(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/FRANKFURT/MILAN, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
Nigerian State of Rivers' Long-term foreign and local currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB-' and its National Long-term rating at
'AA-(nga)'. The
Outlooks are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings affirmation reflects Fitch's expectations that
Rivers will continue
to report a solid operating margin in the medium term, mainly
driven by growing
non-oil revenue being partially offset by gradually increasing
operating
expenditure, as well as by improving management disclosure and
transparency.
The ratings also take into account Fitch's expectation of rising
financial debt,
reflecting the administration's commitment to maintain a high
level of capital
expenditure to alleviate its weak socio-economic indicators.
Finance: Fitch's base case scenario envisages that the operating
margin will
stabilise at 60% over the medium term, on our expectation that
internal
generated revenues (IGRs) will reach 30% of total revenues and
exceed NGN100bn
by 2016, or about NGN8.5bn per month, up from NGN75bn in 2013.
New collection
procedures support our projections of rising IGRs and we expect
Rivers to see a
progressive diminishing of its dependence on oil-generated
revenue, which will
nonetheless continue to account for 70% of annual revenue or
NGN300bn by 2016.,
up from about NGN220bn in 2012 (75% of total).
Fitch believes that the administration's commitment to cost
restraint will limit
the compound annual growth rate to 9% in 2014-2016 (NGN150bn),
driven by new
hiring (especially teachers) and maintenance costs for
infrastructure completed
in the past.
Debt: In Fitch's forecast, Rivers will invest about NGN250bn per
annum in
2014-2016, mostly in infrastructure and service facilities such
as roads,
bridges, hospitals and schools, as well as in the oil and gas
industry, to
sustain gas supply both in the state and in Nigeria. According
to Fitch's
projections, 20% of investments will be financed with new
borrowing, resulting
in total debt of about NGN180bn by 2016, up from NGN105bn in
2013. However, debt
is not expected to exceed half of the budget size, with debt
service cover ratio
remaining strong at below one year of the current balance, when
both interest
and principal repayment are considered.
Management: In recognition of the importance associated with
private and foreign
investments, Rivers administration is continuing to improve its
transparency and
disclosure. Fitch believes that the progressive adoption of more
sophisticated
accounting standards is credit-positive, as it restricts the
scope for
discretionary initiatives and human errors, visible in the past.
Also, Fitch
positively views the efforts made by the state's administration
to contain
social unrest in the Niger Delta region.
Economy: Fitch believes that efforts to diversify the local
economy will make
Rivers's GDP less dependent on oil price and production.
Although one of the
wealthiest states in Nigeria, Rivers' socio-economic profile is
weak by
international standards with the unemployment rate at about 30%
in 2013 compared
with 24% nationwide. Fitch believes that the unemployment rate
would decrease,
due to a sizeable investment plan by the state to stimulate the
economy over the
medium term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade could materialise if IGRs rise above Fitch's
expectations, coupled
with convergence of the state's accounting principles with
international
standards.
Conversely, the ratings could be downgraded if the operating
margin declines
below 50% amid a resurgence of restiveness in the Niger Delta
region while
financial debt rises beyond Fitch's projections.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sergio Ciaramella
Director
+39 02 879087 216
Fitch Italia S.P.A.
Via Morigi, 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Claudio Cappelli
Analyst
+39 02 879087 260
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 111
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria," dated 14
August 2012, and
"International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria",
dated 23 April
2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
