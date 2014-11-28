(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed NH
Hoteles S.A's. (NHH)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B-' with a Stable
Outlook. Fitch has
also affirmed NHH's EUR250m 2019 senior secured notes at
'B+'/'RR2.'
NHH's ratings are supported by its improving operational
profile, with some
geographical diversification outside its core Spanish and
European urban hotel
market. The ratings are further underpinned by the successful
financial
restructuring of the capital structure in 4Q13 and scope for
raising resources
from asset divestments. The ratings are constrained by the past
under-investment
in the hotel portfolio, which now requires substantial capex
investment to
upgrade the hotel stock to current standards. This will mean
further material
cash outflows in 2015 and 2016, which will constrain financial
flexibility that
is already hampered by high leverage (FFO lease adjusted net
leverage of 9.0x at
FY13).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Operational Performance Improving
NHH's nine months results for 2014 showed much faster revenue
per available room
(RevPar) growth at 3.7%, underpinned by price increases on the
back of
increasing hotel refurbishments. Encouragingly, for the first
time since 2008,
average room rate price increases were above those from
increased occupancy. The
2014 full year EBITDA guidance has been maintained, which
assumes growth in
RevPar of between 3% and 5% overall for the year.
Attractive Hotel Portfolio
The majority of NHH's properties are in or around major European
and Latin
American cities. As a result, the portfolio's valuation
(EUR1.5bn at FY13) has
proven resilient and become a primary source of liquidity in
recent years. The
properties further benefit the group by serving as collateral
for the group's
secured debt.
Leverage Remains High
While the net debt remains high at EUR756m (not including the
net cash from the
Sotogrande disposal) at September 2014, NHH's capital structure
at end-2014 may
be improved by asset divestments and reduced lease charges. NHH
has been
renegotiating lease agreements in some Spanish hotels and
terminating
loss-making contracts where possible.
Reducing Leases
Since 2008 NHH has increased the properties under management to
24% from 13% of
the total portfolio. During 2013, the group terminated eight
leases and
renegotiated 48 lease contracts, resulting in a rental expense
reduction of
around EUR17m per year. The on-going portfolio optimisation is
aimed at exiting
a further 25 leased non-core hotel assets by 2016 and will
result not only in
annual savings, but should also improve the quality of the
remaining hotels.
Successful Asset Disposal
NHH sold the Sotogrande estate in 2H14 for EUR178m, which will
improve financial
flexibility, allowing for further debt re-payment or capex
spending, or a
combination of the two.
Asset-light Slowly Increasing
The asset sales also demonstrate NHH's move to increase the
portion of the
overall portfolio under a "managed" format rather than the
"owned" structure
currently in place. Performance by peers operating with this
business model
shows that it combines the benefits of lower capex needs with a
reduction in the
volatility of profits. NHH is continuing to increase the number
of hotels under
the management format. Furthermore, the company has reinforced
its relationship
with its new Chinese investor HNA, which will give the group
opportunities for
more management contracts in Asia.
Liquidity Position
Available cash will remain limited in 2015 and 2016 mainly due
to the heavy
investment to both refurbish and upgrade the hotels, and
modernise the online
and IT systems. This is to make up for the underinvestment
between 2010 and
2012. While asset sales will reinforce the liquidity position,
the capex
investment and the amortisation plan for the current debt will
continue to
impact cash positions and drawings under the RCF could be
possible by 2016.
Weak Credit Metrics
Leverage and FFO cover remain firmly in the lower 'B' category
with deleveraging
likely to be modest over the medium term. With Fitch-estimated
FFO net leverage
of around 8.2x at FYE14, NHH's leverage compares weakly with
other rated hotel
and leisure peers such as Accor and Whitbread. As Fitch does not
expect
significant deleveraging over 2015 and 2016 due to cash being
allocated to
capex, NHH's credit metrics will remain a constraining factor on
the ratings.
New Equity Investor
In February 2013, NHH announced a EUR235m capital increase
through a new 20%
equity stake by HNA, a privately-owned Chinese multi-sector
leisure group. This
agreement not only brings in additional funds to the group but
opens up new
opportunities in Asia. In September 2014, the company signed a
joint venture
agreement with HNA Group to develop a portfolio of hotels in
China under
management contracts with HNA and third parties.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
actions
include:
-Lease adjusted net debt (including non-recourse
securitisation)/ EBITDAR below
6.5x or FFO lease-adjusted net leverage below 7.0x on a
sustained basis.
-EBITDAR/gross interest + rent above 1.5x.
-Group EBITDA margin (excluding one-time gains) sustained at or
above 10%.
-Demonstrate a path to sustained positive FCFs.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
-Continued free cash outflows resulting in strained liquidity.
-Lease-adjusted net leverage above 9.0x.
-Group EBITDA margin excluding capital gain below 6%.
-EBITDAR/(rent + interest) below 1.1x.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Georgi Chilikov
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1581
Supervisory Analyst
Jean-Pierre Husband
Director
+44 20 3530 1155
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chair
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
+39 02 8790 87214
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
