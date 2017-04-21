(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK-based One
Re Ltd's (One
Re) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'BBB-' with a
Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects One Re's strong capitalisation, the
strong regulatory
environment in the UK and the company's experienced management
team with a
strong track record in African insurance markets. The rating is
limited by the
company's start-up nature, small size and scale and weak
profitability. However,
we expect profitability to improve as the company grows.
One Re is a small, specialised London-based reinsurer
underwriting short-tail
non-life risks in sub-Saharan Africa. It began underwriting in
2015 following
its authorisation in the UK. At end-2016 the company reported
gross written
premiums (GWP) of just USD2.5 million, shareholders' funds of
USD38 million and
total assets (excluding reinsurance assets) of USD42 million.
One Re is targeting a portfolio of 50% fire and engineering
lines and 50% of all
other lines, but portfolio diversification was still low in
2016, with fire and
engineering accounting for 95% of GWP. One Re underwrites risks
covering 27
countries, but in practice geographical diversification is
limited, with the top
four countries accounting for 66% of GWP.
One Re's regulatory solvency is strong, with a Solvency II
coverage ratio
(including a voluntary capital add-on) of 254% at end-2016.
Fitch expects
capitalisation to decline as the company grows, but to remain
resilient and a
rating strength. One Re follows a capital policy of maintaining
solvency capital
requirement (SCR, including the capital add-on) coverage of at
least 125%, and
Fitch expects net written premiums-to-equity to not exceed 2x
(2016: zero).
In 2016 One Re's premium income was insufficient to cover costs.
One Re's GWP of
USD2.5 million did not cover administrative expenses of USD3.1
million; in
addition, net earned premiums were only at USD20,000 due to
expenses for
non-proportional reinsurance cover. This low revenue base and
unfavourable FX
developments led to a net loss of USD1.9 million (2015: USD5.1
million loss).
However, Fitch expects One Re to be able to significantly
increase its premium
income by end-2018, allowing the company to at least break even.
Fitch regards One Re's investment risk as moderate. The
company's investment
portfolio is dominated by two real estate investments in the
City of London (54%
of invested assets at end-2016) and cash (21%). The remainder
consists of an
investment mandate investing in a mix of short-term US dollar
denominated
corporate investment-grade bonds, short-duration high-yield
bonds and money
market funds. Overall, the portfolio has an average rating of
'BBB'.
One Re limits its exchange rate risk by underwriting
predominantly US dollar
denominated policies and investing in assets backing insurance
liabilities in US
dollars. Its head office operating expenses are sterling,
creating some exchange
rate risk, but this is partly offset by the sterling income from
its London real
estate investments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term given the company's
start-up nature and
small size and scale. However, profitable growth over time,
demonstrating a
proven business model, could lead to an upgrade, provided the
company maintains
strong capitalisation, with SCR (including the capital add-on)
coverage of at
least 125% and net written premiums-to-equity below 2x.
The rating would be downgraded if One Re's business model proves
to be
unsustainable, as evidenced by material losses in 2018, combined
with Fitch
expectations that losses would continue beyond 2018.
Significantly weaker than
forecast premium growth could also lead to a downgrade.
Additionally, SCR
(including the capital add-on) coverage below 125% or net
written
premiums-to-equity above 2x could lead to a downgrade.
