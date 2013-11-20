(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, November 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Nordea Bank AB's
(Nordea) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-',
Short-Term IDR at 'F1+'
and Viability Rating (VR) at 'aa-'. The Outlook on the Long-term
IDR is Stable.
A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation of Nordea's IDRs and VR reflects Fitch's view
that Nordea's
diversified Nordic business and solid risk management will
enable it to maintain
a strong asset quality, while building capital through retained
earnings.
The ratings are based on the bank's solid revenue-generating
capacity and sound
capital. Fitch believes these factors, combined with a focus on
liquidity,
outweigh the risks associated with Nordea's reliance on
wholesale funding. Fitch
expects the bank to keep up its significant capital and
liquidity buffers to
maintain investors' confidence.
Nordea is the most geographically diversified bank in the Nordic
region, which
affects its asset quality ratios. This is because the countries
it operates in
do not follow the same business cycle and are affected by the
global economy in
different ways. The global financial crisis highlighted this
with Denmark
falling into a deeper recession than, for example, Norway and
Sweden. As a
result, Nordea is unlikely to report the strongest asset quality
ratios among
its Nordic peers; however, its diversification also means the
bank is unlikely
to report relatively weak asset quality ratios. Being
diversified in the four
'AAA'/Stable rated Nordic countries is therefore viewed by Fitch
as a strength
for Nordea.
Fitch expects Nordea in 2014 to maintain its focus on cost
efficiency and
margins over volume growth, which should help underpin
profitability. Loan
impairment charges (LICs) have remained within a manageable
20bp-30bp range over
the past three years. Fitch believes LICs in some of Nordea's
weaker segments,
particularly in Denmark, have peaked and will are slowly
declining.
Shipping-related LICs are likely to remain high in 2014,
although manageable,
and the individually large exposures will cause LICs to be
volatile on a
quarterly basis.
Fitch expects Nordea, like its Nordic peers, to maintain a focus
on long-term
funding sources and a sound liquidity buffer to mitigate the
risks associated
with a high reliance on wholesale funding. Nordea has a proven
ability to
maintain strong access to all its funding markets, even in times
of stress, and
has remained a regular issuer. Nordea's wholesale funding is
well diversified,
although because a significant proportion is in international
markets, the bank
remains sensitive to prolonged market disruptions.
Nordea's capital adequacy ratios compare well with those of
international peers,
but lag behind those of some domestic peers. Limited growth in
risk-weighted
assets will support the bank in complying with further
regulatory requirements,
as well as in maintaining investor confidence in light of its
reliance on
wholesale funding. Leverage is fairly modest in a European
context, with
tangible common equity/tangible assets at around 4% at
end-September 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The Stable Outlook on Nordea's Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's
view that Nordea
will maintain its diversified revenue-generating capacity, while
keeping a
moderately low risk profile.
The ratings may be downgraded upon a material change in debt
investors'
perception of the bank - although Fitch does not believe this to
be likely -
leaving Nordea unable to access competitively priced funding.
The ratings would
also be sensitive to any build-up of a material reliance on
international
investors to fund domestic long-term assets or to any
significant asset quality
deterioration from a longer-than-expected difficult European
economic
environment. Upside potential for Nordea's ratings is limited
given its already
high ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect
Fitch's expectation
of an extremely high probability of support from the Swedish
authorities if
required. This is driven by Nordea's importance within the
Swedish financial
sector. Furthermore, Fitch would expect coordinated state
support, if needed,
from the Nordic countries in which Nordea operates.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are potentially
sensitive to any
change in Fitch's assumptions about the ability (as reflected in
its ratings) or
willingness of the Swedish state to provide timely support to
the bank, if
required. They are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's
assumptions around the
availability of sovereign support for banks more generally.
In Fitch's view, there is a clear intention ultimately to reduce
implicit state
support for financial institutions in the EU, as demonstrated by
a series of
legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives. On 11 September
2013, Fitch
outlined its approach to incorporating support in its bank
ratings in light of
evolving support dynamics for banks worldwide (see "Fitch
Outlines Approach for
Addressing Support in Bank Ratings" and "Bank Support: Likely
Rating Paths", at
www.fitchratings.com).
The Support Rating would be downgraded and the Support Rating
Floor revised down
if Fitch concludes that potential sovereign support has weakened
relative to its
previous assessment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and hybrid securities issued by Nordea are
notched down from
the bank's VR. Therefore, their respective ratings have been
affirmed and are
sensitive to any change in Nordea's VR.
In accordance with Fitch's criteria 'Rating Bank Regulatory
Capital and Similar
Securities', subordinated (lower Tier 2) debt is rated one notch
below Nordea's
VR to reflect below- average loss severity of this type of debt
relative to
average recoveries.
Hybrid Tier 1 securities are rated four notches below Nordea's
VR to reflect
higher loss severity risk of these securities relative to
average recoveries
(two notches from the VR) as well as high risk of
non-performance (an additional
two notches).
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED
COMPANY
Nordea's other Nordic operations are conducted via its wholly
owned subsidiaries
Nordea Bank Finland, Nordea Bank Danmark and Nordea Bank Norge.
The subsidiaries
are highly integrated, in management, balance sheet fungibility
and systems,
meaning subsidiary's and parent's credit profiles are highly
correlated.
Therefore, Fitch assigns common VRs to Nordea and these three
subsidiaries.
The subsidiaries' IDRs are sensitive to changes to the rating
factors of
Nordea's IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
Nordea Bank AB:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Hybrid debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Certificate of Deposit: affirmed at 'F1+'
Commercial Paper: affirmed at 'F1+'
Nordea Bank Finland
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: assigned at 'aa-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-'
Upper Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'A-'
Nordea Bank Danmark
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: assigned at 'aa-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'
Nordea Bank Norge
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: assigned at 'aa-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Nordea North American Inc.:
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 144 299 174
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Jens Hallen
Director
+44 20 3530 1326
Committee Chairperson
Erwin van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
