(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nippon Life Insurance Company's (Nippon Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'A+' and its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the Japan-based company's USD2bn 5% subordinated notes due 2042 at 'BBB+' rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects Nippon Life's market leading position in the Japanese life insurance industry, its adequate capitalisation, low financial leverage (8.6% at end March 2013), and stable operating performance. Offsetting this is the vulnerability of its capital adequacy to stock-market declines due to its high exposure to domestic equities. Nippon Life's statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) improved to 712.9% at end-June 2013 from 650.0% at end-December 2012 due largely to higher unrealised gains on marketable securities and an accumulation of reserves. However, its exposure to domestic equities as a proportion of its general account assets continued to be the highest among its peers (12.4% at end March 2013), and as a result, its SMR is more sensitive to the stock market's performance than that of its peers. Nippon Life maintained a good core profit margin of 10.2% in the financial year ending March 2013 (FYE13), versus 10.1% at FYE12, underpinned by substantial mortality and morbidity margins and efforts to reduce costs. Annualised in-force premiums rose 1.6% yoy in FYE13 due to the introduction and distribution of new product lines through its tied sales forces in April 2012. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade is unlikely in the near term because of the constraint from the sovereign rating. Nippon Life's IFS rating is at the same level as Japan's Local-Currency IDR of 'A+', which is on Negative Outlook. Key rating triggers for a downgrade include significant weakening of its capital and material deterioration in core profit. The rating could be downgraded if its SMR declines below 500%, if its capitalisation on Fitch's internal assessment drops sharply, or its operating leverage rises above 15x (9.4x at end March 2013) for a prolonged period.