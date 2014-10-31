(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
'BBB-' Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:
OHI; Omega) and
maintained the Rating Outlook at Stable following its announced
merger agreement
with Aviv REIT, Inc. (NYSE: AVIV), a skilled-nursing-focused
peer in an all
equity transaction. A full list of rating actions follows at the
end of the
press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of OHI's ratings reflects the transaction's
negligible effects
on leverage and fixed-charge coverage and the incremental
improvements in the
combined company's portfolio diversification and quality.
Moreover, OHI's
essentially undrawn $1 billion revolving credit facility and
lack of debt
maturities until 2019 afford the company flexibility as to how
and when it
refinances AVIV's debt.
Of interest to Fitch will be the transaction's effect on OHI's
equity valuation
given management's track record of using issuances to fund
acquisitions on a
leverage-neutral basis. Fitch estimates the transaction values
AVIV at a 6.5%
property net operating income (NOI) yield as compared to OHI's
past acquisitions
which ranged from 8%-10%.
KEY METRICS REMAIN APPROPRIATE FOR THE RATING
Fitch estimates pro forma leverage for the combined company at
4.7x for the
annualized quarter ended Sept. 30, 3014 compared to 4.6x for
stand-alone OHI.
OHI has consistently maintained quarterly leverage between 4.2x
and 5.1x since
2011 (the agency views quarterly leverage as more meaningful
than trailing 12
months for OHI given the lack of seasonality in reported
earnings and timing
effects of acquisitions).
Fitch forecasts that leverage will remain between 4x-5x over the
next 12-to-24
months. Fitch defines leverage as debt net of readily available
cash divided by
recurring operating EBITDA.
Fixed-charge coverage is strong for the rating at 3.4x pro
forma, compared with
3x and 3.5x for the years 2012 and 2013, respectively. Fitch
expects OHI's
fixed-charge coverage will continue to improve driven by
contractual rental
escalators and reduced fixed charges as OHI refinances AVIV's
senior unsecured
notes and OHI's 2022 6.75% notes become callable. AVIV's senior
unsecured notes
have a weighted average coupon of 7.1% as compared to OHI's most
recent issuance
at 4.5% in September 2014. Fitch defines fixed-charge coverage
as recurring
operating EBITDA less straight-line rents divided by total
interest incurred.
CORPORATE LIQUIDITY PROVIDES FUNDING FLEXIBILITY
Fitch sees some scope for the merger to pressure OHI's liquidity
in the near
term. Fitch expects OHI will repay AVIV's secured and bank
facility debt when
the merger closes. In addition, OHI may consider using its
revolving credit
facility as a bridge before permanently refinancing AVIV's
high-cost senior
unsecured debt.
However, OHI's lack of near-term debt maturities and capital
expenditures,
coupled with nearly full availability under its $1 billion
revolving credit
facility offset financing/liquidity concerns. Moreover, Fitch
believes there
are alternative avenues for OHI to address the refinancing of
AVIV's bonds that
would not require the company to draw heavily on its revolver,
such as
pre-funding, in whole or in part, by way of an unsecured bond
and/or equity
issuance. Fitch may become increasingly concerned by a high line
balance should
it persist.
DEBT-MATURITY STAGGERING SHOULD BENEFIT REFINANCING
The transaction reduces the largest percentage of OHI's debt due
in any one
year, which is a credit positive. Fitch has previously
highlighted OHI's
concentrated (albeit long-dated) debt maturities as a key
concern. Longer-term,
Fitch expects OHI will seek to lengthen and stagger its debt
maturities into
2025 and 2026 as it refinances AVIV's debt and its 2022 notes
become callable.
MARGINALLY STRONGER PORTFOLIO QUALITY
The transaction reduces OHI's reimbursement exposure and tenant
concentration
and has no affect on operator coverage, all credit positives.
Concentration of
OHI's three largest tenant operators will decline to 22% from
29%, while the 10
largest will decline to 52% from 69%.
However, the magnitude of the benefit from reduced concentration
is limited by
the commonality of tenant revenue sources, in Fitch's view.
Operator coverage
will be unaffected at 1.8x and 1.4x for EBITDARM and EBITDAR,
respectively, and
Fitch estimates OHI's tenants will reduce their reliance on
federal and state
reimbursements to 88% from 92%. The outsized financial
volatility for OHI's
operator tenants during periods when reimbursement rates have
changed is the
largest constraint on OHI's ratings. Healthcare legislation,
together with
budgetary concerns at both the federal and state levels will
likely continue to
pressure operator margins and operators' capacity to honor lease
obligations.
OHI and AVIV sourced much of their acquisitions from their
operators, thus the
expanded relationships (33 new operators) should increase OHI's
pipeline of
opportunities.
FAIR CONTINGENT LIQUIDITY UNAFFECTED
The majority of OHI's assets are unencumbered and Fitch
estimates pro forma
unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt ranges from 1.7x
to 2.2x based on
a stressed capitalization range of 9%-12%.
SUBORDINATED DEBT NOTCHING
The one-notch differential between OHI's IDR and the
subordinated debt assumed
as part of the CapitalSource transaction considers the relative
subordination
within OHI's capital structure. The interest is due and payable
only to the
extent that there is rent being received from the tenants of the
acquired
properties to cover the interest expense related to the debt,
and the principal
is due only to the extent that all rent has been paid for the
term of the debt.
STABLE OUTLOOK
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that metrics
will remain
appropriate for the rating and OHI will lengthen and stagger its
forward debt
maturities over the next 12-to-24 months. Additionally, Fitch
expects that any
reimbursement pressures at the operator level would have a
minimal impact on OHI
cash flows given lease length, covenants and coverage.
Fitch has affirmed Omega's ratings as follows:
--IDR at 'BBB-';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured term loan at 'BBB-';
--Subordinated debt at 'BB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch does not expect management to operate the company
consistent with those
factors that could otherwise result in positive momentum in
OHI's ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Increased scale and diversification;
--Fitch's expectation of net debt-to-recurring operating EBITDA
sustaining below
4x (leverage was 4.7x pro forma);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
3.5x (coverage
was 3.4x pro forma).
The following factors may result in negative momentum in OHI's
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Further pressure on operators through reimbursement cuts;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 5.5x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
2.5x.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Britton O. Costa, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0524
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Steven R. Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0291
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com; Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel:
+1 (212) 908
0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage' May 28, 2014;
--'Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs: Sector Credit Factors'
Feb. 26, 2014;
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs' Nov.
19, 2013.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
