(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, August 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed New
Zealand's (NZ) Fonterra
Co-operative Group Limited's (Fonterra) Long and Short-Term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'AA-' and 'F1+'. The Outlook is Stable. The
Long- and
Short-Term Senior Unsecured ratings are 'AA-' and 'F1+'. Fitch
has also affirmed
the ratings of Fonterra's senior unsecured notes at 'AA-',
subordinated notes at
'A+', and commercial paper at 'F1+'.
Fonterra's ratings are underpinned by its scale, the defensive
characteristics
of its ingredients business, the financial flexibility afforded
by the effective
subordination of its farmer creditors, and the margin protection
offered by its
fully integrated business model. In a scalable industry,
Fonterra is the world's
largest processor and largest exporter of dairy products.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Market Position: Fonterra's ingredients business is the
global market
leader in dairy exports, commanding 46% of international exports
in whole milk
powder. Fonterra collects and processes around 87% of the milk
in New Zealand
from a supplier base of around 10,500 dairy farmers who are also
shareholders in
the co-operative.
Diversified, Blue-chip Customer base: Fonterra's ingredient's
business supplies
to global, market leading food companies such as Nestle SA
(AA+/Stable).
Fonterra's products are used across a range of the reconstituted
dairy branded
goods sold by these businesses, affording Fonterra both
geographic and product
level diversification.
Low Cost Producer: Dairy production in New Zealand is one of the
lowest on the
global average cost curve. New Zealand's cost competitiveness
arises from
favourable climatic conditions for its grass-fed herd, the depth
and breadth of
Fonterra's supply chain, and the scale of the company's
operations. Both
Fonterra and New Zealand's farming industry have re-invested
operating cash
flows in equipment and infrastructure over the past three years
resulting in
improvements in marginal cost efficiencies, collection volumes
and processed
volumes. These investments increased the average cost
differential between other
dairy exporting nations, giving New Zealand cost advantage in
competing for the
rapid demand growth in Asia.
Farm Debt Levels Sustainable: Fitch expects the level of
borrowing by farmers to
the value of milk solids production - a measure of farm
leverage, to rise over
the rating horizon but for this stock of debt to remain well
serviceable. Farm
leverage will rise as a result of the falling value of
production. The adverse
impacts of this rise are mitigated by low interest rates, the
low marginal cost
of production relative to the price of milk and the high
retrospective payments
due from Fonterra for the 2014 Milk Season. The improvements in
farm capacity
and efficiency are the result of increased capital investment in
farms funded by
the rise in the milk price over the last three years. Fitch
expects Fonterra's
distributions to farmers to exceed break-even levels over the
year despite
Fonterra forecasting a drop in the milk price in 2015.
Subordination of Milk Payments: Fonterra's constitution provides
for an
effective subordination of milk payments to principal and
interest obligations
(and other costs). In its forecasts, Fitch assumes a minimum 10%
of milk supply
costs at the end of each financial year (year-end July), to
service principal
and interest payments, based on Fitch's understanding of the
legal framework
underpinning the subordination of milk payments, and
management's estimates of
advance rates.
Investment In Earnings Stability: Fonterra plans to invest in
additional plants
to increase its production capacity in ingredients whilst
retaining its
processing capacity in value added products such as cheeses and
yogurts. This
investment will better align Fonterra's processing footprint
with the
theoretical production mix that forms the basis of the Farm gate
Milk Price
manual and thereby reduce future earnings volatility that arises
as a result of
this basis risk between revenues and costs. Fonterra will invest
approximately
NZD1bn in capacity increases over FY15 and FY16 - in addition to
maintenance
capital expenditure in the range of NZD400m to NZD500m. The
additional plant is
expected to increase Fonterra's processing capacity at the peak
by 10% in FY16.
Acquisition Leverage Offsets Stream-Returns: The proposed 100%
debt funded
acquisition of up to 20% of China's Beingmate Baby & Child Food
Co., Ltd,
(Beingmate) will offset the positive impact to leverage from a
forecast
reversion in stream returns. Stream returns were negative in
FY14 but prices in
these value added dairy products have bounced back in FY15 and
Fitch expects
positive stream returns to support Fonterra's operating margin.
Forecast cash
returns related to Beingmate remain four to five years away and
are uncertain
given the growth focus of this business and the complexities
associated with
taxation and capital repatriation from businesses in China.
Brands Insulate Profit: Fonterra's brands segments provide
farmers with some
insulation against a fall in the price of global dairy
ingredients. Should dairy
ingredients prices fall, Fonterra's brands segment may be able
to maintain price
points which can underpin gross margins for a temporary period.
Fonterra may, at
its discretion, pass on this benefit to its shareholders. These
factors
contribute to the continued viability of New Zealand's dairy
industry.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating action is considered unlikely over the next
three years as
Fonterra irons out earnings volatility drivers in its value
chain and
establishes volumes and margins in its branded goods business.
Negative : Future developments that may, individually or
collectively lead to
negative rating action include :
- if debt to EBITDA including subordination increases to 2.5x
(2.62x in FY13,
1.95x FYE14, 1.86x FYE15) on a sustained basis or;
- overseas milk supply accounts for more than 30% of NZD cost
(currently below
12% and expected to fall over the next three years as a result
of strong NZ milk
volume).
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Johann Kenny, CFA
Director
+61 2 8256 0348
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay,
Senior Director,
+65 6796 7221
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Media Relations:
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email:
Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
