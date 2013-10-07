(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) for Navistar International Corporation (NAV),
Navistar, Inc. and
Navistar Financial Corporation (NFC) at 'CCC'. In addition,
Fitch assigns a
rating of 'CC'/'RR6' to NAV's planned $200 million of senior
subordinated
convertible notes due 2018. Proceeds from the new notes will be
available for
general corporate purposes and to repay a portion of 3% senior
subordinated
notes scheduled to mature October 2014. A full list of ratings
is shown at the
end of this release.
Fitch has removed the Positive Rating Outlook on NAV due to
uncertainty about
the timing of possible future changes in the company's credit
profile,
particularly as the operating environment remains difficult.
Fitch believes
NAV's past actions to revise its engine strategy and improve
liquidity could
support stronger operating results and rebuild financial
flexibility over the
long term, but the effectiveness of these actions will be
subject to near term
challenges surrounding the company's market share and industry
demand for heavy
duty trucks.
Key Rating Drivers
NAV has made meaningful progress in implementing its revised
engine strategy
that involves Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) emissions
technology. The
introduction of SCR technology on NAV's heavy duty engines was
completed in
August 2013 and is currently being phased in on its medium duty
engines. NAV
also continues to restructure and streamline its manufacturing
and engineering
operations to improve efficiency and cut costs which can be
expected to support
margins over the long term. NAV estimates it will reduce its
cost structure by
$50 million - $60 million in 2014 in addition to $236 million of
savings
realized to date.
Key rating concerns include low sales volumes related to weak
industry demand
for heavy duty trucks, declines in the company's market share,
high warranty
costs, operating losses and negative free cash flow. NAV's share
in its
traditional heavy and medium duty truck markets fell to 14% and
24%,
respectively, in the third fiscal quarter of 2013 compared to
18% and 23%,
respectively, in fiscal 2012. Orders have recently improved for
certain heavy
duty trucks which could begin to boost sales in future periods,
but orders for
medium duty trucks have been especially weak pending NAV's
implementation of SCR
technology in the medium duty market. NAV recently added the
Cummins medium-duty
ISB engine to its offerings, but full introduction of SCR in
medium duty engines
will take place largely in 2014.
Concerns about the availability and use of emissions credits are
declining as
the production of SCR engines increases. Non-conformance
penalties totaled $7
million in the third quarter of fiscal 2013 compared to $10
million in the
year-earlier-quarter. NAV has received required regulatory
approvals of its
reconfigured emissions compliant engines and on-board
diagnostics, and there are
sufficient emissions credits to support sales of medium duty
vehicles equipped
with non-compliant engines into 2015.
Warranty expense more than doubled in 2012 to $895 million and
has remained high
in 2013, at $594 million through the first nine months. Charges
in 2012 included
more than $400 million of adjustments to pre-existing
warranties. Warranty
expenses are largely attributable to complexity surrounding
engine emissions
regulations, especially for engines produced in 2010. Cash
charges could be high
in the near term as NAV makes repairs related to accrued
warranty liabilities.
Manufacturing sales declined nearly 16% in the first nine months
of 2013 due to
lower industry deliveries, NAV's deteriorating market share, and
lower military
sales. NAV continues to generate significant operating losses
and may not return
to profitability until it completes its transition to SCR
technology and
rebuilds market share. To preserve cash, NAV is limiting capital
spending,
pruning non-core operations, and expanding restructuring
actions.
Manufacturing free cash flow (FCF) was negative $383 million
through the first
nine months of fiscal 2013. Fitch expects it will be negative
for the full year
and possibly again in fiscal 2014 before the full impact of
NAV's revised engine
strategy and cost restructuring become evident. NAV's FCF is
usually strongest
in the last two quarters but is currently pressured by low sales
volumes, costs
to implement SCR emissions technology, high warranty cash costs,
and pension
contributions. FCF in 2014 could potentially benefit from higher
sales volumes
if the growth in orders for heavy duty trucks in the third
quarter is sustained,
costs decline related to the implementation of SCR, and NAV
realizes expected
savings from restructuring.
NAV's liquidity at July 31, 2013 included manufacturing cash and
marketable
securities totaling $1,026 million (net of BDT and BDP joint
venture cash and
restricted cash) compared to net cash of $1,448 million at FYE
Oct. 31, 2012.
NAV also has an undrawn $175 million ABL facility. Liquidity was
offset by
current maturities of manufacturing long term debt of $116
million. Liquidity
could decline through early 2014 when working capital is
typically negative.
However, working capital may be less cyclical in the near term
due to weak sales
levels. In addition, NAV's financial services business is
conservatively
leveraged, which provides adequate capacity to support a planned
$270 million
intercompany loan to NAV.
Pension contributions represent a recurring use of cash. NAV
estimates it will
be required to contribute $166 million in 2013 and at least $200
million
annually between 2014 and 2016. The company contributed $157
million in 2012 and
$86 million through the first nine months of 2013. NAV's net
pension obligations
increased to $2.1 billion at the end of fiscal 2012 from $1.8
billion in 2011.
The favorable impact of higher interest rates on the pension
liability
calculation could potentially reduce the liability at the end of
2013.
Rating Sensitivities
Fitch could take a positive rating action if manufacturing FCF
returns toward a
sustainable breakeven level, the SCR engine strategy is
completed successfully,
NAV's market share recovers, restructuring and integration lead
to further cost
savings, and earnings improve.
Fitch could take a negative rating action if NAV's market share
fails to recover
or liquidity declines materially from current levels. If NAV's
operating
performance does not improve sufficiently in the next several
quarters, the
company could be challenged to fund capital expenditures,
seasonal working
capital requirements, pension contributions and interest
expense. Several
investors have accumulated a material portion of NAV's common
shares which
contributes to some uncertainty about long-term operating and
financial
policies. The ratings could also be negatively affected
depending on the outcome
of the SEC's investigation of the company's accounting and
disclosure practices.
The Recovery Rating (RR) of '1' for Navistar Inc.'s $700 million
term loan
supports a rating of 'B', three levels above NAV's IDR, as the
loan can be
expected to recover more than 90% in a distressed scenario based
on a strong
collateral position. The 'RR4' for senior unsecured debt
reflects average
recovery prospects in a distressed scenario. The RR '6' for
senior subordinated
convertible notes reflects a low priority position relative to
NAV's other debt.
Navistar Financial Corporation
Fitch believes NFC is core to NAV's overall franchise, and the
IDR of the
finance subsidiary is directly linked to that of its ultimate
parent due to the
close operating relationship and importance to NAV, as
substantially all of
NFC's business is connected to the financing of new and used
trucks sold by NAV
and its dealers. The linkage also reflects the potential that,
under a stress
scenario, NAV may seek to extract capital and/or unencumbered
assets from NFC.
The relationship between NAV and NFC is formally governed by the
Master
Intercompany Agreement. Also, there is a requirement referenced
in NFC's credit
agreement requiring Navistar, Inc. or NAV to own 100% of NFC's
equity at all
times.
Fitch views NFC's operating performance and overall credit
metrics as neutral to
NAV's rating. NFC's performance has not changed materially
compared to Fitch's
expectations, but its financial profile remains tied to NAV's
operating and
financial performance. Total financing revenue declined in third
quarter 2013
(3Q13) on continued reduction of NFC's retail portfolio balance
and lower
wholesale financing volume to dealers. The average receivables
balance declined
to $1.6 billion at July 31, 2013 compared to $2.3 billion
one-year prior.
NFC's asset quality remains stable, reflecting the mature retail
portfolio which
is running off. Charge-offs and provisioning volatility has
declined as NFC
focuses on its wholesale portfolio, which historically has
experienced lower
loss rates relative to the retail portfolio.
NFC's leverage has remained at historically low levels due to
reduced overall
financing needs. Balance sheet leverage, as measured by total
debt to equity,
was 2.36x in 3Q13 compared to 3.98x one-year prior. Management
believes NFC can
more effectively operate with a leverage target between 5x and
6x, consistent
with historic levels and with other Fitch-rated captives. The
company is
contemplating financing actions, which may include
reestablishing dividends from
NFC to NAV in efforts to maintain adequate asset coverage and
leverage, as well
as to enhance liquidity at NAV in the medium to longer term.
Liquidity is adequate at July 31, 2013, with $5.2 million of
unrestricted cash
and approximately $768 million of availability under its various
borrowing
facilities. In February and September 2013, NFC completed
refinancings of a
portion of its borrowing facilities which Fitch believes
mitigates some
potential near-term liquidity constraints.
The 'RR4' for NFC's senior secured credit facilities reflects
average recovery
prospects in a distressed scenario.
As of July 31, 2013 debt totaled nearly $3.1 billion at NAV,
including
unamortized discount, and $1.7 billion at the Financial Services
segment, the
majority of which is at NFC.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Navistar International Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'CCC';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'CCC'/'RR4';
--Senior subordinated notes at 'CC'/'RR6'.
Navistar, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'CCC';
--Senior secured bank term loan at 'B'/'RR1'.
Cook County, Illinois
--Recovery zone revenue facility bonds (Navistar International
Corporation
Project) series 2010 at 'CCC'.
Illinois Finance Authority (IFA)
--Recovery zone revenue facility bonds (Navistar International
Corporation
Project) series 2010 at 'CCC'.
Navistar Financial Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'CCC'.
--Senior secured bank credit facilities at 'CCC'/'RR4'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
