CHICAGO, April 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-
and short-term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of NewStar Financial, Inc.
(NewStar) at 'BB-' and
'B', respectively. Fitch has also affirmed NewStar's senior
unsecured debt at
'BB-' and the subordinated notes at 'B/RR6'. The Rating Outlook
is Stable. A
full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SENIOR AND SUBORDINATED DEBT
The rating affirmations reflect NewStar's established business
as a direct
middle-market lender, the well diversified portfolio of senior
secured loans,
demonstrated performance track record in middle-market credit, a
modest but
growing asset management platform, and experienced management
team.
The ratings also benefit from NewStar's strategic partnership
with GSO Capital
Partners (GSO), a subsidiary The Blackstone Group L.P.
(long-term IDR
'A+'/Stable Outlook) and Franklin Square Capital Partners
(Franklin Square; FS
Investment Corp. long-term IDR 'BBB-'/Stable Outlook). Fitch
believes the
partnership enhances the company's overall franchise, improves
deal flow and
sponsor relationships, and supports NewStar's growth
aspirations.
NewStar's ratings are constrained by its higher leverage
relative to peers,
reliance on secured wholesale funding, a weak but improving
earnings profile,
inconsistent strategic direction over time, and execution risk
associated with
its planned business strategy. These constraints are set against
a backdrop of a
highly competitive middle market underwriting environment, which
could pressure
asset quality and earnings performance in coming years.
Over the last several years, NewStar has undertaken several
shifts in strategic
direction, including the partnership with GSO/Franklin Square in
November 2014,
the acquisition of Boston-based Feingold O'Keeffe Capital in
October 2015, the
sale of its asset-based lending business to Sterling National
Bank in March 2016
and the sale of the equipment finance business to Radius Bank in
December 2016.
Fitch views these transactions as a continuation of NewStar's
transformation
from a bank-styled diversified commercial finance company to a
more specialized
commercial lender with a focus on managing assets for
institutional investors.
Fitch believes NewStar's future growth will be driven by its
ability to leverage
existing sponsor relationships and capitalize on referrals and
co-investment
opportunities with GSO/Franklin Square. Fitch would view
outsized portfolio
growth cautiously in the highly competitive underwriting
environment, which has
resulted in tighter spreads, higher leverage levels and weaker
covenant
packages, broadly, in the middle market.
NewStar's investment portfolio is well-diversified, comprised
predominately of
senior secured loans, with first-lien loans representing 96.4%
of the total
portfolio, as of Dec. 31, 2016. Net charge-offs amounted to 0.9%
of average
loans in 2016, which compares favorably to peak charge-offs of
3.4% in 2010.
Loans on non-accrual status amounted to 3% at YE16, down from a
peak of 8.1% in
2009. Despite strong asset quality performance, Fitch expects
NewStar's credit
costs will increase modestly over the near to medium term,
reflecting the
seasoning of recent growth, as well as the potential for
increased debt service
burdens for underlying borrowers as interest rates continue to
rise. Still, at
YE16, NewStar realized modest credit losses associated with only
one loan
originated post-credit crisis (2009-2016 vintages), amounting to
0.1% of
post-crisis originations.
Operating performance has benefited from recent divestitures and
other cost
savings initiatives, but NewStar's financial performance remains
weaker relative
to peers due higher funding costs, with pre-tax returns on
average equity
amounting to 7.38% in 2016. Management has made progress on its
efforts to
streamline operations, reduce costs, and reposition the company
as an asset
management business. Fitch expects operating performance to
improve more
meaningfully over time as the capital-light asset management
business begins to
contribute more to earnings, although run-rate cost
rationalization should
benefit 2017 earnings to a modest extent.
Fitch calculates Newstar's leverage as total debt to tangible
equity, with no
equity credit afforded to the subordinated notes. On this basis,
leverage
amounted to 5.63x, as of YE16, compared with 5.48x at YE15.
Management has
articulated its intention to reduce leverage to a range of
4.4x-4.8x in 2017
given the expectation to transition the company as a direct
commercial lender
and asset manager, which is meaningfully less balance sheet
intensive.
Deleveraging over the next 12 months is expected to be achieved
through loan
repayments and through proceeds from NewStar's recent
divestitures. A further
reduction in tangible balance sheet leverage over time to the
3.0x-3.5x range
would be viewed positively from a ratings perspective.
On Dec. 6, 2016, the board of directors authorized the
programmatic repurchase
of up to $30 million of common stock. The current program is
expected to expire
on Dec. 31, 2017. The board also instituted its first quarterly
cash dividend on
Feb. 14, 2017, amounting to $0.02 per share. Fitch views the
strategic use of
excess liquidity through the share repurchases and dividend as
appropriate,
given the firm has remained prudent in its capital deployment in
the current
competitive underwriting environment. Fitch expects NewStar will
continue to
make accretive share repurchases to continue so long as the
current share price
is below the firm's enterprise value per share.
NewStar's funding profile remains highly reliant on wholesale
funding, comprised
of medium-term warehouse credit facilities, term
securitizations, corporate
unsecured debt, and subordinated debt. Fitch views the firm's
access to the
unsecured markets favorably, but the debt is relatively
expensive. As of Dec.
31, 2016, 18.6% of NewStar's outstanding debt was unsecured,
represented by $380
million in senior unsecured notes outstanding, with a coupon of
7.25% and $300
million of subordinated debt, with a coupon of 8.25%. At YE16,
NewStar's average
cost of funds was 4.65%, compared with 4.35% at YE15, given a
modest widening of
CLO spreads.
The rating of the subordinated debt is two-notches below
NewStar's long-term
IDR, reflecting Fitch's assessment of the instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profile. The
two-notches
represent incremental risk relative to the IDR, which is a
function of increased
loss severity due to subordination and heightened risk of
non-performance
relative to other (e.g. senior) obligations.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation for modest
improvement in
operating performance, and the maintenance solid asset quality
performance,
appropriate leverage, sufficient liquidity and adequate interest
coverage over
the medium term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SENIOR AND SUBORDINATED DEBT
Fitch views positive rating momentum for NewStar as limited over
the Outlook
horizon given the time it will take to reposition the company
into an asset
management business and execution risks associated with that
strategy. However,
positive rating momentum could develop over time, driven by
execution of the
stated strategy, stable asset quality performance of recent
vintages, improved
profitability, and ability to realize synergies from the
GSO/Franklin Square
relationship. Reduced leverage and improved funding flexibility
could also
contribute to positive rating momentum.
Conversely, negative rating momentum could be driven by material
deterioration
in asset quality performance, migration away from the primary
focus on senior
secured, an increase in leverage beyond management's articulated
range, and/or
an inability to improve earnings performance over time. The
provision of
financial support to non-recourse funding vehicles (i.e. credit
facilities,
repurchase agreements and term securitizations), or actions that
impair
NewStar's liquidity position, could also contribute to negative
rating momentum.
The ratings of the senior unsecured debt and subordinated debt
are sensitive to
changes in NewStar's IDR. The ratings of the senior unsecured
debt are also
sensitive to the level of unencumbered balance sheet assets
available for
unsecured creditors. A decline in the level of unencumbered
asset coverage
combined with a material increase in secured debt could result
in the notching
between the IDR and the senior unsecured debt.
Founded in 2004 and based in Boston, MA, NewStar is a specialty
commercial
finance company with a focus on direct lending to U.S.
middle-market companies.
Through its asset management platform, NewStar also offers a
range of investment
products employing credit-oriented strategies focused on
middle-market loans and
liquid, tradeable credit. As of Dec. 31, 2016, NewStar had
managed assets of
$6.7 billion, including $3.6 billion of loans and credit
investments on balance
sheet. The company's stock is traded on the NASDAQ under the
ticker 'NEWS'.
Fitch has affirmed the ratings as follows:
NewStar Financial, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BB-';
--Subordinated debt at 'B/RR6'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
