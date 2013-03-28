(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/ISTANBUL, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Ooredoo's (Qatar
Telecom Q.S.C) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'A+'
with Stable Outlook. Qtel International Finance Limited's global
medium-term
note programme (GMTN), guaranteed by Ooredoo, has also been
affirmed at 'A+'.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's assessment of the sovereign's
creditworthiness
due to Ooredoo's strong operational and strategic ties with the
State of Qatar,
which directly and indirectly holds 68% ownership of Ooredoo.
This implied state
support underpins the strong rating category and offsets risks
associated with
diversification into weaker rated emerging markets, slowing
sector growth and
M&A risk.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Steady but Slowing Growth:
Ooredoo's revenues continue to grow at rates (c.6% YE2012) in
excess of western
European incumbents. However, like most incumbent operators,
Ooredoo is also
experiencing a combination of maturing mobile markets, strong
competition for
remaining customers and some technology disruption. The group
has responded by
shifting strategy towards improving operational efficiency and
driving mobile
data products and has succeeded in stabilising margins. Fitch
expects continued
pressures in this area in the years ahead and it will remain
challenging for
Ooredoo to achieve past growth rates.
Emerging Market Exposure:
Ooredoo generates 28% of its consolidated EBITDA from its key
Gulf markets of
Qatar and Kuwait. The balance of EBITDA is primarily generated
from Indonesia,
Iraq, Algeria, and Tunisia. These weaker rated countries
continue to generate
stronger headline growth than domestic markets but are exposed
to higher
political risks. Currency fluctuations and access to cash at the
operating
subsidiaries can also prove difficult in adverse political
circumstances.
M&A Risk:
Large majority controlled acquisition targets which have solid
telecoms market
positions in MENA and AsiaPac cannot be ruled out. These are
generally not cheap
and can spike leverage levels quite significantly. Fitch
continues to treat any
acquisition as event risk, in line with its methodology.
Controlled Financial Policy:
Ooredoo's own leverage guidance is 1.5x to 2.5x net debt/EBITDA
and while the
group was well within these levels as at YE2012 (1.9x as
reported by Ooredoo),
it can fluctuate quite significantly within these limits
depending upon any
large scale M&A. Fitch draws comfort from its opinion that if
the group breached
these levels and struggled to deleverage within a short forecast
period (12
months), equity support from the State of Qatar would be
forthcoming to reduce
the position and place leverage levels on a more stable footing.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
actions
include:
- Sovereign Linkage:
An upgrade of the sovereign may be positive for the company's
rating.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- Group Leverage:
Aggressive acquisitions that breach the company's max net debt
to EBITDA level
and/or the failure to delever to below 2.5x net debt/EBITDA in
the following 12
months after such an acquisition.
- Sovereign Linkage:
A downgrade of the sovereign rating of Qatar or if the Qatar
government reduced
its stake in the company to below 50% overall.
The following instruments have had their ratings affirmed:
Qtel International Finance Limited's USD5bn Global Medium Term
Note Programme at
A+
Qtel International Finance Limited's USD3bn Global Medium Term
Note Programme at
A+
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Bulent Akgul
Director
+90 212 279 1065
Supervisory Analyst
Mike Dunning
Managing Director
+44 203 530 1178
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Stuart Reid
Senior Director
+44 20 3 530 1085
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the
issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 08
August 2012 and
'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage', dated 08 August 2012,
are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.