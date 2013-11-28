(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Nov 28 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Denmark-based
Nykredit Realkredit's (Nykredit) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A',
Short-Term IDR at 'F1' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. The Outlook on the
Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of
this comment.
Fitch has also affirmed Nykredit Bank's, a wholly owned subsidiary, Long-term
IDR at 'A' with a Stable Outlook, Short-term IDR at 'F1' and Support Rating at
'1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation of Nykredit's IDRs and VR reflects Fitch's view that Nykredit's
profitability, although moderate, will enable it to absorb unexpected shocks in
Denmark until economic growth is firmly back on track in the country.
The ratings are based on the Nykredit's leading domestic mortgage business,
sound capitalisation and strong asset quality of its mortgage portfolio. The
ratings also factor in a higher-risk profile of the non-mortgage banking
subsidiary which, however, is manageable within the context of the wider group.
Reliance on wholesale funding is a negative rating driver for Nykredit, albeit
mitigated by a large, deep and liquid domestic funding market.
Nykredit's largely mortgage-based loan portfolio has remained resilient through
the Danish recession and housing downturn that has seen price falls of over 20%
since the 2007 peak. Fitch expects the quality of the mortgage portfolio to
remain strong, supported by a stabilising Danish economy. Impaired loans in
Nykredit Bank remain higher than in Nykredit's mortgage portfolio, although
given the still limited size, they are not expected to pose a material risk for
the group.
Nykredit's profitability is driven by a low-margin mortgage business and by
somewhat higher returns in Nykredit Bank. Fitch expects Nykredit will continue
to focus on increasing mortgage margins and on keeping loan impairment charges
(LICs) manageable. Nykredit is cost-efficient, and Fitch expects LICs as a
proportion of pre-impairment operating profit to trend down in 2014, albeit from
a fairly high level.
Similar to its domestic peers, Nykredit's mortgage business is by law entirely
funded by mortgage bonds, of which around one-third mature within a year to
match the interest term of the underlying mortgage. Generally such a dependence
on short-term wholesale funding would suggest a lower rating. However, the
supportive dynamics of the Danish mortgage bond market serve as an important
mitigating factor for this risk. Fitch expects demand for Danish mortgage bonds
to remain strong in light of the need by predominantly domestic financial
institutions, insurance companies and pension funds to hold highly liquid and
high-quality securities in domestic currency. This is reinforced by the fairly
limited outstanding volume of Danish government bonds.
Nonetheless, maintaining a significant liquidity portfolio to mitigate any
refinancing risk is key to the ratings. Nykredit's move to extend bond
maturities will further mitigate refinancing risk The Danish government has put
forward a proposal that mortgage covered bonds should include mandatory
extension provisions which would address liquidity risk associated with
concentrated refinancing via bond auctions (see 'Danish Mortgage Bond Extension
Would Cut Refinancing Risk', dated 27 November 2013, at www.fitchratings.com).
Nykredit's capital adequacy ratios compare well with those of domestic and
international peers. Low risk weights on mortgages boost reported capital ratios
and leverage is fairly modest in a European context, with tangible common
equity/tangible assets at around 4% at end-September 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that Nykredit will continue to focus on
maintaining its strong asset quality and its adequate earnings to absorb
unexpected shocks and to internally generate capital.
A rating downgrade would most likely be a result of Nykredit being unable to
competitively access wholesale funding markets. The ratings would also come
under pressure if it significantly increases its reliance on international debt
investors that may be less stable during financial stress, or if the risk
profile of Nykredit Bank worsens. Reduced focus on liquidity would also be
rating-negative.
An upgrade is currently unlikely given Nykredit's already high ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's expectation
of an extremely high probability of support from the Danish authorities if
required. This is driven by Nykredit's systemic importance within the Danish
financial sector.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are potentially sensitive to any
change in Fitch's assumptions about the ability (as reflected in its ratings) or
willingness of the Danish state to provide timely support to the bank, if
required. They are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions around the
availability of sovereign support for banks more generally.
In Fitch's view, there is a clear intention ultimately to reduce implicit state
support for financial institutions in the EU, as demonstrated by a series of
legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives. On 11 September 2013, Fitch
outlined its approach to incorporating support in its bank ratings in light of
evolving support dynamics for banks worldwide (see "Fitch Outlines Approach for
Addressing Support in Bank Ratings" and "Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths", at
www.fitchratings.com).
The Support Rating would be downgraded and the Support Rating Floor revised down
if Fitch concludes that potential sovereign support has weakened relative to its
previous assessment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
Because Nykredit Bank's debt ratings are aligned with Nykredit's due to its core
position within the Nykredit group, its ratings are sensitive to the same
factors that may drive changes to Nykredit's IDR.
Given the close integration of Nykredit Bank in the larger group, including
various shared services, no VR has been assigned to the subsidiary.
The rating actions are as follows:
Nykredit Realkredit
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'
Nykredit Bank
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Long-term senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'
Short-term senior debt: affirmed at 'F1'