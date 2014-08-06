(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, August 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK-based New Look Retail Group Limited's (New Look) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B-' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed New Look Bondco I plc's senior secured notes at 'B'/Recovery Rating 'RR3'. The IDR is constrained by the group's strong concentration in the UK market - which accounted for 66% of sales and 75% of EBITDA in the financial year to March 2014 - high competitive pressures, and aggressive financial leverage following last year's refinancing. It also reflects its modest, but improving, scale and diversification, as well as the limited track record of the business model following the strategic changes implemented under new management. Positively, the rating reflects the group's leading UK market position in its targeted clothing retail market segment of young women's wear, supported by a selective and growing presence on international markets. Fitch expects satisfactory free cash flow (FCF) generation to support further modest deleveraging and PIK debt retirement. KEY RATING DRIVERS Aggressive Financial Profile The 2013 debt refinancing has strengthened the group's liquidity, establishing a tiered capital structure, consisting of a super senior revolving credit facility (SSRCF; GBP75m), senior notes and PIK debt. All instruments share identical security with priority ranking established by way of inter-creditor agreement. Accordingly, Fitch gives the PIK notes full consideration as debt. In view of the asset-light business model and therefore allowing for capitalised rent obligations (applied multiple of 8x) funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage in the financial year to March 2014 stood at 7.3x and FFO adjusted fixed charge cover at 1.5x, which constrain the rating to the 'B-' level. The company has used excess cash generation during the year to retire some of the PIK notes (GBP40m), and to manage financial leverage. Fitch expects the company to continue to do so in line with permitted carve-outs in the senior notes. For the calculation of the leverage ratio, Fitch has excluded reported cash by GBP45m that was considered restricted and absorbed in the company's pronounced seasonal working capital cycles. Established Brand on Competitive Markets The rating reflects New Look's established brand associated with high a fashion content and value preposition, which is considered the key differentiating factor for the group and has led to a market-leading position in the UK young women's wear market. It operates a fast fashion approach, refreshing ranges every 4-6 weeks, with a clear pricing position in the value fashion segment. The total size of the clothing market for women's wear is estimated GBP41.1bn with an estimated CAGR of 3.1%, of which the value market represents GBP12.5bn with a CAGR of 4.6%. New Look positions its price point ahead of value orientated mass-market retailers, including supermarket brands, but at a clear discount to high fashion high street retailers and mid-market brands characterised by lower fashion content. Evolving Business Model Online presence and multichannel integration is becoming a key differentiating factor and success factor in the fast-fashion business model and is considered the key growth driver for New Look's UK business. Online brand positioning and social media presence is increasingly underpinning the brand's reputation for fashion trends and building customer loyalty. The group continues to invest in its online business - an integrated in-store and online experience - as well as improving logistics and fulfilment to catch up with best-in-class practices. In addition to its own online offering, New Look partners with dedicated online fashion retailers in 10 selected markets, adding geographic reach to the brand and scale to the operation in a capital-efficient way. Focussed International Expansion A key strategic pillar growing the business is international expansion with New Look's new management implementing a stronger focus on disciplined investment and on key markets identified as Germany, expected to grow from its currently successful concession-based business model into a full multichannel retailer, Poland,where the group has bought back the original franchise, which is expected to grow under direct management control, Russia, where the company is in search of a strategic partnership, and China,targeting 20 stores by FY15 from the current base of 10). Fitch considers a broader geographic diversification a rating positive as it reduces reliance on the UK consumer, although establishing its brand in new markets carries execution risk. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that could lead to a negative rating action include: -FFO adjusted net leverage (incl. PIK debt) above 8.5x -FFO fixed charge cover below 1.2x -EBITDA margins below 10% (FY14: 13.1%) and negative FCF margin (FY14: 4.8%) Positive: At present the high financial leverage and evolving business model, targeting improved diversification and scale, make an upgrade in the near term unlikely. However, future developments that could lead to a positive rating action include: -FFO adjusted net leverage (including PIK debt) consistently below 6.5x, -FFO fixed charge cover moving towards 2.0x -EBITDA margin at or above 15%, driven by improvement in the core UK business, and disposal/turnaround of the underperforming Mim business -FCF margin sustainably above 3.5% -Improving business profile achieved by the successful integration of e-commerce within the existing business, as well as successful international expansion, increasing scale in the business, and a proven track record of successful strategy implementation over the medium term LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE Satisfactory Cash Generation & Liquidity Projected FCF margin remains acceptable at more than 2% and readily available cash balances of minimum GBP65m plus the GBP75m SSRCF support adequate liquidity. Fitch considers GBP45m of cash restricted and not freely available for debt service, due to the pronounced seasonality of the cash flows. Above Average Recoveries The 'B'/'RR3' senior secured rating reflects Fitch's expectation that the enterprise value (EV) of the company - and resulting recovery for creditors - will be maximised in a going concern restructuring scenario as opposed to liquidation. This is due to the asset-light business model of the business, with brand and inventory regarded as key assets in a distressed scenario. Fitch's recovery analysis assumes a 25% discount to FY14 EBITDA and a distressed EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.0x, resulting in above-average expected recoveries (51%-70%) and hence triggering a one-notch uplift of the instrument rating from the group's IDR. 