(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, November 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed New Zealand-based Southsure Assurance Ltd's (Southsure) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of Southsure's rating reflects the benefit it receives from being part of a larger financial institution - Southland Building Society (SBS, trading as 'SBS Bank'; Long-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'BBB'/Stable), which Fitch believes would be willing to provide support if required, and access to very strong distribution channels and a valuable customer base. Due to the regulatory requirement in New Zealand for life insurers to hold assets inside ring-fenced statutory funds to support policyholder liabilities, Fitch assigns a baseline recovery assumption of 'good' to Southsure's policyholder obligations. This additional policyholder protection results in the IFS rating being one notch higher than the group supported implied Issuer Default Rating (IDR). The rating also reflects a sound operating model, good management, robust operating performance and prudent approach to risk management. Moreover, its absolute capital base, although modest, more than covers a regulatory and technical risk-based calculation of required capital. Measured against Fitch's median criteria guidelines for a 'BBB' rated insurer, Southsure has outperformed against most measures over an extended period. The insurer achieved a 16% return on assets in FY14 and averaged 15% over the last five years. Cash investments made up 86% of total investments at FYE14 and the company held no non-investment grade bonds. Equities were a modest 18% of total shareholders' funds at FYE14 and constituted all of the 'risky' assets in Fitch's risky asset ratio. Fitch expects this ratio to increase during FY15 following a NZD3m 25% equity investment in Abbott Insurance Brokers Limited, however believes significant headroom will remain when measured against Fitch's 'BBB' median criteria guideline of 130%. Southsure mitigates its underwriting risk through conservative reinsurance retentions in its larger term life exposures, and through small sums insured in its payment protection, disability, and funeral expense exposures. The company's term life business is supported by a long standing relationship with a highly rated reinsurer who also provides catastrophe protection through a stop loss cover. As a small insurer, external risks to the franchise and operational risks, no matter how remote, are larger and weigh more heavily in a rating decision. Southsure remains largely dependent on the group's customer base to sell its products, although the sale of third-party non-life insurance policies has strengthened and provides greater customer and earnings diversity. In addition, the company has agreed to supply insurance products through an external distribution channel that should support solid premium growth in FY15. RATING SENSITIVITIES Triggers for an upgrade: The key upgrade trigger for Southsure would be an upgrade in SBS's rating. Triggers for a downgrade: Southsure's rating could be downgraded should it unexpectedly fail to maintain solid solvency margins above its regulatory minimum requirement of NZD5m. Given its high rating, a strong buffer above minimum regulatory capital requirements is essential to avoid any potential regulatory cliff, to comply with licensing requirements and maintain its on-going viability. Southsure's rating would be downgraded should SBS be downgraded or its standalone credit profile widen the rating differential with SBS. For example the franchise may be negatively impacted in the unlikely event that Southsure became less 'core' to the group and access to the group's distribution channels was constrained. 