(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, November 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nordea Bank AB's (Nordea) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-', Short-Term IDR at 'F1+' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'aa-'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this comment. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT The affirmation of Nordea's IDRs and VR reflects Fitch's view that Nordea's diversified Nordic business and solid risk management will enable it to maintain a strong asset quality, while building capital through retained earnings. The ratings are based on the bank's solid revenue-generating capacity and sound capital. Fitch believes these factors, combined with a focus on liquidity, outweigh the risks associated with Nordea's reliance on wholesale funding. Fitch expects the bank to keep up its significant capital and liquidity buffers to maintain investors' confidence. Nordea is the most geographically diversified bank in the Nordic region, which affects its asset quality ratios. This is because the countries it operates in do not follow the same business cycle and are affected by the global economy in different ways. The global financial crisis highlighted this with Denmark falling into a deeper recession than, for example, Norway and Sweden. As a result, Nordea is unlikely to report the strongest asset quality ratios among its Nordic peers; however, its diversification also means the bank is unlikely to report relatively weak asset quality ratios. Being diversified in the four 'AAA'/Stable rated Nordic countries is therefore viewed by Fitch as a strength for Nordea. Fitch expects Nordea in 2014 to maintain its focus on cost efficiency and margins over volume growth, which should help underpin profitability. Loan impairment charges (LICs) have remained within a manageable 20bp-30bp range over the past three years. Fitch believes LICs in some of Nordea's weaker segments, particularly in Denmark, have peaked and will are slowly declining. Shipping-related LICs are likely to remain high in 2014, although manageable, and the individually large exposures will cause LICs to be volatile on a quarterly basis. Fitch expects Nordea, like its Nordic peers, to maintain a focus on long-term funding sources and a sound liquidity buffer to mitigate the risks associated with a high reliance on wholesale funding. Nordea has a proven ability to maintain strong access to all its funding markets, even in times of stress, and has remained a regular issuer. Nordea's wholesale funding is well diversified, although because a significant proportion is in international markets, the bank remains sensitive to prolonged market disruptions. Nordea's capital adequacy ratios compare well with those of international peers, but lag behind those of some domestic peers. Limited growth in risk-weighted assets will support the bank in complying with further regulatory requirements, as well as in maintaining investor confidence in light of its reliance on wholesale funding. Leverage is fairly modest in a European context, with tangible common equity/tangible assets at around 4% at end-September 2013. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT The Stable Outlook on Nordea's Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's view that Nordea will maintain its diversified revenue-generating capacity, while keeping a moderately low risk profile. The ratings may be downgraded upon a material change in debt investors' perception of the bank - although Fitch does not believe this to be likely - leaving Nordea unable to access competitively priced funding. The ratings would also be sensitive to any build-up of a material reliance on international investors to fund domestic long-term assets or to any significant asset quality deterioration from a longer-than-expected difficult European economic environment. Upside potential for Nordea's ratings is limited given its already high ratings. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's expectation of an extremely high probability of support from the Swedish authorities if required. This is driven by Nordea's importance within the Swedish financial sector. Furthermore, Fitch would expect coordinated state support, if needed, from the Nordic countries in which Nordea operates. RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are potentially sensitive to any change in Fitch's assumptions about the ability (as reflected in its ratings) or willingness of the Swedish state to provide timely support to the bank, if required. They are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions around the availability of sovereign support for banks more generally. In Fitch's view, there is a clear intention ultimately to reduce implicit state support for financial institutions in the EU, as demonstrated by a series of legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives. On 11 September 2013, Fitch outlined its approach to incorporating support in its bank ratings in light of evolving support dynamics for banks worldwide (see "Fitch Outlines Approach for Addressing Support in Bank Ratings" and "Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths", at www.fitchratings.com). The Support Rating would be downgraded and the Support Rating Floor revised down if Fitch concludes that potential sovereign support has weakened relative to its previous assessment. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and hybrid securities issued by Nordea are notched down from the bank's VR. Therefore, their respective ratings have been affirmed and are sensitive to any change in Nordea's VR. In accordance with Fitch's criteria 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities', subordinated (lower Tier 2) debt is rated one notch below Nordea's VR to reflect below- average loss severity of this type of debt relative to average recoveries. Hybrid Tier 1 securities are rated four notches below Nordea's VR to reflect higher loss severity risk of these securities relative to average recoveries (two notches from the VR) as well as high risk of non-performance (an additional two notches). KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY Nordea's other Nordic operations are conducted via its wholly owned subsidiaries Nordea Bank Finland, Nordea Bank Danmark and Nordea Bank Norge. The subsidiaries are highly integrated, in management, balance sheet fungibility and systems, meaning subsidiary's and parent's credit profiles are highly correlated. Therefore, Fitch assigns common VRs to Nordea and these three subsidiaries. The subsidiaries' IDRs are sensitive to changes to the rating factors of Nordea's IDRs. The rating actions are as follows: Nordea Bank AB: Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-', Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa-' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+' Hybrid debt: affirmed at 'BBB+' Certificate of Deposit: affirmed at 'F1+' Commercial Paper: affirmed at 'F1+' Nordea Bank Finland Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Viability Rating: assigned at 'aa-' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-' Upper Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'A-' Nordea Bank Danmark Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Viability Rating: assigned at 'aa-' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-' Nordea Bank Norge Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Viability Rating: assigned at 'aa-' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A' Nordea North American Inc.: Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' 