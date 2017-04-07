(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Russian Novosibirsk Region's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-' and Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'F3'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs are Stable. The region's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have been affirmed at 'BBB-'. The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged base case scenario regarding the region's satisfactory budgetary performance with a narrowed deficit before debt variation and moderate debt with eased refinancing pressure. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'BBB-' ratings reflect the region's moderate direct risk, satisfactory fiscal performance with an improved operating balance and narrowed deficit as well as a broad tax base stemming from a well-diversified economy. The ratings also factor in the region's limited fiscal flexibility amid a weak institutional framework for Russian sub-nationals. Fitch forecasts the region will maintain an operating balance of about 10% of operating revenue over the medium term after it improved to 9.4% in 2016, from an average 5.5% in 2013-2015. This will be supported by moderate growth of tax proceeds and continued control over operating expenditure, which is likely to remain rigid. Tax revenue is the major source of the region's revenue and historically contributed 80%-85% of operating revenue. In 2016, tax revenue increased 19.5% (2015: 9%) due to an expanding income and property tax base, restored profitability in the financial sector and a higher share of excises allocation to the regional budget. We project Novosibirsk Region to record a small deficit before debt variation of about 2% of total revenue in 2017-2019. In 2016, the region materially narrowed deficit to a marginal 0.3%, from an average 13% in 2013-2015. This was supported by an improved operating balance and reduced capex to below 10% of total expenditure from an average 18% in 2013-2015. We expect the region will maintain low capex and will not commence large infrastructure projects over the medium term as its government has committed to stabilising its debt levels. Fitch projects the region's direct risk will remain below 50% of current revenue in 2017-2019 (2016: 42%). In 2016, direct risk slightly increased to RUB47.9 billion (2015: RUB46.7 billion) but this growth was mitigated by reduced refinancing pressure. In 2016, Novosibirsk refinanced its short-term bank loans with a RUB10.4 billion three-year budget loan and issued RUB5 billion five-year domestic bonds. As a result, 30% of direct risk maturities were shifted to 2019-2021 while direct debt fell to RUB29.9 billion (2015: RUB36.8 billion). Nevertheless, Novosibirsk remains exposed to some refinancing risk as its debt maturity profile is short by international standards and about 70% of the maturities are concentrated in 2017-2019. In 2017, Novosibirsk needs to refinance RUB11.2 billion of debt, which is sufficiently covered by RUB14.2 billion undrawn credit lines and a RUB2 billion budget loan. Additional funding may come from RUB5 billion bonds, which the region plans to issue in 2017. Novosibirsk Region's economic profile is well-diversified, with a large number of companies across various sectors, supporting a broad tax base. The negative macro-economic trend in Russia has led to a deceleration of the local economy, which contracted 2% in 2015 and 0.8% in 2016. Fitch projects Russia's economy to start recovering in 2017 and its GDP to grow 1.4%-2.2% per year in 2017-2018. The administration expects the region's economy will follow the national trend and forecasts GRP growth of 1%-2.8% annually in 2017-2019. The region's credit profile is constrained by the weak Russian institutional framework for local and regional governments (LRGs). It has a short track record of stable development compared with many of its international peers. The unstable intergovernmental set-up leads to lower predictability of LRGs' budgetary policies and hampers the region's forecasting ability, negatively affecting investment and debt policies. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade is subject to a sovereign upgrade accompanied by an improved operating balance of the region of 15% of operating revenue and a debt payback (direct risk/current balance) being in line with the average maturity of the region's debt portfolio. Consistently weak budgetary performance leading to deterioration of the debt payback ratio to above 10 years or a sovereign downgrade would lead to negative rating action. Contact: Primary Analyst Elena Ozhegova Director +7 495 956 24 06 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 24 05 Committee Chairperson Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 768076 111 Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts to make the LRG internationally comparable for analytical purposes. These adjustments include: - Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from operating revenue to capital revenue; - Transfers of capital nature disbursed were re-classified from operating expenditure to capital expenditure. - Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from operating expenditure to capital expenditure. 