May 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Obrascon Huarte Lain's (OHL)
Long-term Issuer Default (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings at 'BB-'. The
Short-term IDR is affirmed at 'B' and Outlook Stable.
OHL's business is split between construction activities financed with unsecured
facilities (recourse),its ring-fenced concession activities (non-recourse)
funded with senior project finance loans and junior concession holding company
debt collateralised on the underlying equity value of its Abertis and OHL Mexico
stakes. Since exchanging part of its concession portfolio into an Abertis stake,
re-leveraging of this stake and subsequent up-streaming of cash proceeds allowed
for de-leveraging at the recourse level at FY12. However Fitch expects net
recourse leverage to remain around 3.0x. With recourse cash flow stemming from
the relatively higher risk construction industry and susceptible to operational
risks such as cyclical demand and project delays, 3.0x leverage is deemed
comparatively high. OHL has considerable equity value on its balance sheet from
concession assets, although senior unsecured bondholders remain subordinated to
non-recourse debt and potentially exposed to inherent equity value cyclicality.
Abertis Stake Increases:
OHL reached a 19% stake in Abertis Infraestructuras, S.A. ('BBB+'/Negative) one
of the world's largest toll road operators. OHL exchanged its Brazilian and
Chilean toll road concession portfolio - now owned by Abertis - for this stake
and further used collateralised loans to fund a more sizeable stake than
originally obtained through the transaction.
Re-leveraging Concession Assets:
The 19% Abertis and 74% OHL Mexico stakes have been re-leveraged and refinanced
during 2012 and Q1 2013, now totalling around EUR1.4bn of collateralised funding
and with more robust 3 - 5 year maturities. These stakes are held in the
non-recourse group and are leveraged to around 30% LTV with stable dividend flow
from Abertis comfortably covering associated debt funding costs.
Lacklustre Recourse Performance:
Construction activities forming the large part of recourse cash flow experienced
a 12% EBITDA decline during 2012 with a number of large international projects
signed in 2011 and 2012 still in ramp-up stage. Overall international activities
continue to offset the dismal Spanish market, accounting for 27% revenue of this
segment for FY12. Fitch expects single-digit growth from construction going
forward driven by a strong internationally focused order book covering around
3.0x revenue. Strong growth in EBITDA from other recourse activities helped
offset an overall decline y-o-y.
Strong International Order-Book:
OHL has outperformed other EMEA contractors with regards to diversifying away
from weak developed markets. Proactively, management started this process well
before the crisis. Continued order-book growth provides potential upside for
better-than-expected working capital. However, downside risks would arise from
poor execution of the international order book that has an element of
concentration risk when compared to Fitch's investment grade Engineering and
Construction peers.
Recent De-leverage to Unwind:
Management prior year commitment to target less than 2.0x recourse leverage for
FY12 was successful in large part due to a re-leveraging of the Abertis stake at
the non-recourse level and subsequent up-streaming of cash to the recourse
group. During Q1 2013 this temporary up-streaming was reversed with a EUR436m
repayment back to the non-recourse group. Adjusting for this, FY12 recourse
leverage would have been closer to 2.5x - 3.0x.
Upward Revised Recourse-Leverage Target:
Fitch expects recourse leverage to remain around 3.0x, higher than previously
expected primarily due to management revising up their target recourse leverage
back to less than 3.0x for 2013 onwards. Furthermore, off balance sheet
receivable factoring of around 1.0x of recourse leverage used to fund working
capital requirements that would otherwise be financed by recourse cash flow add
to the group's overall debt quantum.
Solid Liquidity for Rating:
Recourse liquidity has a good track record of being maintained through the
crisis with around EUR2.0bn of undrawn committed facilities and cash available
at FY12, comfortably covering debt maturities until 2016. OHL have demonstrated
solid support from their banking group through-the-cycle maintaining their
credit lines roughly at similar levels.
Largely Bond Market Financed:
With EUR1.3Bn of recourse gross debt funded with medium-term bonds, all other
bank debt is primarily used for liquidity needs arising from working capital
fluctuation inherent in this seasonally business. OHL has demonstrated good
access to bond markets in recent years including an 8-year EUR300m 7.625% bond
due 2020 and increase in its RCF to EUR300m pushing our maturity to 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITY GUIDANCE:
Fitch adjusts leverage calculations to reflect the ring-fenced nature of the
concession business by excluding related EBITDA and non-recourse debt but
including sustainable dividends. Off balance sheet drawn factoring lines are
brought on balance and included in Fitch's adjusted net debt.
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions
include:
--Recourse net leverage around 2.0x and EBITDA interest cover above 3.0x on a
sustainable basis.
--A material increase in steady, reliable up-streamed dividends from the
concession operations without a re-leveraging of assets.
--Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action
include:
--Recourse net leverage above 4.0x and EBITDA interest cover below 2.0x on a
sustainable basis.
--Increased stakes in Abertis that are detrimental to recourse leverage metrics.
--A LTV higher than 50% at the OHL Concession HoldCo level (collateralised debt
/ stakes in OHL Mexico and Abertis) to the extent that this may destabilise the
standalone financial strength and lead to material margin calls.