(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, July 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed New Zealand's
Long-term
foreign and local currency IDRs at 'AA' and 'AA+' respectively.
The issue
ratings on New Zealand's senior unsecured foreign and local
currency bonds are
also affirmed at 'AA' and 'AA+' respectively. The Outlooks on
the Long-term IDRs
are revised to Positive from Stable. The Country Ceiling is
affirmed at 'AAA'
and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlooks on New Zealand's sovereign ratings
to Positive from
Stable reflects the following factors:
- Fiscal consolidation is strengthening the resilience of New
Zealand's
sovereign credit profile. Nonetheless, vulnerabilities remain,
primarily related
to high net external debt and strong commodity dependence. New
Zealand remains
heavily exposed to developments elsewhere, notably in China and
Australia.
- The fiscal consolidation drive continues to be strong and
Fitch believes it is
supported across the political spectrum. In the FY15 budget, the
government
projected its first fiscal surplus since 2008, capitalising on
the strengthening
economy. Even on a cyclically-adjusted basis, the IMF projects
New Zealand will
achieve a consolidation of 5pp in the primary balance over
2010-2014, exceeding
the average for advanced economies of 3.6pp, France ('AA+') on
3.1pp, or the UK
('AA+') on 3.9pp.
- The authorities have a credible plan to lift the fiscal
surplus in the years
ahead and reduce net core Crown public debt to 20% of GDP by
FY20. This would
approach the level of 18.1% in 2003, the year Fitch previously
upgraded the
rating to 'AA+'. Fitch projects gross public debt on its
standard measure, the
general government debt (GGD)/GDP ratio, to decline by 5.3pp
over 2013-2016,
which would be the sixth-biggest decline in the Organisation for
Economic
Cooperation and Development. GGD/GDP of 33% by end-2016 would be
close to the
31% in 2003, when the ratings were a notch higher.
- The macroeconomic record and prospects are supportive, with
real GDP growth at
2.7% in 2013, and expected to rise to 3.8% in 2014 on the back
of the
reconstruction efforts in Canterbury, a local housing boom, and
recently
moderated, but still elevated dairy prices. Average real GDP
growth for the past
5 years at 1.6% is lower than the 'AA' peer category median of
2.7%, but less
volatile than peers and higher than the 'AAA' median of 1.2%.
- Average inflation of 2.1% is lower than the 'AA' peer median
of 2.7% and less
volatile, although strong real GDP growth also brings challenges
for policy
makers, including a build-up in inflationary expectations that
has prompted the
Reserve Bank of New Zealand to start hiking the policy rate in
March 2014.
- New Zealand's economic policy framework, business environment
and standards of
governance rank among the world's strongest from a credit
perspective, and
warrant high-grade sovereign ratings. The sovereign has no
history of debt
default.
- The persistent current account deficit, the need for foreign
capital and net
external indebtedness are longstanding weaknesses of the
sovereign credit. These
weaknesses are expected to persist, since the fiscal stance
alone cannot
credibly plug New Zealand's savings-investment gap. Net external
debt, already
the highest among all countries in the 'A', 'AA' and 'AAA' peer
groups, is
forecast to rise, but only moderately, to 72% of GDP by 2016,
from 65.5% in
2013. However, this would remain within the range during the
period 2003-2009,
when New Zealand was previously rated 'AA+'/Stable Outlook. The
current account
deficit is projected to rise to 5.4% in 2016, reflecting
continued strong
investment demand in part due to the Canterbury rebuild.
- New Zealand's economy has large, growing and connected "twin
concentrations"
in dairy exports and in exports to China. China overtook
Australia to become New
Zealand's biggest export market in Q4 2013. New Zealand is
vulnerable to a shock
to its terms of trade in the event of a sharp slowdown in China,
although such a
slowdown is not Fitch's base case. New Zealand's commodity
dependence is high
compared with other advanced economies, reflecting the
importance of the
country's agricultural sector. Dairy sector exports are
vulnerable to the risk
of a sudden dent in reputation, for instance related to a
serious health issue,
should one arise. However, this must be set against a baseline
of likely steady
strengthening in demand for New Zealand's exports from Emerging
Asian trade
partners as incomes rise.
- House prices have increased by 9.7% in the past 12 months and
23% in the past
three years on the back of a supply shortage, especially in
Auckland and
Canterbury, and net immigration supported by a booming economy.
The Reserve Bank
of New Zealand (RBNZ) has hiked its policy rate by 75bps, year
to date, to
3.25%. Macro-prudential measures taken by the RBNZ in October
2013 to limit
growth of high loan-to-value ratio (LVR) lending has caused the
volume of house
sales to fall and helped reduce risks to the banking system, but
house prices
remain high.
- Household debt at 147% of disposable income at end-2013 is
high, but banks are
relatively strong on a stand-alone basis and are largely
foreign-owned, limiting
the contingent liabilities of the sovereign to support the
system in the event
of need.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors, individually or collectively, that could lead
to positive
rating action are:
- Sustained fiscal consolidation leading to a steady reduction
in public debt
ratios
- Evidence of the sovereign's ability and willingness to save
anti-cyclically
into the boom, mitigating the widening of external imbalances
relative to
previous economic cycles
- Increased evidence that New Zealand's economy can grow over
time without
external indebtedness rising to unsustainable levels.
The rating Outlooks are Positive. Hence, Fitch does not
anticipate a material
probability of negative action over the forecast period.
However, the main
factors that could see the ratings revert to Stable Outlook are:
- A sharp and sustained rise in New Zealand's external borrowing
costs,
sufficient to have a durable negative impact on growth,
employment, the public
finances, and the health of the banking system.
- A negative shock to the real economy with similar lasting
adverse effects,
exceeding the typical cyclical volatility of the economy.
- A wider and/or longer-lasting current account deficit than
Fitch currently
projects, leading to even higher NXD ratios relative to peers
and to its
historical range.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions:
- Fitch assumes the Outlook for the global economy will remain
broadly in line
with the projections laid out in its June Global Economic
Outlook.
- New Zealand's productivity performance does not improve
relative to historic
behaviour over the forecast period to 2016.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Thomas Rookmaaker
Director
+852 2263 9891
Fitch Ratings (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Andrew Colquhoun
Senior Director
+852 2263 9938
Committee Chairperson
Richard Fox
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1444
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email:
Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com.
