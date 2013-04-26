(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BUENOS AIRES, April 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nuevo
Banco Comercial
S.A.'s Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'
and Local Currency
IDR at 'A+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating
actions is at
the end of this press release.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
Nuevo Banco Comercial S.A.'s (NBC) IDRs and National Long-term
ratings reflect
the potential support from The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), which
holds 100% of
the bank's equity, with a FC IDR ('AA-') higher than the Country
Ceiling. NBC's
foreign currency IDR is at the country ceiling, while its local
currency IDR is
two notches above that of the Uruguayan sovereign.
Fitch affirmed support rating at 2 given that NBC is considered
a strategically
important subsidiary of BNS, as it is part of BNS's business
plan for Latin
America and its potential long term growth in Uruguay. Also, NBC
benefit from a
complete integration to BNS business policies and strong
franchise, although
they don't share the same brand name yet. So NBC would be
expected to receive
timely support from its parent, if required.
NBC's viability ratings reflect its strong national franchise,
good asset
quality, high liquidity, limited solvency ratios and its low
profitability.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
NBC's FC IDR is currently constrained by Uruguay's Country
Ceiling while its LC
IDR is two notches above the local currency sovereign ratings,
further upgrades
will be contingent to positive changes in the sovereign rating.
Also, negative
changes on the sovereign rating or a change on the capacity and
willingness to
provide support from BNS may affect NBC's ratings, currently a
scenario of very
low probability.
The Outlook on the National long-term rating remains Stable.
CREDIT PROFILE
NBC's performance slightly improved during 2012 underpinned by
loan growth,
greater non-interest operating income and lower loan impairment
charges, that
offset an unexpected increase on NBC's expenses due to Central
Bank of Uruguay's
(BCU) requirement to account as Non-Interest Expenses its
premium paid over
stock of acquired loans (USD14 millions). NBC's profitability is
still limited
(ROAA 0.99% at YE12), although with a positive trend (1.07% at
1Q13).
Fitch expects NBC's operating performance to improve in line
with the expected
increase in lending volumes, higher cross selling and
improvements in cost
efficiency. In addition, Scotiabank's policy to centrally hedge
the foreign
exchange positions stemming from its investment in subsidiaries
enabled NBC to
close its historically open USD position and this will mean
lower volatility on
its income statement.
NBC's asset quality is good and its ratios have improved. Only
2.75% of the loan
book is past-due (60 days or more overdue, under local
definitions). Loan loss
reserves covered 3.89% of total loans and 152.14% of past-due
loans at YE12,
which is considered adequate.
NBC's funding is mainly through deposits; liquidity continues to
be at
comfortable level with a gradual downward trend due to high rate
of loan growth
in the last two fiscal years. Liquid assets represent 35% of
deposits and
short-term funds at YE12. Despite the short-term nature of its
funding, ample
liquidity levels, the support of its parent and its relatively
short-term loan
portfolio helps to mitigate the structural maturity mismatch of
the bank.
NBC's capitalization has decreased after the redemption of
preferred shares
previously held by Uruguay's Central Bank (BCU) and limited
bank's profitability
in 2012. The bank's equity to assets ratio came down to 6.58% of
assets and its
Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio to 7.97% at YE12; mostly
explained by the
aforementioned redemption of the preference shares. Fitch
considers NBC's FCC
tight and will monitor its evolution in the context of the
bank's expansion
plan. However, Fitch considers the ability and willingness of
Scotiabank to
support their subsidiaries in case were necessary.
NBC is the fourth-largest private sector bank in Uruguay and its
market presence
is significant in all segments.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions on Nuevo Banco
Comercial S.A.:
--Foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) affirmed at
'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable;
--Local currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Support rating affirmed at 2;
--National long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA(uy)'; Outlook
Stable;
--Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dario Logiodice
Associate Director
+54-11-5235-8136
Fitch Argentina Calificadora de Riesgo S.A.
Sarmiento 663 - piso 7 - C1041AAM
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Secondary Analyst
Santiago Gallo
Director
+54-11-5235-8137
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', Aug. 15,
2012;
--'National Ratings Criteria', Jan. 19, 2011.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.