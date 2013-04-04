(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)

April 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed ORIX APL Trust 2010-1 as shown below. The transaction is a securitisation of non-recourse mortgage loans collateralised by multi-family rental apartments, originated by ORIX Corporation.

JPY6.47bn* class A trust beneficiary interests (TBIs) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable * as of 3 April 2013

Key Rating Drivers

The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that available credit enhancement (CE) is sufficient to support the current rating. Master lease structures in place have continued to support stable loan performance. In addition, aggregate rental income from the underlying collateral properties has been in line with Fitch's assumptions, although the portfolio vacancy rate has shown an increasing trend over the last few months. Fitch believes that negative performance trends in the underlying collateral can be offset by the growth in CE levels driven by sequential repayment of the TBIs.

Rating Sensitivity

A material increase in the portfolio vacancy rate could lead to negative rating action, although Fitch does not expect this to be a material risk in the foreseeable future.