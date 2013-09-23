(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Nationwide Building
Society's (Nationwide; 'A'/Stable/'F1') GBP15bn mortgage covered
bonds at 'AAA'
with a Stable Outlook following a downgrade of Nationwide's
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) to 'A'/Stable/'F1' from 'A+'/Negative/'F1' on 19
September 2013.
Nationwide's IDR is driven by its Viability Rating (VR) which
was downgraded to
'a' from 'a+'. In addition, the Outlook on the IDR was revised
to Stable from
Negative. The downgrade mainly reflects Fitch's concerns about
continued
pressure on post-impairment earnings (see "Fitch Affirms Royal
Bank of Scotland,
Lloyds Banking Group & Santander; Downgrades Nationwide" dated
19 September 2013
at www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The covered bonds' rating is based on Nationwide's Long-Term IDR
of 'A', the
Discontinuity Cap (D-CAP) of 4 (moderate risk) and the asset
percentage (AP) of
84.5%, which is below the breakeven AP for the 'AAA' rating, at
88%.
The Outlook on the covered bonds' rating is Stable which is
driven by the Stable
Outlook on Nationwide and the fact that, all else equal, it
would require a
two-notch downgrade of the IDR before the covered bond rating
would be affected.
The combination of Nationwide's IDR and the D-Cap of 4 lead to a
maximum rating
of 'AA+' on a probability of default (PD) basis, down from
'AAA'. However, the
bonds can still be rated 'AAA' when factoring in stressed
recoveries given
default on the bonds. As a result, the downgrade of Nationwide's
Long-Term IDR
has no impact on the covered bonds' rating, although the rating
of the covered
bonds on a PD basis is lower.
The agency takes into account the AP of 84.5% used in the Asset
Coverage Test.
This provides cushion compared to the 88% 'AAA' breakeven AP.
The breakeven AP
of 88.0% supports a 'AA' rating on a PD basis and allows for a
two-notch
recovery uplift for the covered bonds in a 'AAA' scenario in
Fitch's cash-flows
model.
The D-Cap of 4 is driven by the moderate risk assessment of the
liquidity gap
and systemic risk, the systemic alternative management and the
privileged
derivatives components, which are the weakest of the D-Cap
components. The asset
segregation and cover pool-specific alternative management
components are
assessed as low risk from a discontinuity point of view.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating on the covered bonds would be vulnerable if any
of the
following occurred: (i) the IDR was downgraded by two notches to
'BBB+' or
lower; or (ii) the D-Cap fell by at least two categories to 2
(High risk) or
lower; or (iii) the AP that Fitch takes into account in its
analysis increased
above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 88.0%.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Stephen Kemmy
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1474
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Kevin Vanistendael
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1564
Committee Chairperson
Cosme de Montpellier
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1407
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 04
September 2013,
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds', dated 13 May
2013, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds:
Derivative Addendum', dated 13 May 2013, 'Covered Bond Rating
Criteria -
Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum' dated 3 June
2013, 'EMEA
Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 6 June 2013 and 'EMEA
Criteria
Addendum - United Kingdom' dated 09 August 2012 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance
Stress Addendum
here
EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria
here
EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom - Mortgage and Cashflow
Assumptions
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
