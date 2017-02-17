(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, February 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed New
Zealand's
Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA'
and its Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR at 'AA+'. The Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed the ratings on New Zealand's senior
unsecured
local-currency bonds at 'AA+'. The Country Ceiling is affirmed
at 'AAA' and the
Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs are affirmed at
'F1+'. The issue
ratings on New Zealand's unsecured short-term foreign- and
local-currency debt
have also been affirmed at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
New Zealand's ratings are supported by very strong governance
standards and
prudent fiscal management. At the same time, the country has a
high external
debt burden and persistent current-account deficits, which are
mitigated by an
effective policy framework, free floating exchange rate and
largely hedged or
local-currency denominated external borrowing, which help buffer
the economy
from a range of potential economic shocks. Elevated household
debt levels,
particularly relative to income, pose a key downside risk.
New Zealand's economic momentum is stronger than Fitch had
expected in our
previous review on 10 August 2016. GDP growth (production
measure) accelerated
to an estimated 3.2% in 2016, from 2.5% in the previous year.
Private
consumption has been particularly strong, supported by high net
migration flows
and low interest rates. Construction activity in Auckland has
helped to lift
total investment, while import growth has been surprisingly
subdued given the
strength of domestic demand. Fitch expects GDP growth to slow
to 2.9% in 2017
and 2.5% in 2018, as net migration flows start to ease and
reconstruction
activity in Christchurch reaches its peak. Nevertheless, at this
level, the
economy would still grow faster than the median of 'AA'-rated
peers.
Public finances have also continued to improve, and will likely
develop into a
strength relative to the 'AA' peer group should the current
trajectory be
maintained as we expect. The general government balance, Fitch's
preferred
fiscal measure, reached a surplus of 1.1% of GDP in the fiscal
year 2016 ended
June (FY16) from -0.4% in FY15, compared to the 'AA' median of
-1.0%. The
stronger economy was reflected in tax receipts, while
expenditure growth was
subdued. Fitch expects a budget deficit of -0.3% of GDP in FY17,
reflecting
costs from the Kaikoura earthquake, the absence of one-off gains
from lower
impairment expenses from FY16, and a planned NZD2.0bn increase
in net capital
spending. Under our baseline growth scenario we expect the
budget to return to
surplus in FY18. General government debt should start falling in
FY17 from 33.6%
of GDP, already lower than the 'AA' median of 39.2%.
The recovery in dairy prices, if sustained, will be a tailwind
for the economy
in the medium term. Declines in global supply have contributed
to the Global
Dairy Trade price index rising by around 60% since its lows in
February 2016.
Fitch does not expect higher dairy prices to have a substantial
impact on
investment and other activity in the short term, as it takes
time before higher
prices feed through to farm cash flows and some farms will need
to repay working
capital loans from previous seasons. However farms will
gradually repair their
balance sheets if prices remain around current levels, lowering
potential
impairment costs for banks and preventing more drastic cuts in
production.
Vulnerabilities stemming from the housing market have the
potential to cause
greater disruption to economic and financial stability than
problems in the
dairy sector. Household mortgages made up 53% of banking sector
claims as of
December 2016, compared to 14% for agriculture. House prices
grew 12.7% yoy in
3Q16, accelerating from 4.8% in 3Q14 and 57.1% higher than five
years ago. While
strong migration flows and supply constraints have supported
demand, price
growth has far outstripped income and has been fuelled by rapid
and accelerating
housing credit growth (9% yoy in November 2016). The
accompanying increase in
the household debt burden is currently affordable because of low
interest rates
and a strong labour market, but could become unsustainable if
these favourable
conditions reverse, hampering consumption and potentially
leading to higher
non-performing loans.
Macro-prudential measures by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand
(RBNZ) have so far
not been able to blunt the growth of house prices beyond a short
period after
introduction. They have, however, increased the capacity of the
banking system
to absorb a housing market shock and have reduced the risk of a
sudden credit
contraction amplifying any potential economic downturn. While
loan-to-value
ratio (LVR) restrictions on new lending have had a noticeable
impact on LVR
distributions, the share of lending at high debt-to-income (DTI)
ratios (above
5) has increased. Continuation of this trend would further
divorce household
debt and prices from wage growth, and increase vulnerability to
shocks. The RBNZ
have requested approval for a DTI macro-prudential tool from the
Minister of
Finance, and a public consultation is expected to commence in
the first half of
the year.
External finances are a longstanding weakness for New Zealand,
although the
impact of a number of shocks over the past two decades was
contained, helped by
the flexible exchange rate acting as an important adjustment
mechanism. The net
external debt burden has increased since the end of 2015, but
this appears to be
influenced in part by valuation effects rather than any clear
structural trend.
In particular, the current-account deficit has been broadly
stable since 2008,
despite strong domestic demand. Nevertheless, the high debt
burden leaves New
Zealand exposed to external financial conditions. External
funding costs for
banks have already increased as the US Federal Reserve tightens
rates. Global
political uncertainty has also increased, and can feed through
to New Zealand
via higher risk premiums and disruptions to trade with key
partners.
Fitch does not expect the resignation last December of Prime
Minister John Key
to have a significant impact on New Zealand's economic policy
direction this
year. His replacement Bill English was Deputy Prime Minister and
Minister of
Finance during Key's time in office, and has expressed a broadly
similar policy
agenda. The outcome of the general election, scheduled for 23
September 2017,
could be more significant for policy direction. In Fitch's view,
there is a
broad political consensus to maintain fiscal discipline even if
views on the
specific policy mix differ. However policy-making could be
affected if the next
parliament lacks a functional majority, although Fitch currently
considers this
risk as low.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns New Zealand a score equivalent
to a rating of
'AA' on the Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR scale. Fitch's
sovereign rating
committee did not adjust the output from the SRM to arrive at
the final
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not
fully reflected
in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action are:
- A strengthening of fiscal resilience through further reduction
of the debt/GDP
ratio.
- A substantial improvement in New Zealand's external debt
sustainability, for
example a structurally narrower current-account deficit without
a material
slowdown in economic growth, or a lasting reduction in net
external debt.
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action are:
- A negative shock to the economy that leads to household and
banking system
distress, for example a housing market downturn that drives
widespread mortgage
losses.
- A sustained rise in the net external debt burden.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- The global economy is presumed to perform broadly in line with
Fitch's latest
Global Economic Outlook report.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mervyn Tang
Director
+852 2263 9944
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Thomas Rookmaaker
Director
+852 2263 9891
Committee Chairperson
Jan Friederich
Senior Director
+852 2263 9910
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1019169
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001