(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 19 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed German insurers Nuernberger Lebensversicherung AG's (NLV), Nuernberger Allgemeine Versicherung AG's (NAV) and Nuernberger Krankenversicherung AG's (NKV) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A+'. The agency has also affirmed their holding company Nuernberger Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft's (NB) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook on all ratings is Stable. NB's EUR100m subordinated debt has been affirmed at 'BBB-'.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects Nuernberger group's (NG) strong results, improved fixed charge coverage and reduced debt leverage at end-2012. NG achieved a net combined ratio of 95.8% in 2012 which was better than the German non-life market average of 96.3%. However, weather-related claims activity in Germany led the gross combined ratio to increase to 100% for 9M13 (9M12: 90.6%).

The affirmation also reflects NG's strong capitalisation, its leading position in the German unit-linked life and disability market, and its resilience to a persistently low interest rate environment compared with many of its competitors. Offsetting these positive rating factors is NG's low level of segmental and geographical diversification and its modest market position in non-life and health insurance.

Although NLV accounts for more than 80% of NG's total assets and regulatory group solvency requirement, German solvency rules allow only limited recognition of NLV's funds for future appropriation (FFA) within the group solvency calculation. If the full FFA were to be included as it is in the individual entity solvency figures, the group solvency ratio would be more than 170%, which Fitch regards as a strong level.

NG reported a group solvency margin of 130% at end-2012 (2011:117%). However, NLV's FFA - measured as a proportion of actuarial reserves - were at 9% at end-2012, well in excess of Fitch's estimate for the German market average of 6%. Fitch expects that this ratio will decrease slightly by end-2013, in line with the market as a whole.

NLV's life new business increased 4.6% (measured in annual premium equivalent, APE) and gross written premiums (GWP) 5.4% in 2012. This compares with the German life market's reported decline in APE of 2% and an increase in GWP of 1.1% for the same period. However, Fitch expects NG's 2013 GWP growth to be worse than the market average as NLV has started to reduce its single premium business while the market has grown to date in 2013. The agency expects NLV's regular premium growth to remain stronger than the market average.

NG reported pre-tax income of EUR81.5m for 9M13 (9M12: EUR120.3m). Fitch believes that the decline was primarily driven by high natural hazardous activity in Germany in 9M13. Also the low investment yield environment continues to reduce the running yield of insurers' fixed income investments.

NG's fixed charge coverage improved to 9.2x in 2012 (2011: 4.4x) which Fitch regards as adequate for its rating. In addition, financial leverage decreased to 15% at end-2012 from 20% at end-2011. Fitch expects NG to maintain fixed charge coverage in line with its rating in 2013.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Fitch views an upgrade of the group's ratings as unlikely in the near- to medium-term. However, key rating triggers for an upgrade over the longer term would include continued strong underwriting profitability and significantly improved market position and scale.

Key rating triggers for a downgrade include weak overall profitability on a sustained basis which may be manifested in a return on equity below 6% and/or a sustained material erosion in capitalisation in the form of NLV's solvency margin falling below 150%.

NG had total assets at end-1H13 of EUR25.8bn (end-2012: EUR25.2bn). The life segment reported GWP of EUR1.3bn (1H12: EUR1.4bn), the non-life segment GWP of EUR0.4bn (1H12: EUR0.4bn) and the health segment GWP of EUR0.1bn (1H12: EUR0.1bn) for 1H13.