(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed SpareBank
1 SMN's (SMN),
SpareBank 1 SR-Bank's (SR) and Sparebanken Vest's (SV) Long-term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'A-', Short-term IDRs at 'F2' and Viability
Ratings (VRs) at
'a-'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge's (SNN) Long-term
IDR at 'A',
Short-term IDR at 'F1' and VR at 'a'; and Sandnes Sparebank's
(Sandnes)
Long-term IDR at 'BBB', Short-term IDR at 'F3' and VR at 'bbb'.
The Outlook on
SNN's and Sandnes' Long-term IDRs is Stable. A full list of
rating actions is at
the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS- IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation of SNN's, SMN's, SR's, SV's (collectively
Sparebanken) and
Sandnes' ratings, reflects Fitch's view that the banks' sound
asset quality will
remain robust even in case of a house price correction.
The Sparebanken's ratings are based on individually strong
regional franchises,
sound asset quality, and healthy profitability underpinning
internal capital
generation. The ratings also take into account the banks'
reliance on wholesale
funding, sharp rises in property prices over recent years,
potentially creating
overheating of the market, and relatively concentrated loan
books by geography
and by industry sector.
Sandnes' ratings are based on its sound performance, which
provides a buffer
against increasing loan impairment charges (LICs), an
established but regionally
concentrated franchise, and acceptable asset quality. The latter
is affected by
a relatively large portfolio of impaired but still performing
loans. The ratings
also factor in the bank's small volume of equity compared with
similarly rated
peers.
Improved profitability through margin enhancements has been
successful in 2013,
and Fitch expects the high capital requirements introduced in
Norway will
continue to support the industry's efforts to reprice the loan
book. LICs took
up a modest 5% to 15% of pre-impairment operating profits in
9M13, and Fitch
expects they will remain manageable for the Sparebanken and
Sandnes in 2014.
The Sparebanken's sound asset quality underpins the ratings and
is supported by
a benign Norwegian operating environment. Fitch expects the
banks will maintain
strict underwriting practices and further build buffers to
withstand a
correction in house prices. Nevertheless, a sharp fall in the
property market
represents a downside risk for the banks. Fitch does not expect
such a scenario
to lead to significant deterioration of the quality of the
banks' retail
portfolios, although the banks' corporate exposures would be
more sensitive to a
correction and possible subsequent economic downturn including a
drop in private
consumption.
Sandnes' non-performing loans represented a low 0.7% of gross
loans at
end-September 2013. However, it has a relatively significant
legacy portfolio in
its SME business, where non-performing plus impaired (but still
performing)
loans represented a more material 3.2% at end-September 2013. As
the bank is
working out these exposures, changing the business towards less
risky business
sectors, Fitch expects the stock of impaired loans to continue
to reduce.
Similar to most Nordic peers the Sparebanken and Sandnes rely on
wholesale
funding to varying degrees. The Sparebanken have maintained
access to domestic
and international funding markets, in particular for covered
bonds through
SpareBank 1 Boligkreditt (S1B; a joint funding vehicle of
Alliance member banks)
and Sparebanken Vest Boligkreditt (unrated). However, they would
be affected by
a prolonged dislocation of the debt capital markets, and Fitch
believes that the
banks will retain significant liquidity portfolios to mitigate
this risk.
The Sparebanken's capital adequacy ratios, excluding Basel II
transitional
floors, compare well with those of international peers, but lag
those of their
larger Nordic peers partly due to higher risk weights. Leverage
is low in a
European context, with tangible common equity/tangible assets
generally between
6%-10% at end-September 2013.
SNN
SNN's VR is currently one notch higher than the other rated
Sparebanken. This
reflects its lower dependency on the wholesale markets as part
of its funding
structure, wider lending margins due to lower competition, and
the presence of a
strong and stable public sector in the region. SNN's asset
quality also benefits
from a higher proportion of retail lending than its Alliance
partners. However,
its smaller size has led to slightly higher loan concentration
as a proportion
of Fitch core capital as well as the proportion of impaired
loans to gross
loans. Credit growth in 2012 and 9M13 was relatively high, which
could put
pressure on reported capital ratios if it continues.
SMN
SMN's ratings are driven by Fitch's expectation that the bank's
asset quality
will remain sound, backed by the diversified economy in
mid-Norway. SMN raised
additional capital in 3Q13, although Fitch expects the bank to
improve capital
ratios further via retained earnings. Capitalisation and
leverage is slightly
weaker than the other rated Alliance banks, although it compares
well with
similarly rated peers in an international context.
SR
SR's ratings reflect its strong position in the prosperous
western Norway and
Fitch's expectation that asset quality will remain sound. SR is
the largest of
the Sparebanken and maintains strong profitability, aided by
tight cost control.
Capitalisation is adequate, in Fitch's view, and improving year
on year.
Property prices in SR's region have increased more strongly than
the national
average, making the bank's asset quality more sensitive to a
potential price
correction. The bank is also more sensitive to the oil economy
than other
Sparebanken and more reliant on wholesale funding, which makes
it more sensitive
to a prolonged dislocation of international wholesale funding
markets or a
change in sentiment toward Norwegian issuers.
SV
SV's ratings are underpinned by its sound risk profile and
capitalisation.
Around three-quarters of SV's lending related to retail, mainly
mortgage,
lending, making the bank sensitive to a house price correction.
SV left the
Sparebank 1 Alliance in 2004 and set up jointly owned companies
(offering
leasing, insurance and brokerage) with other savings banks.
These companies are
now profitable and should continue to improve earnings.
Wholesale funding
dependence is significant although the bank has diversified its
funding base
through Sparebanken Vest Boligkreditt (its wholly-owned covered
bond vehicle).
The higher loan/deposit ratio at SV, compared with the rated
Alliance banks, is
driven by the consolidation of its covered bonds issuer, while
the Alliance
banks only have minority stakes in S1B.
SANDNES
Sandnes' ratings reflect its established, but regionally
concentrated retail and
SME franchise in economically prosperous municipalities around
Sandnes in
south-west Norway. The ratings also factor in its reliance on
wholesale funding,
working-out of troubled legacy assets and small absolute size of
capital. Fitch
considers the bank's property management portfolio, which shows
a significant
proportion of exposures in high loan-to-value buckets, as a key
risk, which
could put pressure on the bank's ratings. Fitch's expectation is
that management
will continue its risk reducing strategy, which should lead to
fewer borrower
concentrations in more volatile sectors, and underwriting
standards will remain
conservative. Sandnes currently uses the standardised approach
to calculate its
capital requirements for both retail and corporate exposures,
which leads to
risk weights higher than peers and therefore slightly lower
reported capital
ratios. Leverage is relatively low in a European context, with a
tangible equity
to tangible assets ratio of 6.7% at end-September 2013, but
higher than most
Sparebanken. The bank's small absolute volume of capital makes
it vulnerable to
shocks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SPAREBANKEN'S VRS, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The Stable Outlooks on the Sparebanken's ratings reflects
Fitch's view that
rating action is currently not expected. It factors in Fitch's
expectation that
house prices are likely to stabilise or moderately fall in the
near term; while
capital ratios and funding structures are strengthening and
growth plans are
limited, providing a stronger buffer against unexpected shocks.
An upgrade is currently unlikely given the already high ratings,
geographical
concentration and structural reliance on wholesale funding.
The Sparebanken's ratings could be downgraded if credit growth
surpassed
internal capital generation, weakening capitalisation
materially. The ratings
are also sensitive to a significant house price correction,
should the banks be
unable to absorb losses via earnings. The correction would
probably lead to a
drop in private consumption, affecting corporate lending
quality, which Fitch
expects to be the key driver for losses. In addition, this
scenario would likely
also be followed by difficulties in obtaining competitively
priced funding in
the wholesale funding markets which is a further ratings
sensitivity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SANDNES'S VR, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The Stable Outlook on Sandnes' ratings reflects Fitch's view
that rating action
is currently not expected. The Outlook is supported by Fitch's
expectation of
the operating environment in Norway remaining sound, supporting
Sandnes' asset
quality and working out of impaired exposures, and maintained
access to market
funding. An upgrade is unlikely because the bank's small size
makes it
relatively sensitive to shocks.
Sandnes' ratings are sensitive to a reduced activity in the
region should it
lead to a significant house price correction or increased losses
in the
corporate sector. A dislocation in debt capital markets making
Sandnes' unable
to obtain competitively priced funding is a further sensitivity.
RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The Sparebanken's Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors
reflect Fitch's view
that there is a moderate probability of support, if required
from the Norwegian
authorities, given their strong regional franchises.
In addition, there is a possibility of institutional support
from the members of
the Alliance. However, Fitch understands that no legal
obligation arises from
membership of the Alliance to support member banks.
Sandnes' Support Rating reflects Fitch's view of an only low
extraordinary
support probability from the Norwegian authorities, given the
bank's very small
size in a Norwegian context, hence its Support Rating Floor is
'No Floor'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors are potentially
sensitive to any
change in Fitch's assumptions about the ability (as reflected in
its ratings) or
willingness of the Norwegian state to provide timely support to
the bank, if
required. They are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's
assumptions around the
availability of sovereign support for banks more generally.
In Fitch's view, there is a clear intention ultimately to reduce
implicit state
support for financial institutions in Europe. On 11 September
2013, Fitch
outlined its approach to incorporating support in its bank
ratings in light of
evolving support dynamics for banks worldwide (see "Fitch
Outlines Approach for
Addressing Support in Bank Ratings" and "Bank Support: Likely
Rating Paths", at
www.fitchratings.com).
The Support Ratings would be downgraded and the Support Rating
Floors revised
down if Fitch concludes that potential sovereign support has
weakened relative
to its previous assessment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SMN'S, SR'S and SV'S
SUBORDINATED DEBT
AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by the
Sparebanken are all
notched down from the banks' VRs. Therefore, their respective
ratings have been
affirmed and are sensitive to any change in the banks' VRs.
The ratings are in accordance with Fitch's criteria 'Assessing
and Rating Bank
Subordinated and Hybrid Securities' reflecting each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which
vary
considerably.
SNN's and SMN's subordinated debt instruments are notched down
once from the
banks' VRs to reflect the notes' higher expected loss severity
relative to
senior unsecured creditors.
SMN's and SV's hybrid Tier 1 securities are rated four notches
below the banks'
VRs to reflect the higher loss severity risk of these securities
relative to
average recoveries (two notches from the VR) as well as high
risk of
non-performance (an additional two notches).
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED
COMPANY
S1B's IDRs are aligned with those of the largest Alliance
members, SR and SMN,
and reflect its role as a covered bond funding vehicle for its
shareholder
banks. Given S1B's close integration in the Alliance, including
operational
support and servicing of the mortgage assets, no VR is assigned.
S1B's ratings
are sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in
the parent banks'
ratings.
These rating actions have no impact on the ratings of the
covered bonds issued
by S1B and Sparebanken Vest Boligkreditt.
The rating actions are as follows:
SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (SNN):
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'
SpareBank 1 SMN (SMN):
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+'
Hybrid capital instruments affirmed at 'BB+
SpareBank 1 SR-Bank (SR):
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'
Hybrid capital instruments affirmed at 'BB+
SpareBank 1 Boligkreditt (S1B):
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Sparebanken Vest (SV):
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'
Hybrid capital instruments affirmed at 'BB+'
Sandnes Sparebank:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating affirmed at 'No Floor'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jens Hallen
Director
+44 20 3530 1326
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst (SNN, SMN, SR, S1B)
Andrew Parkinson
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1420
Secondary Analyst (SV, Sandnes)
Lawrence Power
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1567
Committee Chairperson
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 113
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
