Fitch Affirms Oceanwide at 'B'; Outlook Revised to Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, July 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China-based property developer Oceanwide Holdings Co. Ltd.'s (Oceanwide) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B', and revised its outlook to Negative from Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Oceanwide's senior unsecured rating and the ratings of all outstanding bonds at 'B'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The affirmation of the IDR reflects Oceanwide's sufficient liquidity and good-quality land bank. The Negative Outlook reflects our belief that Oceanwide's contracted sales to net debt, a measure of its sales efficiency, will remain below 0.25x due to contracted sales growing at a slower pace than we had expected, which would push its net debt higher. Oceanwide's rating is constrained by its persistently high leverage, which has been increasing and will continue to do so for the next 18-24 months as the company ramps up development expenditure to support sales growth and continues to invest in its finance business. KEY RATING DRIVERS Low Sales Efficiency: Fitch expects Oceanwide's sales efficiency, as measured by contracted sales to net debt, to remain lower than previously expected, notwithstanding the prospect for some improvement in sales due to project launches in Wuhan, and new projects in Beijing and Shanghai. The tightening of government policies have and will continue to weigh on the company's prospects. Oceanwide's contracted sales fell 15% in 2016, and as a result, contracted sales to net debt declined to 0.16x in 2016 from 0.3x in 2015. We now expect sales efficiency to remain below 0.25x. Continuing Finance Expansion: Oceanwide has been aggressively diversifying its business from pure property development to financial institutions since 2014. It has spent more than CNY20 billion on building its finance business, which includes securities, trusts, insurance and internet finance. We expect Oceanwide to continue investing in the finance sector, with the aim of providing customers with comprehensive financial services. This will continue to put pressure on its leverage. Leverage Remains High: Oceanwide's leverage, as measured by net debt/adjusted inventory and after deconsolidating debt from the financial business, reached 92% in 2016 (2015: 86.2%), which is higher than that of 'B' rated peers. Fitch expects this ratio to remain above 80% due to Oceanwide's property-development business model, which requires more time to generate sales due to the lengthy primary-land development phase. Oceanwide's consolidated net debt jumped to CNY74 billion at end-2016, from CNY39 billion in 2014, due to higher development expenditure, the rapid expansion of its finance business, additional investment in financial assets and overseas acquisitions. We expect Oceanwide's net debt to keep rising in the next two years because of its higher interest burden. This means that assuming its finance segment EBITDA remains at the 2016 level of CNY1.1 billion in the next two years, its contracted sales will have to rise closer to CNY30 billion to offset the higher interest burden. This will remain difficult to achieve if the government curbs remain in place. High Quality Land Bank: Oceanwide's large land bank, most of which was acquired many years ago, is sufficient for more than 10 years of development. Sites in tier 1 cities like Beijing and Shanghai, affluent tier 2 cities like Wuhan and major cities in the US make up more than 80% of its land bank. Many of Oceanwide's projects in Beijing and Shanghai have prime locations. The low land cost together with the high quality land bank will become the key driver behind a solid EBITDA margin and sustained growth for the next two to three years. DERIVATION SUMMARY Oceanwide has a larger scale in terms of contracted sales and EBITDA than other China-based property companies rated in the 'B' category, such as Redco Properties Group Ltd (B/Stable) and Guorui Properties Limited (B/Stable). However, its leverage is high compared with 'B' category peers partially due to Oceanwide's active investments in financial institutions and larger exposure to commercial development properties that have a longer cash collection cycle. This also drives its lower project churn compared with peers, but Oceanwide's slow-churn business model also means its land bank was acquired years ago, which substantially undervalues its inventory compared with fast-churn homebuilders. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Limited new land acquisitions at 0.5x of contracted sales' gross floor area - Contracted sales growth driven mainly by growth in average selling prices to CNY35,000/sq m in 2017-2018 from CNY32,000/sq m in 2015 - Property development EBITDA margin of 35%-40% in 2017-2019 (2016: 33.6%) Recovery Rating assumptions - Oceanwide would be liquidated in a bankruptcy because it is an asset-trading company - 10% administrative claim - The value of inventory and other assets can be realised in a reorganisation and distributed to creditors - A haircut of 20% on adjusted inventory, lower than the norm used for peers because of Oceanwide's higher-than-industry profit margin, which implies its inventory will have a higher liquidation value than that of peers - A 20% haircut to investment properties and the net tangible assets of its financial subsidiaries - A 50% haircut to available for sale financial securities as well as land and buildings - We consider Oceanwide's CNY24 billion in available cash, excluding cash of its financial subsidiaries, as excessive, as it significantly exceeds its 2016 contracted sales of CNY12.9 billion. We assume the difference will be spent on development expenditure, for which we have applied a 40% haircut. - Based on our calculation of the adjusted liquidation value after administrative claims, we estimate the recovery rate of the offshore senior unsecured debt to be 42%, which corresponds to a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Contracted sales/net debt excluding financial institutions sustained below 0.25x; or a sustained deterioration of this ratio - EBITDA margin sustained below 35% - Substantial weakening of the credit profile of its key financial institutions Positive: The Outlook for the ratings may be revised back to Stable if the negative guidelines do not materialise in the next 12 months. LIQUIDITY Oceanwide had more than CNY30 billion in cash and CNY2 billion in unused bank-credit facilities as of end-2016, sufficient to cover its short-term debt of CNY15.7 billion. In addition, Oceanwide has many financing options, including equity issuance, perpetual capital securities, offshore notes and trust or bank borrowings. Its weighted-average 2016 borrowing cost was 6%-7%. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Oceanwide Holdings Co. Ltd. 