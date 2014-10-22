(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nationwide Building Society's (NBS, A/Stable/F1) GBP15.7bn equivalent outstanding covered bonds at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook. The rating action follows a review of the programme. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is based on NBS's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A', an unchanged IDR uplift of zero, an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate risk) and the 84.5% asset percentage (AP) used in the programme's asset coverage test that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which provides more protection than the 92% 'AAA' breakeven AP. The 'AAA' breakeven AP has increased to 92% currently from 90% in October 2013, due to a lower credit loss on the cover pool and lower refinancing spread assumptions. The Stable Outlook on the covered bonds reflects that of the issuer. The main driver of the 'AAA' breakeven OC of 8.7% (equivalent to an AP of 92%) remains the asset disposal loss component of 7.3%, which reflects the need of a stressed asset sale to meet timely payments of the bonds should the source of payment on the bonds switch to the cover pool. This is lower than peers since the maturity mismatches between the assets and the covered bonds are low (10.9 years versus 6.7 years). As part of the asset coverage test, an additional amount of collateral is in place to cover against negative carry risk. This has been deducted from the asset disposal loss component, leading to a lower 'AAA' breakeven OC. This is followed by the cover pool's credit loss of 5%, with the cash flow valuation reducing the 'AAA' breakeven OC by 1.9%. The 5% credit loss reflects the impact on the breakeven OC from the weighted average (WA) default rate of 15.2% and the WA recovery rate of 68.8% in a 'AAA' scenario. The credit loss improved since October 2013, mainly due to the application of the updated UK Criteria Addendum assumptions published on 30 May 2014, notably the change to the concept of sustainable loan-to-value to assess the risk of foreclosure on a loan. This has had a positive impact on the analysis of loans issued when house prices were below their long-term sustainable levels. The D-Cap of 4 reflects a moderate payment interruption risk, unchanged from Fitch's previous review. The weakest link remains the liquidity gap and systemic risk, systemic alternative management, and privileged derivatives components. Fitch determined that no additional IDR uplift is applicable. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AAA' rating of NBS's covered bonds is vulnerable to a downgrade if any of the following occurs (i) NBS's IDR is downgraded by two notches to 'BBB+' or lower; (ii) the D-Cap is reduced to 2 (high risk) or lower; or (iii) the level of AP that Fitch gives credit to in its analysis increases above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 92%. The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, amongst others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the breakeven AP for the 'AAA' rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be available in a full rating report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com. In the report Breaking Down Breakeven Overcollateralisation, published 8 July 2014, Fitch details its approach for determining the breakeven OC components. Contact: Primary Analyst Kevin Vanistendael Analyst +44 20 3530 1564 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Stephen Kemmy Director +44 20 3530 1474 Committee Chairperson Cosme de Montpellier Senior Director +44 20 3530 1407 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. 