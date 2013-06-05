(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed OJSC
Rossiya Insurance
Company's (Rossiya) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at
'B-' and National
IFS rating at 'BB-(rus). The Outlook is Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects continued financial support received by
Rossiya from
its beneficiary individual shareholder. Offsetting this is
uncertainty in the
strategic positioning of the company in the absence of a clear
strategy and
implementation plan.
The Negative Outlook reflects Rossiya's weakened business
position following the
compulsory MTPL license suspension in June 2012 (the second
suspension in four
years) and its continued dependence on significant shareholder
support. In
Fitch's view, the strategic importance of Rossiya to its
shareholder remains
uncertain as the agency views Rossiya as a non-core portfolio
investment
Rossiya continues to receive financial aid from the beneficiary
individual
shareholder (a form of capital injection), which totalled
RUR2.9bn in 2012
(2011: RUR2.1bn). This helped to offset the write-off of RUR2bn
of bad debt
relating to insurance receivables. The injection also
strengthened Rossiya's
capital position, which Fitch views as adequate for the current
rating. The
shareholder injected an additional RUR750m in Q113.
Fitch believes Rossiya faces significant strategic challenges as
the company
does not plan to diversify away from the highly competitive
motor segment, and
at the same time has no unique competitive advantages to
differentiate itself
from peers and reduce dependence on intermediaries with strong
bargaining power
in this segment.
Underwriting performance improved in 2012 based both on
statutory and IFRS
accounts. The IFRS combined ratio calculated by Fitch (excluding
the reinsurance
commission) improved to 104.5% from 123.4% in 2011 following the
decrease in the
loss ratio component to 53.1% from 70.3%. However, this
improvement was more
than offset by the write-off of insurance receivables, which
totalled RUR2bn
(23% of total assets at end-2012).
Gross written premiums were relatively stable and despite the
temporary license
suspension, decreased by only 2% compared to 2011. However,
Fitch believes that
the license suspension has weakened the franchise of the company
within the
Russian insurance market.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be downgraded if there is an indication the
risk of an
interruption of payments has materially increased, or if the
shareholder proves
unwilling to provide continued support to the company.
The Outlook could be revised to Stable if Rossiya proves able to
self-finance
its operations and growth for a sustained period and becomes
less reliant on
support from its shareholder.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 11 January 2013
January 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
