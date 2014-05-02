(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Norway's
Long-term foreign and
local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AAA'. The issue
ratings on
Norway's senior unsecured bonds were also affirmed at 'AAA'. The
Outlooks on the
Long-term IDRs are Stable. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed
at 'AAA' and
the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Norway's 'AAA' ratings reflect the strength of the sovereign
balance sheet, its
high income per capita, high governance and human development
indicators, and a
strong economic policy framework.
Norway's North Sea oil revenues have been prudently managed. Net
government
financial assets of just over 205% of GDP at end-2013 make
Norway a stand-out
among its rated peers. Oil production and exports support the
country's external
position - the current account surplus has averaged 13.5% of GDP
over the past
10 years.
The strength of the sovereign's balance sheet allows the
Norwegian authorities
ample scope to respond to adverse shocks and gives them time to
adjust to
population ageing. Norway's income per capita is the
second-highest among
'AAA'-rated sovereigns.
Norway's record of economic stability compared with its rated
peers is an
additional rating strength. Real Mainland GDP fell by only 2.6%
in the recession
following the global financial crisis and is now more than 11%
above its trough.
Fitch expects GDP growth to remain steady over the next two
years, averaging
2.3%.
Assessed in isolation, Norway's high commodity dependence is a
rating weakness.
Moreover, an increasing share of economic activity is generated
by the supply of
goods and services to the oil sector, which creates
competitiveness pressures in
the rest of the economy. However, these risks are mitigated by
Norway's strong
economic policy framework, which safeguards economic stability.
Rising house prices have brought about a substantial rise in
households'
indebtedness, which is now twice as high as disposable income.
House prices were
broadly stable over the course of 2013, but there is uncertainty
about their
future development. An abrupt downward correction in house
prices could have a
negative impact on private consumption, housing investment, and
corporate
profitability. Fitch currently has Norway on a Macro-Prudential
Indicator of '2'
- in common with Sweden - indicating a moderate vulnerability
risk status with
credit/GDP more than five percentage points above trend.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch judges Norway's credit profile as solid, implying that a
negative rating
action in the near term is unlikely. However, the following
factors could,
individually or collectively, put downward pressure on the
ratings:
-A severe and sustained decline in the oil price. This would
represent a
significant shock to the Norwegian economy, given its heavy
dependence on the
petroleum sector.
-A worsening of economic imbalances. Further rises in house
prices, household
indebtedness, and private sector credit, or, sustained real wage
growth not
accompanied by productivity gains would not be sustainable in
the medium term
and would increase the risk of a sharp correction.
-Ageing population. Over the longer term, a failure to address
the fiscal burden
of ageing would lead to an erosion of Norway's fiscal position.
Norway's
sovereign wealth fund would not be able to absorb the cost of an
ageing
population without corrective measures in the long run.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and outlooks are based on a number of assumptions:
-Fitch assumes that the oil price will average USD105p/b this
year and USD100p/b
in 2015. The agency views the likelihood of a sustained fall in
oil prices to be
low.
-Fitch assumes that the Norwegian government will continue to
adhere to the
fiscal policy rule that on average 4% of the capital value of
SWF assets may be
dedicated to current expenditure each year. Consistent with the
implementation
of the rule, Fitch assumes that the long-term real return for
the SWF will be
3%-4% per annum.
-Fitch assumes the gradual progress in deepening fiscal and
financial
integration at the eurozone level will continue; key economic
imbalances within
the currency union will be slowly unwound; and eurozone
governments will tighten
fiscal policy over the medium term.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 13 August
2012 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 09 August 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
