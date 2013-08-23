(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, August 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Northern Rock Asset Management plc's (NRAM) GBP4.3bn equivalent mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA'. The Outlook has been revised to Stable from Negative. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is based on Fitch's view that it is highly unlikely that NRAM would default on its obligations as the provider of first recourse for the covered bond holders; the involvement of HM Treasury (HMT), notably providing a guarantee for all of NRAM's senior unsecured obligations until maturity, including the programme's collection account, GIC account and asset swap; the available OC in the programme and NRAM's asset percentage (AP) commitment in the asset coverage test (ACT) of 61.7%, which provides more protection than Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 66%. The Outlook on the covered bonds' rating has been revised to Stable from Negative , which reflects the Stable Outlook on the UK sovereign and the UK mortgage sector (see "2013 Outlook: European Structured Finance" dated 19 December 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch has reviewed its 'AAA' breakeven AP to 66% from 61.7%. This increase is mainly due to (i) the increased margin on the assets resulting from the higher proportion of variable rate loans in the pool since the previous review, ii) Fitch's updated mortgage refinancing spread assumptions for UK residential loans, which are lower than those previously applied and iii) a simplification of the agency's cash flows modelling. The positive effect of these has been partially offset by a worsening of Fitch 'AAA' expected loss for the cover pool, which is due to a larger quick sale adjustment (QSA). Fitch does not give credit to the guarantee on the covered bonds provided by HMT, since it could be removed with a minimum of three months' notice. As an exception to Fitch's criteria, NRAM's covered bonds' rating is not determined by reference to an Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and a Discontinuity Cap, since the issuer is a wind-down entity and NRAM's IDR has been withdrawn (see 'Fitch Affirms and Withdraws B&B and NRAM's Ratings' dated the 06 September 2012 on www.fitchratings.com). As of end-June 2013, the cover pool consisted of GBP8.6bn of UK residential mortgage loans and GBP1.6bn of cash held in a GIC account. The pool decreased by GBP0.9bn since July 2012 mainly due to a sale of loans from the pool and loan prepayments. In total 66.6% of the pool is on interest only with the remaining on a repayment structure. 30.1% are buy-to-let properties with the remaining owner-occupied. The cover pool has 5.8% of loans in arrears by more than 90 days. The 'AAA' credit loss for the cover pool has worsened to 27.4%, incorporating a 40% QSA. The proportion of variable rate loans is 83.2% and the WA interest rate is 4.4%. As unencumbered loans can be placed into the pool or loans removed, the composition and credit quality of the cover pool may change over time. Interest rate mismatches are hedged. Maturity mismatches are significant, with the weighted-average life of the assets at 18.1 years and that of the liabilities at 4.4 years. RATING SENSITVITIES The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) the AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis increased above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 66.0% or; (ii) the sovereign is to deteriorate such that it would impact the management strategy of the covered bonds programme. Fitch also tested the programme assuming that accumulated cash flows are kept in the cover pool. The natural loan amortisation would be sufficient to repay the covered bonds in a timely manner without the need to sell assets, even under 'AAA' loss assumptions for the cover pool, and with a prepayment rate as low as 1.2% p.a. This compares with 9.4% observed prepayments for NRAM in 2013, and Fitch's 'AAA' low assumption of 3% p.a. The main risks to the covered bondholders would be the following series of events: NRAM taking the cash out of the programme, HMT revoking the guarantee on the covered bonds and letting NRAM default, and a stronger than expected deterioration of the cover pool. Fitch considers the combination of these events very unlikely as long as the sovereign rating is not under significant pressure. Potential losses could also occur through an active role of HMT, demanding an accelerated repayment of its loan to NRAM or decreasing its exposure to NRAM. Given NRAM's and HMT's recourse over the assets in the cover pool, Fitch deems it unlikely that a forced sale of the assets would occur, as this would result in more losses for HMT than letting the cash from the pool accumulate in the GIC account in order to repay the covered bonds as they fall due. Contacts: Primary Analyst Stephen Kemmy Associate Director +44 20 3530 1474 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Despoina Pilidou Analyst +44 20 3530 1466 Committee Chairperson Helene M. Heberlein Managing Director +33 1 44 299 140 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10 Sept 2012, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds', dated 13 May 2013, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum', dated 13 May 2013, 'Covered Bond Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum' dated 3 June 2013, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 6 June 2013 and 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom' dated 9 August 2012 are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Amended here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum here EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria here EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom - Mortgage and Cashflow Assumptions here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.