(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings for New York
Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) at 'BBB+/F2'. The rating Outlook
remains Stable.
The Stable Outlook assumes that asset quality will remain
strong, and capital
levels will remain relatively stable over the near term. The
Outlook also
incorporates the view that earnings could face headwinds in 2014
from reduced
mortgage banking income and lower prepayment revenue. Spread
income may also
come under pressure given NYCB's liability sensitive balance
sheet, and
presumably higher interest rates over the near- to
intermediate-term. A full
list of ratings follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
NYCB's ratings primarily reflect excellent asset quality with
nominal credit
costs over many business cycles. The ratings are further
supported by consistent
earnings performance during the most recent financial crisis and
other real
estate downturns. These strengths are somewhat offset by NYCB's
relatively
higher risk funding profile and geographically concentrated loan
portfolio.
Fitch views NYCB's asset quality as the company's primary rating
strength.
NYCB's net charge offs peaked at 35bps in 2011, and totalled
only 5bps in 2013,
which is well below industry averages. Fitch expects asset
quality to remain
strong due to the company's conservative underwriting practices
across its
multifamily, commercial real estate and residential loan
portfolios.
Earnings performance was solid with an ROA of 1.07% in 2013 and
in line with
historical averages for the company. Fitch expects NYCB will
face earnings
pressures in the near term and believes refinancing activity
will slow further
in 2014, which would negatively impact mortgage banking income
and prepayment
fee income on commercial properties. Additionally, amortization
of NYCB's $2.8
billion covered loan portfolio is expected to have a small but
negative impact
on net interest margin since accretable yields on covered
portfolios are higher
than existing and new loan production. NYCB spread income could
also be
adversely impacted with higher interest rates given the
liability sensitive
balance sheet. This is further compounded by a very high
reliance on net
interest income.
NYCB's liquidity profile is a weakness for the company's overall
credit profile.
The company is relatively more reliant on non-core funding
sources, such as FHLB
advances and repurchase agreements, than its peer banks. In
2013, average
wholesale funding balances totaled $12.9 billion or 29% of
average assets. Since
NYCB has relatively higher reliance on wholesale funding, the
company can be
vulnerable to disruptions in the wholesale markets and also
carries a higher
cost of funds.
Fitch reviewed NYCB as part of its Niche Bank Peer Review, along
with Astoria
Financial, Dime Community, and Emigrant Bancorp. Niche banks are
defined by
their narrow business models, limited deposit franchises and
geographic
concentrations. Fitch views these limitations as ratings
constraints across the
peer group. The group is comprised of banks with total assets
ranging from $4
billion to $47 billion that lend primarily in the New York City
metropolitan,
residential real estate market.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS and VRs and SENIOR DEBT
NYCB's ratings are solidly situated at its current levels. Fitch
foresees
limited upside given the more limited franchise of the company.
The deposit
franchise and broker originated business are relatively weaker
than similarly
sized banks, which Fitch rates. Conversely, NYCB's ratings are
sensitive to the
multifamily market in the New York City area. Material loosening
of
rent-regulations in the New York area could be a negative rating
driver for the
institution since rent regulations help maintain stable cash
flows and
valuations for multifamily properties in New York.
Although seen as unlikely given past performance, material
deterioration of
asset quality metrics could result in negative ratings pressure.
Aggressive
capital management would also be viewed negatively. NYCB's
tangible common
equity ratio of 7.42% is on the lower end compared to its rating
category.
NYCB continues to eye potential large accretive acquisitions.
Fitch would
evaluate any acquisition to assess the financial impact,
potential changes to
strategy, or integration challenges to determine if there are
any rating
implications.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
NYCB's preferred issuances are notched below NYCB's VR. The
notch differential
reflects loss severity and an assessment of increment
non-performance risk
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
NYCB's preferred issuances are sensitive to changes in NYCB's
VR. The rating
sensitivities for the VR are listed above.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HOLDING COMPANY
NYCB's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its bank
subsidiaries reflecting
its role as the bank holding company, which is mandated in the
U.S. to act as a
source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
Should NYCB begin to exhibit signs of weakness, demonstrate
trouble accessing
the capital markets, or have inadequate cash flow coverage to
meet near-term
obligations, there is the potential that Fitch could notch the
holding company's
IDR and VR below the ratings of its bank subsidiaries.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
NYCB's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of '5' and 'NF'
reflect Fitch's
view that the company is unlikely to procure extraordinary
support should such
support be needed
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
NYCB's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
Fitch affirms the following:
New York Community Bancorp
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Viability rating at 'bbb+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
New York Community Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Long-term deposits at 'A-';
--Viability rating at 'bbb+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF';
--Short-term deposits at 'F2'.
New York Commercial Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Long-term deposits at 'A-';
--Viability rating at 'bbb+'.
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF';
--Short-Term deposits at 'F2'.
Richmond County Capital Corporation
--Preferred stock at 'BB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jaymin Berg, CPA
Director
+1-212-908-0368
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Director
+1-212-908-0865
Committee Chairperson
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-(312) 368-5472
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'2014 Outlook: U.S. Banks'
--'U.S. Banks: Liquidity and Deposit Funding'
--'U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates
Rise)'
--'U.S. Bank Mergers and Acquisitions -- When Will The Catalysts
Kick In?'
--'Fitch Fundamentals Index'
--'Risk Radar Global - 1Q13'
--'U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 4Q13 (Earnings Continue to
Tick Up, but
Challenges Remain)'
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria'
--'Fitch Global Corporate Rating Activity -- Third-Quarter 2013'
--Corporate Bond Comparator 1Q14: US vs EMEA'
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2013).
