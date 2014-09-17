(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nippon Life Insurance Company's (Nippon Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'A+' and its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The Outlook is Negative. Fitch has also affirmed the Japan-based company's USD2bn subordinated notes due 2042 at 'BBB+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of Nippon Life's ratings reflects its strong brand, market leading position in Japan's individual life insurance industry, high quality capital, low financial leverage (6.9% at end-March 2014) and stable operating performance. The ratings also take into account the susceptibility of the company's capital adequacy to stock market performance due to its high exposure to domestic equities. Nippon Life's rating is capped by the Japanese sovereign's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR of 'A+' and the Negative Outlook on the company's ratings is in line with the Negative Outlook on the sovereign rating. This is because Nippon Life has a high level of government bond holdings (31% of invested assets at 31 March 2014). The company does not have sufficient overseas business diversification to counterbalance the high level of Japanese government bond holdings. Nippon Life is likely to maintain the high quality of its capital, supported by foundation funds (kikin) and reserves. Its statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) improved further to 779.0% at the end of financial year 2014 on 31 March (FYE14) from 696.4% at FYE13, due to higher unrealised gain on marketable securities as capital markets performed favourably and, to a lesser extent, the accumulation of reserves. However, its ratio of domestic equities to general account assets remained the highest among its peers (12.9% at FYE14) leaving its capital adequacy sensitive to the stock market's performance. The company is likely to maintain stable mortality and morbidity gains, supported largely by ongoing sales of medical care and other products (known as third-sector products in Japan). Annualised in-force premium from third-sector products continued to grow in FY14, by 0.6%. Its core profit margins improved to 12.3% due to higher investment income and substantial mortality and morbidity margins. RATING SENSITIVITIES With Nippon Life rated at the same level as Japan's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR, an upgrade is unlikely in the near future. Conversely, if the rating on Japan were lowered, the insurer would likely to be downgraded. Other key rating triggers for a downgrade include significant weakening of its capital and material deterioration in core profit. The rating could be downgraded if its SMR declines below 600% for a prolonged period or core profit margins deteriorate to below 10% for a sustained period. Contact: Primary Analyst Akane Nishizaki Associate Director +852 2263 9942 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Teruki Morinaga Director +81 3 3288 2781 Committee Chairperson Federico Faccio Senior Director + 44 20 3530 1396 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology'', dated 4 September 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.