(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Next plc's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB'. The Short-term IDR has been affirmed at 'F2'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has subsequently withdrawn all the ratings. Fitch has decided to discontinue the rating, which is uncompensated. For further information on the key rating drivers, see Next plc Update Report dated 17 December 2012 at www.fitchratings.com.