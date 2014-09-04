(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ooredoo
Tunisie's (OT;
previously known as Tunisiana) National Long-term rating at
'AAA(tun)' with a
Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed and simultaneously
withdrawn OT's
Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB'
and local
currency IDR at 'BBB-'. These ratings have been withdrawn as
they are no longer
considered analytically meaningful to the agency's coverage. A
full list of
rating actions is below.
OT underperformed Fitch's expectations in 2013 and is likely to
see a further
decline in EBITDA in 2014. The mobile market in Tunisia is
becoming saturated
(mobile penetration rate 114% 2013) and is undergoing rapid
change with strong
growth in 3G/data use (95% growth 2013), increases in post-paid
subs (10%
increase at OT in 2013) and changes in the regulatory
environment. There are
some similarities to what Western European mobile incumbents
went through in the
past decade. Increases in regulatory scrutiny, competition and a
decline in
tiered pricing are contributing to declines in mobile average
revenue per user
(ARPU). With OT's ARPU falling by 9% in 2Q14 vs 2Q13, EBITDA is
set to continue
to fall as a higher cost base coupled with high operating
leverage further
decrease the EBITDA margin.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Incumbent Profile
OT had a market share of around 54% in 1Q14 (both for
subscribers and revenue)
and continues to be the number one player in the mobile market.
A large customer
base, coupled with tiered voice pricing over a GSM network,
allows OT to
generate strong free cash flow. Fitch estimates normalised
pre-dividend FCF at
around 15% margin over the medium term.
Challenging 2014
Operational data to 2Q14 vs 2Q13 suggest 2014 is likely to be a
tough year for
OT. ARPU declined by 9.7% in 2Q14 vs 2Q13, revenue declined by
5% and the total
number of subscribers is up only 48,843 in the latest quarter.
Declining
revenues and ARPU are exacerbated by the high operating leverage
employed by
mobile telecom providers such as OT. This is driving the EBITDA
margin below
50%, reducing normalised FCF to approximately 15% from an
historical level of
over 20%. One-off marketing spends, increased taxes on
rebranding and employee
training are expected to further compress margins in the short
term.
Growing Competitor
Orange, the number three player, has grown rapidly this year in
terms of
subscribers. Orange holds a large share of net adds into 3G
post-paid adds and
is continuing to grow its market share in pre-paid. The
emergence of a strong
number three operator presents a competitive challenge to OT.
While OT continues
the deployment of its 3G offering, Orange established 3G in 2010
and is
benefiting from being the first mover in the technology.
Changing Market
Regulatory changes in 2014 have led to a reduction in
interconnection tariffs by
25%, hitting OT the hardest. Technological change has resulted
in the rise in
post-paid contracts and a move to unlimited voice and SMS
contracts. This has
affected OT, which has traditionally charged consumers on a
tiered volume basis.
A transition to data driven 3G/4G vs. voice market for mobile
operators is
likely to negatively affect OT, which had enjoyed a strong
market share in a GSM
duopoly prior to Orange's entrance into the market in 2010.
Increased Leverage
Funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage increased to
0.37x in 2013.
Fitch forecasts this will increase to 0.90x in 2014. The debt
increase will be
used to finance mainly a dividends, capital expenditures and
mobile licenses.
While starting from a low level, the increased financial
leverage coupled with a
deteriorating operating performance results in downward pressure
on OT's credit
profile. However, Fitch expects FFO adjusted leverage to fall to
less than 0.5x
by 2016, driven by an amortising debt profile with an average
life of less than
five years.
Parental Support
OT's 'AAA(tun)' rating incorporates a one-notch uplift from its
standalone
credit profile of 'AA+(tun)' due to its strategic importance to
its parent -
Ooredoo Q.S.C (Ooredoo, A+/Stable). In April 2014, Tunisiana SA
rebranded itself
as Ooredoo Tunisie, the parent's brand, giving the consumer only
one brand. OT
also started a contract of use of the group's services and
brand, which
indicates their strengthening operational ties. Furthermore, the
parent
continues to be the dominant shareholder and has a controlling
90% stake, with
the Tunisian state holding 10%. While Ooredoo does not guarantee
OT's debt, it
assisted in raising TUD220m capital in 2013 and continues to be
influential in
North African telecoms across its various subsidiaries. Fitch
considers that
Ooredoo is likely to support its subsidiary as long as the
parent sees equity
value in the company.
Reduced Liquidity, Higher Debt
OT has raised debt capital, mainly to pay out a dividend in 2013
and 2014 as
well as invest in mobile licenses and additional capital
expenditure. This has
increased interest and amortisation payments, reducing FCF
expectations over the
rating cycle. This is exacerbated by a lack of a committed
credit facility.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that could lead to negative rating action
include:
Weakening in the operating environment, a sharp contraction in
the company's
pre-dividend FCF, net FFO adjusted leverage over 1x on
sustainable basis and
underperformance of Fitch's expectations in 2014 could lead to
negative rating
action. A change in financial policy or excessive dividend
distributions may
also lead to negative rating action.
The rating actions are as follows:
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(tun)', Outlook
Stable
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB', Outlook
Negative; withdrawn
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-', Outlook
Stable; withdrawn
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bashar Al Natoor
Director
+971 44241242
Al Thuraya Tower 1
Office 1805
Dubai Media City
Secondary Analyst
David Weller
Analyst
+44 20 3 530 1643
Committee Chairperson
Damien Chew
Senior Director
+44 20 3 530 1424
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28
May 2014 and
'National Scale Ratings Criteria', dated 30 October 2013 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
