(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed NH Hoteles S.A's. (NHH) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B-' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed NHH's EUR250m 2019 senior secured notes at 'B+'/'RR2.' NHH's ratings are supported by its improving operational profile, with some geographical diversification outside its core Spanish and European urban hotel market. The ratings are further underpinned by the successful financial restructuring of the capital structure in 4Q13 and scope for raising resources from asset divestments. The ratings are constrained by the past under-investment in the hotel portfolio, which now requires substantial capex investment to upgrade the hotel stock to current standards. This will mean further material cash outflows in 2015 and 2016, which will constrain financial flexibility that is already hampered by high leverage (FFO lease adjusted net leverage of 9.0x at FY13). KEY RATING DRIVERS Operational Performance Improving NHH's nine months results for 2014 showed much faster revenue per available room (RevPar) growth at 3.7%, underpinned by price increases on the back of increasing hotel refurbishments. Encouragingly, for the first time since 2008, average room rate price increases were above those from increased occupancy. The 2014 full year EBITDA guidance has been maintained, which assumes growth in RevPar of between 3% and 5% overall for the year. Attractive Hotel Portfolio The majority of NHH's properties are in or around major European and Latin American cities. As a result, the portfolio's valuation (EUR1.5bn at FY13) has proven resilient and become a primary source of liquidity in recent years. The properties further benefit the group by serving as collateral for the group's secured debt. Leverage Remains High While the net debt remains high at EUR756m (not including the net cash from the Sotogrande disposal) at September 2014, NHH's capital structure at end-2014 may be improved by asset divestments and reduced lease charges. NHH has been renegotiating lease agreements in some Spanish hotels and terminating loss-making contracts where possible. Reducing Leases Since 2008 NHH has increased the properties under management to 24% from 13% of the total portfolio. During 2013, the group terminated eight leases and renegotiated 48 lease contracts, resulting in a rental expense reduction of around EUR17m per year. The on-going portfolio optimisation is aimed at exiting a further 25 leased non-core hotel assets by 2016 and will result not only in annual savings, but should also improve the quality of the remaining hotels. Successful Asset Disposal NHH sold the Sotogrande estate in 2H14 for EUR178m, which will improve financial flexibility, allowing for further debt re-payment or capex spending, or a combination of the two. Asset-light Slowly Increasing The asset sales also demonstrate NHH's move to increase the portion of the overall portfolio under a "managed" format rather than the "owned" structure currently in place. Performance by peers operating with this business model shows that it combines the benefits of lower capex needs with a reduction in the volatility of profits. NHH is continuing to increase the number of hotels under the management format. Furthermore, the company has reinforced its relationship with its new Chinese investor HNA, which will give the group opportunities for more management contracts in Asia. Liquidity Position Available cash will remain limited in 2015 and 2016 mainly due to the heavy investment to both refurbish and upgrade the hotels, and modernise the online and IT systems. This is to make up for the underinvestment between 2010 and 2012. While asset sales will reinforce the liquidity position, the capex investment and the amortisation plan for the current debt will continue to impact cash positions and drawings under the RCF could be possible by 2016. Weak Credit Metrics Leverage and FFO cover remain firmly in the lower 'B' category with deleveraging likely to be modest over the medium term. With Fitch-estimated FFO net leverage of around 8.2x at FYE14, NHH's leverage compares weakly with other rated hotel and leisure peers such as Accor and Whitbread. As Fitch does not expect significant deleveraging over 2015 and 2016 due to cash being allocated to capex, NHH's credit metrics will remain a constraining factor on the ratings. New Equity Investor In February 2013, NHH announced a EUR235m capital increase through a new 20% equity stake by HNA, a privately-owned Chinese multi-sector leisure group. This agreement not only brings in additional funds to the group but opens up new opportunities in Asia. In September 2014, the company signed a joint venture agreement with HNA Group to develop a portfolio of hotels in China under management contracts with HNA and third parties. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include: -Lease adjusted net debt (including non-recourse securitisation)/ EBITDAR below 6.5x or FFO lease-adjusted net leverage below 7.0x on a sustained basis. -EBITDAR/gross interest + rent above 1.5x. -Group EBITDA margin (excluding one-time gains) sustained at or above 10%. -Demonstrate a path to sustained positive FCFs. 