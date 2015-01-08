(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Orange
S.A.'s Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with Negative Outlook. A
full list of
rating actions is below.
Orange continues to face a number of challenges in its domestic
market, some
international operations and the Enterprise business. These have
been driven by
intense competition, tariff rebalancing, regulation, the
macro-economic backdrop
and increased investment in fibre and 4G mobile services. As a
result, revenue
and EBITDA have been under pressure while capex has remained
broadly stable,
leading to a weakening in cash flow generation. Recent
operational metrics show
continuous improvements and cost reduction initiatives have
exceeded targets,
but these are still to be reflected in an improved financial
performance and the
company has to also digest the potential loss of wholesale
revenues in France.
The Negative Outlook reflects the risk that Orange's financial
flexibility may
be lower and leverage higher until declines in EBITDA,
particularly in France,
can be stabilised.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Distant French Market Repair
After a period of intense price competition initiated by the
launch of mobile
services by Iliad in April 2013, it is unlikely that the French
telecoms market
will deteriorate significantly further from its current levels.
Mobile tariffs
in the French market are now at lower levels and as of 3Q14, 93%
of Orange's
mobile customer base was on commercial offers launched after
Iliad's mobile
launch. However, tough competition is likely to persist in the
short term,
driven by Iliad's desire to gain scale in mobile and Bouygues
Telecom's counter
moves to maintain mobile market share and expand in fixed line.
Recent mobile
market consolidation attempts have failed. However, the
imperative is likely to
remain given 4G investment requirements and the roll-out of
fibre.
Operating Performance Improving
Operational key performance indicators are improving as Orange
benefits from its
convergent products and fibre deployment strategy, particularly
in France and
Spain. The improvement is yet to be fully reflected in overall
financial
performance as steep tariff declines and a loss of market share
outweigh the
gains. The operational improvement has been supported by a
cost-reduction
programme that is allowing stabilisation of the EBITDA margin.
The cost-reduction programme has scope to continue, but the loss
of roaming
revenues from Iliad as it builds out its own mobile network
coupled with the
prospect of lower wholesale revenues from SFR after its merger
with Numericable,
will make improvement at the financial level harder.
Weaker Cash-Flow Generation
Investments in fibre and fourth-generation mobile networks
planned by management
to allow Orange to differentiate its service offering from the
competition has
kept capex at high levels even as revenue and EBITDA remain
under pressure.
Restated EBITDA less reported capex fell by14.5% in 2012, 11% in
2013, and 8%
yoy in 1H14. While the improvement in the rate of decline is
positive, we
consider the visibility of a sustainable stabilisation of EBITDA
as key for
Orange's rating Outlook and organic deleveraging capability.
Still Some Room to Manoeuvre
The use of hybrid bonds and the sale of assets has enabled
Orange to strengthen
its balance sheet and provide resources to acquire assets like
Jazztel in more
core markets like Spain. Orange could also receive around
EUR4.6bn in cash and
4% equity in BT Group for the sale of its 50% stake in UK mobile
operator EE
(subject to final terms). Depending on the use of the proceeds,
the cash element
has the potential to improve funds from operations (FFO) net
adjusted leverage
by around 0.2x. However, it is likely that Orange will use a
portion of the
proceeds to partly fund its acquisition of Jazztel. When
combined with the loss
of dividends from EE, Orange should be left with some room for
limited leverage
improvements.
In January 2014, Orange changed the terms of its existing hybrid
capital
instrument (TDIRA), which enabled the securities to receive a
50% equity credit
based on Fitch methodology. Orange has since issued a further
EUR5.8bn of hybrid
bonds which also qualify for 50% equity credit. The EUR5.8bn of
hybrid bonds are
accounted for as 100% equity under IFRS and not included in
Orange's reported
debt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative:
- FFO adjusted net leverage trending towards 3.5x would lead to
a downgrade.
- Group EBITDA declines of a mid-single digit percentage or
worse in 2014, with
limited improvement in the trend in 2015 would also lead to a
downgrade.
- Pressure on free cash flow, driven by continued EBITDA
erosion, higher capex
and shareholder distribution, or significant underperformance in
the core
domestic market and at other key subsidiaries may also be
negative for the
rating.
Positive:
The Outlook could be revised to Stable if the following
materialise:
- EBITDA declines in 2014 limited to a low-single digit
percentage followed by
continued improvements in 2015.
- Expectations of sustainable deleveraging with FFO adjusted
leverage remaining
well below 3.5x.
- Continued improvements in the domestic operating performance.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook Negative
Senior unsecured: affirmed at 'BBB+'/'F2'
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Commercial Paper Programme: affirmed at 'F2'
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
