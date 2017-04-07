(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Russian
Novosibirsk
Region's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'BBB-' and Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'F3'. The Outlooks
on the
Long-Term IDRs are Stable. The region's outstanding senior
unsecured domestic
bonds have been affirmed at 'BBB-'.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged base case scenario
regarding the
region's satisfactory budgetary performance with a narrowed
deficit before debt
variation and moderate debt with eased refinancing pressure.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BBB-' ratings reflect the region's moderate direct risk,
satisfactory
fiscal performance with an improved operating balance and
narrowed deficit as
well as a broad tax base stemming from a well-diversified
economy. The ratings
also factor in the region's limited fiscal flexibility amid a
weak institutional
framework for Russian sub-nationals.
Fitch forecasts the region will maintain an operating balance of
about 10% of
operating revenue over the medium term after it improved to 9.4%
in 2016, from
an average 5.5% in 2013-2015. This will be supported by moderate
growth of tax
proceeds and continued control over operating expenditure, which
is likely to
remain rigid. Tax revenue is the major source of the region's
revenue and
historically contributed 80%-85% of operating revenue. In 2016,
tax revenue
increased 19.5% (2015: 9%) due to an expanding income and
property tax base,
restored profitability in the financial sector and a higher
share of excises
allocation to the regional budget.
We project Novosibirsk Region to record a small deficit before
debt variation of
about 2% of total revenue in 2017-2019. In 2016, the region
materially narrowed
deficit to a marginal 0.3%, from an average 13% in 2013-2015.
This was supported
by an improved operating balance and reduced capex to below 10%
of total
expenditure from an average 18% in 2013-2015. We expect the
region will maintain
low capex and will not commence large infrastructure projects
over the medium
term as its government has committed to stabilising its debt
levels.
Fitch projects the region's direct risk will remain below 50% of
current revenue
in 2017-2019 (2016: 42%). In 2016, direct risk slightly
increased to RUB47.9
billion (2015: RUB46.7 billion) but this growth was mitigated by
reduced
refinancing pressure. In 2016, Novosibirsk refinanced its
short-term bank loans
with a RUB10.4 billion three-year budget loan and issued RUB5
billion five-year
domestic bonds. As a result, 30% of direct risk maturities were
shifted to
2019-2021 while direct debt fell to RUB29.9 billion (2015:
RUB36.8 billion).
Nevertheless, Novosibirsk remains exposed to some refinancing
risk as its debt
maturity profile is short by international standards and about
70% of the
maturities are concentrated in 2017-2019. In 2017, Novosibirsk
needs to
refinance RUB11.2 billion of debt, which is sufficiently covered
by RUB14.2
billion undrawn credit lines and a RUB2 billion budget loan.
Additional funding
may come from RUB5 billion bonds, which the region plans to
issue in 2017.
Novosibirsk Region's economic profile is well-diversified, with
a large number
of companies across various sectors, supporting a broad tax
base. The negative
macro-economic trend in Russia has led to a deceleration of the
local economy,
which contracted 2% in 2015 and 0.8% in 2016. Fitch projects
Russia's economy to
start recovering in 2017 and its GDP to grow 1.4%-2.2% per year
in 2017-2018.
The administration expects the region's economy will follow the
national trend
and forecasts GRP growth of 1%-2.8% annually in 2017-2019.
The region's credit profile is constrained by the weak Russian
institutional
framework for local and regional governments (LRGs). It has a
short track record
of stable development compared with many of its international
peers. The
unstable intergovernmental set-up leads to lower predictability
of LRGs'
budgetary policies and hampers the region's forecasting ability,
negatively
affecting investment and debt policies.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is subject to a sovereign upgrade accompanied by an
improved
operating balance of the region of 15% of operating revenue and
a debt payback
(direct risk/current balance) being in line with the average
maturity of the
region's debt portfolio.
Consistently weak budgetary performance leading to deterioration
of the debt
payback ratio to above 10 years or a sovereign downgrade would
lead to negative
rating action.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Elena Ozhegova
Director
+7 495 956 24 06
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 24 05
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts
to make the LRG
internationally comparable for analytical purposes. These
adjustments include:
- Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from
operating revenue
to capital revenue;
- Transfers of capital nature disbursed were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
- Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
