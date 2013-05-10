May 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Opera Germany (No. 2) p.l.c.'s CMBS notes as follows:

EUR314.9m class A (XS0278492706) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Negative

EUR46.8m class B (XS0278493001) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative

EUR65.6m class C (XS0278493266) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative

EUR63.7m class D (XS0278493340) affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate 'RE50%'

EUR9.4m class E (XS0278493423) affirmed at 'CCCsf'; 'RE0%'

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects the stable performance of the three remaining shopping centres over the past 12 months. The Negative Outlook is due to the significant bullet risk, with loan maturity due in October 2013.

Since the last rating action in June 2012 the Opern-Passagen centre in Cologne was sold for more than its release premium of EUR63m. The sales proceeds covered the allocated loan amount of EUR59.6m which was used to sequentially redeem the class A notes, whilst the net sales price above the release premium is held in a reserve account which will either be used on capex work on the other centres or to pay down the loan.

Of the three remaining centres the EUR251.8m valued Rhein-Ruhr-Zentrum (RRZ) and Schwannenmark (EUR49.7m) have been marketed since October 2011 in line with the December 2010 restructuring plan. Whilst Koe-Galerie (EUR274.1m) is being kept back post its refurbishment and re-letting plan which is expected to be completed by September 2013. Although some new retail leases have been signed, the majority of office space remains vacant.

In order to redeem the class A notes, either a loan refinancing or a sale of both the Koe-Galerie and RRZ are required. Whilst the previous loan restructuring has been beneficial in preserving value in the centres, it has led to a shortening of the tail period to one year from three. In the event of a loan maturity default in October 2013, Fitch sees increasing operational risks related to a timely asset sale at potentially discounted prices prior to notes' legal final maturity in October 2014.

Given the average-to-good asset quality, Fitch believes the servicer, Hypothekenbank Frankfurt (Eurohypo), may find sponsor's reticence in allowing a collateral sale by October 2014 at a price substantially under current market value. Furthermore, this process is likely to require a noteholders' resolution to force a quick sale, therefore bringing further uncertainty over resolution timing. As such, the Negative Outlooks on the top three tranches may result in downgrades should clear progress not be made by, or around, loan maturity.

The underlying asset performance from the three centres has been stable to positive over the Past 12 months. The aggregate passing rent has increased to EUR34.4m from EUR32.9m since April 2012. Koe Galerie increase in passing rent was the driver in this improvement. The Koe Galerie weighted average lease term to break has decreased to 4.2 from 6.1 years since April 2012. However, Rhein-Ruhr-Zentrum shows an increase in lease term to 6.5 from 5.4 years in the same period. The Schwannenmark lease term has been stable.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Should no significant progress be made in the sales process of the two currently marketed properties and the marketing process for the Koe Galerie not have started by October 2013, Fitch may take negative rating action as the maturity of the transaction approaches.

Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance update report will be shortly available on the agency's website, www.fitchratings.com.