(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MILAN/FRANKFURT, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Lagos
State's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'BB-' with Stable Outlooks and its Short-term foreign IDR at
'B'.
The agency has simultaneously affirmed the National Long-term
rating at
'AA(nga)' with Positive Outlook as well as the Long-term ratings
of 'BB-' and
'AA(nga)' of its NGN275bn MTN programme as well as its NGN57.5bn
and NGN80bn
bonds, maturing in 2017 and 2019 respectively.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the state's weak socio-economic
indicators by
international standards, which could eventually put the state's
social spending
under pressure, notably on health and education. The ratings
also reflect
Fitch's expectations of the state's continuing solid operating
performance and
efforts towards an increasingly sophisticated and transparent
administration,
which is conducive to growing private sector investments. This
should contribute
to balancing the budget by 2015, with stable debt coverage by
the current
balance of around three years.
Fitch expects Lagos' revenue to remain highly diversified
compared with the
national average, due to forecast internal generated revenues
(IGR) growing
above NGN400bn by 2015, or 80% of total revenue, from about
NGN200bn in 2010
(70%).
Under Fitch's base case scenario, Lagos' operating margin will
remain around 50%
in the medium term, supported by growing local taxes, and the
administration's
commitment to moderate cost growth. Plans to broaden the tax
base while
improving collection methods could boost local tax receipts to
NGN330bn by 2015,
up from NGN185bn in 2012.
Fitch expects capital spending to remain at NGN250bn per year in
2014 and 2015
as the state continues to invest in transport, water, health,
education and
social protection, in line with the levels recorded in 2013
(according to the
revised 2013 budget). With a policy aimed at attracting private
sector
investment, Fitch believes the state could continue narrowing
the deficit to
achieve a balanced budget in 2015, from a peak deficit of 25% of
revenues in
2010.
Under Fitch's base case scenario Lagos' debt will stabilise at
NGN350bn by 2015,
net of repayment provisions, with bonds representing about 50%
of total debt, up
from about 30% in 2009 and long-term debt accounting for about
75% of total
debt. These figures, if materialised, will reflect improving
debt management
with fixed repayment schedules, longer maturities and monthly
provisions into
debt reserve funds.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be upgraded if improvements in the budgetary
performance lead
to debt stabilising below NGN0.5trn, while maintaining a high
30% component of
subsidised foreign loans, lowering the debt servicing burden.
Continued growth
of the local economy resulting in taxes remaining around 75% of
total revenues
would also be positive for the ratings.
Conversely, an operating margin declining towards 30%,
unfavourable changes in
the national tax policy, debt rising beyond Fitch's expectations
and economic
instability, even at the local level, could lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sergio Ciaramella
Director
+39 02 879087 216
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Morigi, 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
Milan 20123
Secondary Analyst
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 879087 203
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 111
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
