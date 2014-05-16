(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
of Oracle Corp.
(Oracle) at 'A+', including the long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR). The
Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the
end of this
press release.
The rating actions affect approximately $27 billion of total
debt, including the
company's undrawn $3 billion unsecured revolving credit facility
(RCF).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Ratings and Outlook reflect:
--Significant financial flexibility, with cash and investments
totaling $37.2
billion as of Feb. 28, 2014, an undrawn $3 billion RCF due 2018
and sustained
annual free cash flow (FCF) after dividends in excess of $9
billion in the past
three fiscal years (FYs). Fitch projects FCF of nearly $12.5
billion in FY 2014,
compared with $12.1 billion in FY 2013 (ended May 31).
--Strong customer attach-and-renewal rates for software
maintenance, resulting
in a steadily increasing, highly profitable (93% gross margin)
recurring revenue
stream that significantly reduces FCF volatility.
--Strong competitive position, especially in database and
middleware software.
--Conservative financial policies and strong credit protection
metrics, with
historical leverage peaking at 1.3x. Oracle's external financing
requirements
were historically limited to acquisition funding due to strong
internal cash
generation, staggered debt maturities and materially lower cash
payments for
share repurchases and dividends prior to FY 2012.
--Size and diversity with respect to its installed software base
and significant
switching costs associated with mission-critical enterprise
software.
--Established track record of integrating acquisitions.
Fitch's rating concerns are:
--Competition from open-source software and long-term
profitability of Oracle's
software as a service (SaaS) relative to traditional on-premise
software. In the
first nine months of fiscal 2014 (ended Feb. 28), the direct
controllable margin
on new software licenses and cloud subscriptions (L&C),
excluding stock-based
compensation, declined to 26.2% from 31.2% in the year-ago
period, despite
relatively flat new software license revenue.
Fitch believes Oracle has and will continue to make significant
investments,
both organic and inorganic, to retain its long-term
competitiveness relative to
SaaS providers. Oracle's SaaS revenue was $1.1 billion, or more
than 10%, of
total L&C software revenue over the LTM ending February 28,
compared with $823
million in the year-ago period. Cloud subscription revenue
increased 24.2%
year-over-year to $287 million in the quarter ended Feb. 28,
2014.
--Aggressive acquisition strategy; however, Fitch expects the
company will
remain disciplined with its strategy and, in the event of a
major debt-financed
acquisition, will reduce leverage using FCF in lieu of
meaningful share
repurchases.
--Material and sustained growth in cash returned to shareholders
via stock
repurchases and dividends since fiscal 2012 as well as U.S.
acquisitions
increase Oracle's external U.S. funding requirements due to
significant offshore
cash and FCF generation that is subject to incremental taxation
upon
repatriation. As of Feb 28, 2014, $32.9 billion, or 88%, of
Oracle's total cash
and investments of $37.2 billion was held offshore.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive:
Fitch believes the company's lack of a strategic rationale to
maintain a higher
rating at the expense of financial flexibility required for
acquisitions limits
further positive rating actions.
Negative:
--A shift to more aggressive financial policies, including a
material sustained
increase in leverage;
--Inability to adapt to major technology transitions, such as
SaaS or any
emerging database technologies.
Fitch believes Oracle's liquidity is strong, supported by a
sizable cash
position, the vast majority of which is held offshore, an
undrawn $3 billion RCF
due April 2018, and strong and consistent FCF. The significant
offshore cash
position is attributable to a considerable portion of FCF being
derived outside
the U.S., while significant funding is required in the U.S. for
share
repurchases, acquisitions and dividends.
Oracle's credit protection metrics remained relatively stable in
the past year.
Leverage (debt/operating EBITDA) increased to 1.3x as of Feb.
28, 2014 compared
with 1.1x in the year-ago period, while interest coverage
(operating
EBITDA/interest expense) was decreased to 20.1x compared with
23.1x in the
year-ago period. Fitch forecasts leverage below 1.3x and
interest coverage in
excess of 20x in fiscal 2015.
As of Feb. 28, 2014, total debt was $24.2 billion and consisted
primarily of:
--$1.5 billion of 3.75% senior notes due July 2014;
--$2 billion of 5.25% senior notes due January 2016;
--$2.5 billion of 1.20% senior notes due October 2017;
--$2.5 billion of 5.75% senior notes due April 2018;
--$500 million of floating rate senior notes due January 2019;
--$1.5 billion of 2.375% senior notes due January 2019;
--$1.75 billion of 5% senior notes due July 2019;
--$1 billion of 3.875% senior notes due July 2020;
--$1.62 billion of 2.25% senior notes due January 2021;
--$2.5 billion of 2.50% senior notes due October 2022;
--$1 billion of 3.625% senior notes due July 2023;
--$975 million of 3.125% senior notes due July 2025;
--$1.25 billion of 6.50% senior notes due April 2038;
--$1.25 billion of 6.125% senior notes due July 2039;
--$2.23 billion of 5.375% senior notes due July 2040.
Fitch affirms Oracle's ratings as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A+';
--Revolving credit facility 'A+';
--Senior unsecured debt 'A+';
--Short-term IDR 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
John M. Witt, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0673
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Jason Pompeii
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3210
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 5, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.