveries given default.
The rating is also
based on the asset percentage (AP) of 84.5% used in the asset
coverage test,
which is communicated in the investor report, providing a
cushion compared with
Fitch's breakeven AP of 90% for the 'AAA' rating.
The Outlook on the covered bonds' rating is Stable, driven by
the Stable Outlook
on Nationwide's IDR.
The D-Cap of 4 is driven by the moderate risk assessment of
three out of five
components: liquidity gap and systemic risk, systemic
alternative management and
privileged derivatives components, which are the joint weakest
of the D-Cap
components. Fitch has assessed the asset segregation and cover
pool-specific
alternative management components as low risk.
The moderate risk assessment for the liquidity gap and systemic
risk reflects
Fitch's view of mitigants against liquidity gaps in the form of
a three-month
interest reserve fund and a 12-month extendible maturity on the
covered bonds.
The systemic alternative management's assessment reflects the
challenges of the
administrator post issuer default to perform significant
functions and contract
other parties in a timely manner. The agency takes comfort from
the active
oversight taken by the FCA under the UK regulated covered bond
framework and the
appointment of an alternative manager post issuer default.
Finally, the moderate
risk assessment for the privileged derivatives is due to the
internal asset swap
in place on the cover pool, which is considered highly material
to the
programme.
Nationwide has implemented a new IT system for the cover pool
mortgage selection
and reporting called ABS Suite. This has been in place since
January 2013. Fitch
takes comfort from the fact that this system is available on the
market and is
used by other covered bond issuers and the risk assessment for
the cover
pool-specific alternative management component of the D-Cap is
low.
The 'AAA' breakeven AP has increased to 90% from 88% last year.
This supports a
'AA' rating on a PD basis and allows for a two-notch recovery
uplift for the
covered bonds in a 'AAA' scenario. The increase was driven by
lower refinancing
stress assumptions reflecting a sustained decrease in UK RMBS
spreads over the
past 12 months. This results in a lower discounting of the cover
assets when
modelling a stressed sale of the assets in Fitch's cash-flows
model.
The benefits of lower refinancing spread assumptions are
partially offset by (i)
the increased maturity mismatch between the cover pool assets
and the
liabilities; and (ii) the decreasing effect of negative carry,
which have a
negative impact on the breakeven asset percentage. Both the
increase in the
maturity mismatch and the decrease in the amount of additional
collateral
(negative carry) are due to a decrease in the WA life on the
bonds (6.8 years at
end-August 2013).
There are currently 34 soft bullet bonds outstanding. The bonds
are issued in
euro, sterling, Swedish and Norwegian krone with a total
equivalent amount of
approximately GBP15bn compared with GBP17bn in 2012. The WA
margin on the bonds
has decreased to 0.84% from 0.91% and the WA term to maturity
decreased to 6.8
years from 8.1 years as a result of the cancellation of two
bonds in April 2013.
The cover assets yield both floating and fixed rates and an
interest rate swap
is in place with Nationwide to transform the interest
collections from the cover
assets into one-month GBP LIBOR plus a blended spread. Several
swaps are in
place to hedge interest rate and currency mismatches on the
bonds.
At end-August 2013, the cover pool consisted of 272,775 loans
totalling
GBP22.1bn of residential mortgages in the UK. The WA indexed
current
loan-to-value is 54.1% and the WA seasoning is 95 months. In
total, 27.7% of the
pool is on interest only repayment, the remaining 72.3being
amortising. The
cover pool assets are well-diversified across the UK, with the
highest
concentrations in Outer Metropolitan (16.03%), followed by
London (12.71%) and
Outer South East (12.69%). In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch calculated
that the
expected loss on the portfolio is 8.7%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following occurred:
(i) Nationwide's IDR was downgraded by two notches to 'BBB+' or
lower; or (ii)
the D-Cap fell by at least two categories to 2 (high risk); or
(iii) the AP that
Fitch takes into account in its analysis increased above the
'AAA' breakeven AP
of 90%.
Given the dynamic nature of the programme, the composition and
credit quality of
the cover pool may change over time. The Fitch breakeven AP for
the covered bond
rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the
cover assets
relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over
time, even in the
absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed to
remain stable over
time.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Kevin Vanistendael
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1564
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Lukas Platzer
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1589
Committee Chairperson
Cosme de Montpellier
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1407
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 04
September 2013,
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds', dated 13 May
2013, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds:
Derivative Addendum', dated 13 May 2013, 'Covered Bond Rating
Criteria -
Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum' dated 3 June
2013, 'EMEA
Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 6 June 2013 and 'EMEA
Criteria
Addendum - United Kingdom' dated 09 August 2012 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
