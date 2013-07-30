(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Norddeutsche
Landesbank
Girozentrale's (NORD/LB), Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt
Oldenburg -
Girozentrale's (BremerLB) and NORD/LB Covered Finance Bank's
(NORD/LB CFB)
Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A' with a Stable
Outlook. At the
same time, the agency has affirmed HSH Nordbank AG's (HSH)
Long-term IDR at
'A-', also with a Stable Outlook.
In addition, the agency has affirmed both NORD/LB's and
BremerLB's Viability
Ratings (VR) at 'bbb-'. Fitch has revised the Rating Watch on
HSH's VR of 'b' to
Evolving (RWE) from Negative (RWN). A full list of rating
actions is at the end
of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS, SENIOR DEBT
RATINGS
The affirmations of the IDRs, Support Ratings, Support Rating
Floors (SRF) and
unsecured senior debt ratings reflect that Fitch's view of the
extremely high
likelihood of state support for Landesbanken is unchanged, in
light of the
strategic stake the German federal states hold in their
Landesbanken and
considerations around their importance to and entrenchment in
their respective
local regions. In addition, the high share of guaranteed funding
by the federal
states and funding through German savings banks is reflected in
the Support
Ratings of '1' and SRFs. The ratings of
state-guaranteed/grandfathered senior
debt reflect the credit quality of the guarantors as well as
Fitch's assessment
of the strength of Gewaehrtraegerhaftung (guarantee mechanism).
At 'A-', HSH's SRF and IDR are one notch below those of NORD/LB
and BremerLB,
reflecting both a lower (although still high) degree of
entrenchment in the
regional economies as well as Fitch's assumption that one of
HSH's federal state
owners, the State of Schleswig Holstein, will dispose of its
shareholding once
the market environment allows this - although this is unlikely
to happen before
2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS AND SENIOR
DEBT
The IDRs, Support Ratings, SRFs, senior unsecured debt ratings
and the ratings
of the state-guaranteed/grandfathered debt of all three banks
are sensitive to
any change in Fitch's view of the creditworthiness of the German
federal states,
underpinned by the stability of the German solidarity system
linking its
creditworthiness to that of the Federal Republic of Germany
('AAA'/Stable). They
are also sensitive to any change in Fitch's view of the
currently high
propensity of the federal states to support their respective
Landesbanken or any
external restrictions that could be imposed to prevent them from
doing so.
Fitch notes that there is a clear political intention to
ultimately reduce the
implicit state support for systemically important banks in
Europe, as
demonstrated by a series of policy and regulatory initiatives
aimed at curbing
systemic risk posed by the banking industry. This might result
in Fitch
downgrading SRFs in the medium term. In this context, Fitch is
paying close
attention to ongoing policy discussions around support and
'bail-in' for
eurozone banks. Until now, senior creditors in major global
banks have been
supported in full, but resolution legislation is developing
quickly and the
implementation of creditor 'bail-in' is starting to make it look
more feasible
for taxpayers and creditors to share the burden of supporting
banks. While this
largely affects large, systemically relevant banks, it could
ultimately also put
pressure on the SRFs of German Landesbanken.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
The revision of the Rating Watch on HSH's VR to Evolving from
Negative reflects
the potential uplift to the rating from recent positive
developments, while
negative sensitivities remain. In June 2013 HSH announced that
the guarantee
shield on its portfolio will be restored to its initial level of
EUR10bn from
EUR7bn. Fitch views the nature and dimension of this capital
strengthening
measure as positive in light of the bank's weak asset quality
and future stress
tests of the European Banking Authority (EBA). This measure
should stabilise the
bank's Core Tier 1 ratio at around 10% on a fully-loaded Basel
III basis.
However, the extension of the shield will come at a high cost in
terms of
appropriate compensation to the state and in any case it remains
uncertain
whether the recent capital support measures by the federal state
owners will be
approved by the European Commission (EC) or whether EC approval
would require
broader restructuring measures by the bank. Depending on its
extent, a negative
decision could result in a VR downgrade. Fitch will resolve the
RWE once clarity
is given about the EC's decision and respective potential
compensatory
requirements. Fitch now expects this to become clear by H114.
Both NORD/LB's and BremerLB's VRs reflect their strong regional
franchises, high
degree of co-operation with the local savings banks, solid
access to funding and
adequate overall risk profile. BremerLB has a track record of
more stable
earnings, demonstrated especially during the current financial
crisis. NORD/LB's
underlying profitability is low but improving.
NORD/LB's, BremerLB's and HSH's VRs are negatively affected by
the risks arising
from the banks' substantial exposures to cyclical industries,
especially real
estate (mainly NORD/LB and HSH) and shipping (all three banks).
All three banks are also dependent on wholesale funding, which
also means
funding costs are vulnerable to market fluctuations. The banks'
long-term asset
profiles combined with the low growth environment means that it
is taking time
to pass increased funding costs onto the revenue side. This is
mitigated
somewhat by matching of their long-term asset profiles on the
funding side and
by their stable and diversified investor base, including
medium-sized
institutional investors in Germany and savings banks,
underpinned by access to
the local savings bank network. These mitigating factors support
NORD/LB's and
BremerLB's investment grade VR levels.
While HSH's VR takes into account the drivers above, it also
factors in the
substantial challenges the bank faces from the realignment of
its revised
business model. Fitch understands that new business in 2013
continues to be
slower than planned, although margins have improved. The agency
believes that
the prolonged crisis in the shipping industry will extend the
period the bank
will need to achieve its targeted viable business model.
Consequently Fitch does
not expect HSH to improve its operating profitability
substaintially for the
years 2013 and 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
HSH's VRs are sensitive to the factors outlined in the Rating
Watch drivers
above. NORD/LB's and BremerLB's VRs are primarily sensitive to
the degree of
progress they are able to make in reducing exposure to
higher-risk and
highly-cyclical sectors, features they share with HSH. These
comprise mainly
shipping (all three banks) and international commercial real
estate (NORD/LB and
HSH) exposures.
Downside risk arises in particular from developments in the
shipping industry.
NORD/LB and BremerLB's 2012 financial performance was burdened
by
shipping-related impairment charges, and Fitch currently expects
that this trend
will continue for the full year 2013. Fitch estimates that a
recovery in the
shipping sector will not be evident until end-2014 at the
earliest.
A significant worsening of the shipping industry outlook beyond
Fitch's
expectations would likely erode the banks' capital, particularly
in light of the
three Landesbanken's historically modest profitability, which
could lead to a
negative action on the banks' VRs.
Upside potential to NORD/LB's and BremerLB's VR in the medium
term is linked to
a sustainable stabilisation of the banks' earnings base in
conjunction with a
material improvement in asset quality. In light of the restored
capitalisation
of the bank Fitch views an upgrade of HSH's VR likely if it
receives approval
for extension of state aid measures from the EC and makes
progress in
establishing its targeted client-oriented business model in
H213.
SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY - KEY RATING DRIVERS AND
RATING SENSITIVITIES
NORD/LB CFB's IDR is based on the extremely high likelihood of
support from
Norddeutsche Landesbank Luxembourg S.A. and NORD/LB, the bank's
direct and
ultimate owner, respectively, reflected in the declaration of
backing
(Patronatserklaerungen) for NORD/LB CFB from both entities.
Fitch does not
assign a VR to NORD/LB CFB as a result of the strong support and
degree of
integration of the bank with the NORD/LB group.
NORD/LB CFB's ratings are sensitive to a change in Fitch's view
of the
likelihood of support from NORD/LB. Due to the high degree of
integration
between the two banks a rating action on NORD/LB CFB would most
likely be caused
by any rating action on NORD/LB.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
The ratings on HSH's subordinated debt instruments were also
subject to review;
see separate RAC published 30 July 2013 for the rating actions
on these
instruments. Its guaranteed subordinated debt ratings and those
of NORD/LB were
affirmed, as Fitch believes guaranteed debt would not be subject
to
burden-sharing.
The rating actions are as follows:
HSH
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: 'b', revised to RWE from RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor ' affirmed at 'A-'
Senior debt: affirmed at 'A-' / 'F1'
State-guaranteed/grandfathered senior and subordinated
obligations: affirmed at
'AAA'
State-guaranteed/grandfathered market-linked securities:
affirmed at 'AAAemr'
Senior market-linked securities: affirmed at 'A-emr'
NORD/LB
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
State-guaranteed/grandfathered senior and subordinated
obligations affirmed at
'AAA'
Senior debt affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
BremerLB
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
State-guaranteed/grandfathered senior obligations affirmed at
'AAA'
Senior Debt affirmed at 'A'
NORD/LB CFB
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian van Beek
Director
+49 69 768 076 248
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst (NORD/LB, BremerLB, NORD/LB CFB)
Krista Davies
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1579
Secondary Analyst (HSH)
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 113
Committee Chairperson
Erwin van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities',
dated 5 December 2012 and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance',
dated 12 December
2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.