Nov 8 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Old Mutual PLC's (Old Mutual) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB', senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-' and subordinated debt at 'BB'. The agency has also affirmed Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (South Africa) Limited's (OMLACSA) subordinated debt at 'AA-(zaf)' and National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'AAA(zaf)' and Skandia Life Assurance Company Ltd's (Skandia) IFS rating at 'A-'. The Outlooks on the group's IDRs and IFS ratings are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Old Mutual's ratings are constrained by South Africa's Long-term local currency IDR (BBB+/Stable) and Long-term foreign currency IDR (BBB/Stable), reflecting the importance of the group's South African business for its balance sheet and earnings. Old Mutual derives about 75% of its operating earnings from South Africa.

However, the group's IFS rating is one notch higher than the South African local currency sovereign rating in recognition of Old Mutual's geographical diversification, with a sizeable proportion of earnings generated in the UK and Europe. The additional notch also reflects the group's ability to share with policyholders potential investment losses on its investments in the South African financial markets, and the financial flexibility from being listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Old Mutual's main South African operation, OMLACSA, and its main non-South African operation, Skandia, are "Core" to the group under Fitch's insurance group rating methodology and are therefore rated based on the credit quality of the group as a whole.

Old Mutual's ratings reflect its position as the market-leading life insurer and largest fund manager in South Africa, and its significant presence in the UK savings market. The group also has non-life operations in southern Africa through Mutual & Federal, and an asset management business in the US. Significant debt repayment since 2009 has reduced Old Mutual's Fitch-calculated financial leverage to 22% at end-H113 from 31% at end-2009, which is low for the rating.

Old Mutual's fixed-charge coverage is strong for the rating, at 8.8x in 2012, and is likely to be higher in 2013, given significant further debt reduction of GBP1.1bn in 2012.

Fitch also assesses the group's hard-currency coverage to measure its ability to service its non-rand-denominated debt obligations based purely on its non-rand earnings. Hard-currency coverage has been negatively affected in the short term by the group's disposal of its US life and Nordic operations in recent years and the associated reduction in its non-rand earnings. Hard-currency coverage was only 1.9x in 2012 (2011: 2.3x) but Fitch expects it to improve to about 2.5x to 3x in 2013 as the benefit of the GBP1.1bn debt reduction in 2012 takes full effect. This level would be in line with the ratings.

Old Mutual's capitalisation is commensurate with its rating category and relatively insensitive to movements in financial markets. The group's regulatory solvency ratio was 174% at end-Q313.

At end-2012, 25% of Old Mutual's total non-unit-linked investment portfolio of GBP26.2bn was held in equities. However, as most of Old Mutual's non-unit-linked investments back with-profits business, where investment performance is largely shared with policyholders, Fitch is not overly concerned about Old Mutual's relatively high equity allocation.

Old Mutual has a 54% stake in Nedbank Group Limited (BBB/Stable), one of the four largest banking groups in South Africa. South African banks have been relatively isolated from the global financial crisis and the eurozone uncertainty, and Nedbank has been a major contributor to Old Mutual's earnings in recent years. At the same time, Nedbank exposes the group to credit risk and the risk of a capital injection - as carried out in the past - should the bank need additional capital. Although Nedbank does not currently represent a significant distribution channel for Old Mutual's products, it may be a valuable partner in Old Mutual's gradual expansion elsewhere in Africa. Overall, Fitch views Old Mutual's majority ownership of Nedbank as a marginal positive for the insurer's ratings as it diversifies the group's earnings and revenue streams, increases its reach, and improves its earnings generation.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

An upgrade or downgrade of South Africa's Long-term local currency IDR or Long-term foreign currency IDR could trigger a corresponding rating action on Old Mutual.

Old Mutual could be downgraded if there is greater-than-expected earnings pressure on its South African operations from volatile investment markets, weak consumer confidence and recessionary fears. Reduction in the geographical diversification of earnings or a deterioration in the quality of non-South African earnings, with hard-currency cover falling below 2x, could also lead to a downgrade.

The rating actions are as follows:

Old Mutual PLC

Long-term IDR: Affirmed 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

Senior unsecured debt: Affirmed at 'BBB-'

Subordinated debt: Affirmed at 'BB'

Short-term IDR and commercial paper: affirmed at 'F3'

Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (South Africa) Limited

National IFS rating: Affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable

National Long-term rating: Affirmed 'AA+(zaf)'; Outlook Stable

Subordinated debt: Affirmed at 'AA-(zaf)'

Skandia Life Assurance Company Ltd

IFS rating: Affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

Long-term IDR: Affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable