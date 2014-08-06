(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK-based
New Look Retail
Group Limited's (New Look) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
at 'B-' with a
Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed New Look Bondco I plc's
senior secured
notes at 'B'/Recovery Rating 'RR3'.
The IDR is constrained by the group's strong concentration in
the UK market -
which accounted for 66% of sales and 75% of EBITDA in the
financial year to
March 2014 - high competitive pressures, and aggressive
financial leverage
following last year's refinancing. It also reflects its modest,
but improving,
scale and diversification, as well as the limited track record
of the business
model following the strategic changes implemented under new
management.
Positively, the rating reflects the group's leading UK market
position in its
targeted clothing retail market segment of young women's wear,
supported by a
selective and growing presence on international markets.
Fitch expects satisfactory free cash flow (FCF) generation to
support further
modest deleveraging and PIK debt retirement.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Aggressive Financial Profile
The 2013 debt refinancing has strengthened the group's
liquidity, establishing a
tiered capital structure, consisting of a super senior revolving
credit facility
(SSRCF; GBP75m), senior notes and PIK debt. All instruments
share identical
security with priority ranking established by way of
inter-creditor agreement.
Accordingly, Fitch gives the PIK notes full consideration as
debt.
In view of the asset-light business model and therefore allowing
for capitalised
rent obligations (applied multiple of 8x) funds from operations
(FFO)-adjusted
net leverage in the financial year to March 2014 stood at 7.3x
and FFO adjusted
fixed charge cover at 1.5x, which constrain the rating to the
'B-' level. The
company has used excess cash generation during the year to
retire some of the
PIK notes (GBP40m), and to manage financial leverage. Fitch
expects the company
to continue to do so in line with permitted carve-outs in the
senior notes. For
the calculation of the leverage ratio, Fitch has excluded
reported cash by
GBP45m that was considered restricted and absorbed in the
company's pronounced
seasonal working capital cycles.
Established Brand on Competitive Markets
The rating reflects New Look's established brand associated with
high a fashion
content and value preposition, which is considered the key
differentiating
factor for the group and has led to a market-leading position in
the UK young
women's wear market. It operates a fast fashion approach,
refreshing ranges
every 4-6 weeks, with a clear pricing position in the value
fashion segment.
The total size of the clothing market for women's wear is
estimated GBP41.1bn
with an estimated CAGR of 3.1%, of which the value market
represents GBP12.5bn
with a CAGR of 4.6%. New Look positions its price point ahead of
value
orientated mass-market retailers, including supermarket brands,
but at a clear
discount to high fashion high street retailers and mid-market
brands
characterised by lower fashion content.
Evolving Business Model
Online presence and multichannel integration is becoming a key
differentiating
factor and success factor in the fast-fashion business model and
is considered
the key growth driver for New Look's UK business. Online brand
positioning and
social media presence is increasingly underpinning the brand's
reputation for
fashion trends and building customer loyalty. The group
continues to invest in
its online business - an integrated in-store and online
experience - as well as
improving logistics and fulfilment to catch up with
best-in-class practices.
In addition to its own online offering, New Look partners with
dedicated online
fashion retailers in 10 selected markets, adding geographic
reach to the brand
and scale to the operation in a capital-efficient way.
Focussed International Expansion
A key strategic pillar growing the business is international
expansion with New
Look's new management implementing a stronger focus on
disciplined investment
and on key markets identified as Germany, expected to grow from
its currently
successful concession-based business model into a full
multichannel retailer,
Poland,where the group has bought back the original franchise,
which is expected
to grow under direct management control, Russia, where the
company is in search
of a strategic partnership, and China,targeting 20 stores by
FY15 from the
current base of 10). Fitch considers a broader geographic
diversification a
rating positive as it reduces reliance on the UK consumer,
although establishing
its brand in new markets carries execution risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could lead to a negative
rating action
include:
-FFO adjusted net leverage (incl. PIK debt) above 8.5x
-FFO fixed charge cover below 1.2x
-EBITDA margins below 10% (FY14: 13.1%) and negative FCF margin
(FY14: 4.8%)
Positive: At present the high financial leverage and evolving
business model,
targeting improved diversification and scale, make an upgrade in
the near term
unlikely. However, future developments that could lead to a
positive rating
action include:
-FFO adjusted net leverage (including PIK debt) consistently
below 6.5x,
-FFO fixed charge cover moving towards 2.0x
-EBITDA margin at or above 15%, driven by improvement in the
core UK business,
and disposal/turnaround of the underperforming Mim business
-FCF margin sustainably above 3.5%
-Improving business profile achieved by the successful
integration of e-commerce
within the existing business, as well as successful
international expansion,
increasing scale in the business, and a proven track record of
successful
strategy implementation over the medium term
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Satisfactory Cash Generation & Liquidity
Projected FCF margin remains acceptable at more than 2% and
readily available
cash balances of minimum GBP65m plus the GBP75m SSRCF support
adequate
liquidity. Fitch considers GBP45m of cash restricted and not
freely available
for debt service, due to the pronounced seasonality of the cash
flows.
Above Average Recoveries
The 'B'/'RR3' senior secured rating reflects Fitch's expectation
that the
enterprise value (EV) of the company - and resulting recovery
for creditors -
will be maximised in a going concern restructuring scenario as
opposed to
liquidation. This is due to the asset-light business model of
the business, with
brand and inventory regarded as key assets in a distressed
scenario. Fitch's
recovery analysis assumes a 25% discount to FY14 EBITDA and a
distressed
EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.0x, resulting in above-average expected
recoveries
(51%-70%) and hence triggering a one-notch uplift of the
instrument rating from
the group's IDR.
