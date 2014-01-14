Jan 14 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Northumbrian Water Limited's (NWL) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+', senior unsecured rating at 'A-' and Short-term IDR at 'F2'. Northumbrian Water Finance plc's (NWF) bonds, which benefit from an NWL guarantee, have been affirmed at 'A-'. The Outlook on NWL's Long-term IDR is Stable.

The affirmation reflects the transparent regulatory framework in which NWL operates, with revenue visibility until March 2015, the company's improving operating & regulatory performance, and gearing in the mid-to-high 60%.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

NWL's performance for the year to 31 March 2013 (FY13) relative to the targets set by Ofwat, the economic regulator for the UK water sector, provides for solid results, including meeting leakage targets and achieving stable asset serviceability for all asset categories. Only repeat internal sewer flooding incidents were above target, but this reflects an extremely wet year and this is an area where many water & wastewater companies are having difficulties. NWL is rephasing some capital expenditure to meet this regulatory output target.

For FY13, NWL outperformed regulatory operating expenditure by just over GBP10m, with savings in purchasing power at more favourable terms and efficiency gains in procurement. This puts NWL in a strong position to achieve 1.4% annual efficiency gains and additional cost challenges, including carbon reduction commitment (CRC) and adoption of private sewer costs.

Ofwat will modify the tariff-setting methodology for the price control period from April 2015 to March 2020. The new totex (total expenditure) approach will likely have companies look at opex solutions more carefully as an alternative to large-scale capex projects, depending on long-term cost to deliver better customer value. . There will be a greater focus on the customer, with the companies being given the flexibility to deliver outcomes at lower cost and manage risks through delivery incentives, leading to greater differentiation within the sector. As water has been dragged into the political debate about affordability, the new regulation will likely address the issues of tariffs for the poorest customers.

NWL's 2015-2020 business plan is based on a cost of capital (vanilla) of 4.2% - which in turn is based on a real cost of debt of 2.3% - against 5.1% under the price review 2009. If Ofwat takes a tough view of NWL's business plan, then the credit rating could potentially be put at risk. While there will be additional factors making up the achieved return, such as retail margins, NWL assumes future efficiencies and the impact of AMP5 reconciliation adjustments will offset cost increases. However, ahead of Ofwat making any material changes to the business plan, it is difficult to judge the impact on NWL's credit profile at this stage.

Fitch forecasts post-maintenance and post-tax interest cover (PMICR) at around 1.7x for NWL and pension-adjusted net debt/regulatory asset value (RAV) increasing to around 68.2% in FY15 from 65.4% in FY13, after adjusting for the construction output price index. Fitch expects parent Northumbrian Water Group to maintain pension-adjusted net debt/RAV at around 70%, excluding the Kielder securitisation and project financing related to the non-regulated businesses. These metrics are commensurate with Fitch's ratio guidelines for NWL's 'BBB+' IDR.

As at 30 September 2013, NWL had available GBP117.9m in cash and cash equivalents. Undrawn, committed standby liquidity included GBP400m of capex funding and GBP50m of working capital facilities with a July 2016 maturity. These commitments provide sufficient liquidity for operating requirements and debt maturities until the end of the price control period in March 2015. NWL is the regulated monopoly water and wastewater company in northeast and southeast England. It is owned by Northumbrian Water Group, which also has a number of other subsidiaries that pursue operating and maintenance contracts related to water and wastewater operations. The group, which we view as a standalone business reflecting regulatory and funding provisions, is ultimately owned by a consortium, comprising Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited (A-/Rating Watch Negative), Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited and Li Ka Shing Foundation Limited.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include:

-A decrease in gearing at NWL to below low 60% respectively, and an increase in NWL's PMICR to above 1.8x on a sustained basis

Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:

-A tough view from Ofwat of NWL's 2015-2020 business plan

-An increase in gearing at NWL to above 67.5% and/or a fall in PMICR to below 1.5x