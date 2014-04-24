(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY/NEW YORK, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nuevo Banco Comercial S.A.'s (NBC) long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), its Support rating, as well as its Viability Rating (VR). The long-term Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. KEY RATING DRIVERS NBC's Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) have been affirmed due to the high probability of receiving support, if it were needed, from its ultimate parent, Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), rated by Fitch at 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook. NBC's foreign currency IDR of 'BBB+' is at the country ceiling, while its local currency IDR of 'A-' is two notches above that of the Uruguayan sovereign. Fitch affirmed NBC's Support Rating at '2' given that Fitch considers NBC a strategically important subsidiary for BNS and is part of BNS' business plan for Latin America due to its potential long term growth in Uruguay. Also, NBC benefits from a complete integration to BNS business policies and strong franchise, although they don't share the same brand name yet. Given the above, it is expected that NBC would receive timely support from its parent, if required. Fitch has affirmed NBC's VR at 'bb-' as the bank has sustained its adequate franchise, good asset quality and ample liquidity. The VR also factors NBC's tight capitalization and low profitability. NBC has an adequate position in all segments and is the fourth-largest privately owned bank in terms of assets. Its current strategy is to maintain this cross-segment position and deepen the penetration of its client base. NBC's performance has been positive driven by growth in loans although coming from very low levels. Also higher revenues from fees, particularly from its retail banking products, and decreased loan loss provisions due to regulatory changes are factors that offset the still higher non-interest expenses. Fitch considers the bank will continue to grow in the coming years and that its profitability will continue to improve as business volume and product cross-sales rise. NBC's 2013 net income (USD-9.5 million and ROAA of -0.54) is affected by some non-recurring events such as the sale of its subsidiary in Brazil, costs related to the integration with Bank of Nova Scotia and some regulatory impairment charges. Removing the extraordinary events NBC's net-income had been USD5 million and ROAA of 0.30%, which is still low but improving from the previous year. In addition, BNS' policy to centrally hedge the foreign exchange positions stemming from its investment in subsidiaries enabled NBC to close its historically open USD position, and this will mean lower volatility on its income statement. NBC's impaired loans are controlled despite its focus on retail lending. NBC'S nonperforming portfolio (NPL) has gradually dropped in recent years as the economy flourished, by recurrent loan sales and by charge-offs. As of Dec. 31, 2013, NPLs represented 2.3% of the total loans; however, Fitch expects NBC's delinquency levels to be relatively high considering its greater focus on retail loans. Obligor concentrations are acceptable, with the 10 largest borrowers representing 10% of total loans. NBC shows a growing, diversified and stable funding structure. NBC's liabilities are largely made up of nonfinancial sector deposits and these deposits increased by 15.7% in 2013. Fitch anticipates that the bank's deposits will continue to grow as NBC's business volume expands and the Uruguayan economy continues to prosper. While NBC operates on mostly short-term funding, its ample liquidity, backing from its shareholder, and the relatively short-term nature of its loan portfolio help to mitigate the term mismatch in the bank. NBC's capital has been tight since the buy-back of preferred stock from the government, which decreased its equity. During 2013 some capital injections from BNS benefited NBC's capital ratios. As of December 2013, NBC showed a Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio of 7.62%, but Fitch still views this ratio as low, considering NBC's growth plan and the bank's challenges to improve their internal capital generation. RATING SENSITIVITIES NBC's IDR in foreign currency is limited by the country ceiling, while its IDR in local currency is two notches above the sovereign rating in local currency. Additional upgrades in NBC's IDRs are subject to positive changes in the sovereign rating. Likewise, a downgrade in the sovereign rating or changes in its controlling shareholder's ability or willingness to provide support would negatively affect NBC's ratings, but these scenarios are unlikely. NBC's VR could eventually be upgraded if the bank achieves and sustains operating ROAA ratios of around 1%, a FCC ratio of above 8% and NPLs ratios close to 3%. In turn VR could be negatively affected if the bank fails to sustain recent improvements in profitability metrics. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings for Nuevo Banco Comercial: --Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BBB+'; --Long-term local currency IDR at 'A-'; --Viability Rating at 'bb-' --Support rating at '2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Alejandro Tapia Director +52 818 399 9156 Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V. Prol. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31, 2014); --'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10, 2012); --'Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign' (Dec. 12, 2012). 