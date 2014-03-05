(Repeat for additional subscribers)

March 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch has affirmed New Zealand-based Contact Energy Ltd's (Contact Energy) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB' respectively. The Outlook is Stable. Contact Energy's Short-Term IDR and commercial paper programme have been affirmed at 'F3'.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Solid Business Profile: Contact Energy's ratings reflect its leading position as an integrated utility in the fragmented electricity generation and electricity and gas retail sectors in New Zealand. It benefits from a diversified generation portfolio (32% hydro, 50% thermal and 17% geothermal by capacity after commissioning of the Te Mihi plant) and a large and diverse customer base. Its business profile is constrained by some earnings and cash flow volatility due to the company's exposure to wholesale electricity prices and volume risk, as well as high competition within a market where the company has maintained a 20%-25% share in generation and in electricity and gas retail.

Enhanced Operational Flexibility: Contact Energy's investments in the Stratford gas-fired peaking plant and Ahuroa gas storage facility have increased its operational flexibility, decreased gas generation costs and made the company less exposed to potential losses in its gas supply take-or-pay contracts. The commissioning of the 166MW Te Mihi geothermal plant in 2014 adds further diversity to the company's generation portfolio. These factors reduce Contact Energy's sensitivity to dry weather risk in the New Zealand electricity market, which is dominated by hydropower generation. In the medium-term the company is potentially exposed to higher gas prices as its existing gas supply contracts expire later this year.

Competitive Retail Market: Contact Energy continues to face a competitive electricity and gas retail market characterised by high customer churn, particularly across mass market electricity customers. Contact Energy's strategic focus on commercial and industrial "time of use" customers is aimed at stabilising margins.

Lower Capex: We expect growth capex over the forecast period from FY14 (financial year ending June 30, 2014) to FY17 to decrease further from FY13 levels, following the company's completion of a substantial capex programme over the last few years, including the Te Mihi plant. We expect this to contribute to positive free cash flow (FCF) over the forecast period even after assuming a higher dividend pay-out.

Stable Financial Profile: We expect credit ratios to remain stable in FY14-FY17, despite an elevated dividend pay-out ratio and assuming capex remains moderate, with, for example, FFO net leverage remaining comfortably below 4.0x (FYE13: 2.4x).

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include:

-FFO net leverage above 4.0x on a sustained basis

-FFO net interest cover below 4.0x on a sustained basis (FYE13: 6.0x)

-Adverse changes in the regulatory environment

Positive: Fitch considers a positive rating action to be unlikely given Contact's business profile and within the context of the competitive New Zealand market.