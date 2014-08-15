(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, August 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of Nelson Building Society (NBS) at 'BB+'.
The Outlook is
Stable. A full list of rating actions can be found at the end of
this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR AND Viability Rating (VR)
The affirmation of NBS's IDR, VR and Stable Outlook reflect the
society's
consistently strong operating performance, solid asset quality,
stable funding
and liquidity profiles and adequate capital ratios. The main
constraint on the
ratings is the society's moderate franchise which can limit
pricing power and
competitive advantages, and NBS's small absolute size which
increases
concentration risks.
Intense lending competition has constrained loan growth and
profitability for
some smaller FI's in New Zealand. However, NBS performance in
the face of this
pressure has been very strong. Operating profits increased 43%
to NZD3.1m as the
society continues to benefit from good loan growth (up 10% in
financial year
ended 31 March 2014 'FYE14) and wider net interest margins of
2.51% in FY14
(FY13: 2.43%).
The majority of NBS's growth has originated from the more
recently established
Takaka and Ashburton branches. A solid regional presence, strong
community
links, and established and experienced branch managers have
enabled NBS to
compete on its service proposition and help offset pricing
pressure in the
market. However, as a mutual institution, NBS has limited
capital raising
options and rapid loan growth has pressured capital ratios.
Capital ratios are maintained with moderate buffers over
regulatory minimums and
using a non-risk adjusted measure of tangible common
equity/tangible assets are
lower than domestic peers. However, measured against more highly
rated
international peers, NBS capital ratios were stronger. Solid
earnings enabled
this ratio to increase to 6.16% at FYE14 (FYE13: 5.82%).
Despite rapid loan growth the society has maintained a
conservative underwriting
approach, reflected in its historically solid asset quality. At
FYE14, NBS had
two impaired loans which equated to a loan-impairment/gross loan
ratio of 0.45%
(FYE13: 0%), and well secured past due loans had declined by 62%
to NZD0.4m.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR AND VR
An upgrade to NBS's IDR and VR would require the society to
improve the value of
its franchise, decrease its concentrations and strengthen its
capital position.
This would most likely be the result of the successful execution
of its growth
strategy, on-going improvements in operating profitability and
cost control, and
no deterioration in asset quality.
A negative rating action could occur if asset quality
unexpectedly deteriorated
due to its large single-name or geographic concentrations, or
because of poorly
managed expansion and loan growth. Weaker capitalisation and
damage to NBS's
reputation and franchise could have a knock on effect on
deposits and threaten
the society's access to funding, possibly resulting in a rating
downgrade.
KEY RATING DRIVERS & RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
The Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No Floor'
reflect Fitch's
view that while support from the authorities is possible, it
cannot be relied
upon. The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor take into
account the
existence of a legal framework - the Open Bank Resolution Scheme
(OBR), which
reflects a reduced propensity of the New Zealand government to
support to
financial institutions.
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to any
change in
assumptions around the propensity or ability of the New Zealand
government to
provide timely support to the bank.
The rating actions are as follows:
Nelson Building Society (NBS):
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B';
Local Currency Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable;
Local Currency Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B';
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+';
Support Rating affirmed at '5'; and
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF'.
