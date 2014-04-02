(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 2
Fitch Ratings has affirmed China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Ltd's (COGO)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed
COGO's foreign-currency senior unsecured rating at 'BBB'.
COGO's rating is based on a top-down approach; it is one notch down from its
parent China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (COLI; BBB+). The standalone
profile of COGO is in the 'BB' rating category. Nevertheless, COGO's standalone
'BB' credit profile is limited by its relatively small scale, short track record
of around three years in Tier 3 cities and weaker margins reflecting the low
average selling price (ASP) in Tier 3 cities.
The affirmation reflects a continued linkage between COGO and COLI in terms of
strategy, operations and ownership.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Benefits and Support from parent: COLI, one of the largest and most profitable
homebuilders in China, is the major shareholder of COGO with a 37.98% stake.
COLI focuses on Tier 1 and 2 cities whereas COGO focuses on Tier 3 cities. COGO
is of long-term strategic importance to COLI as it is the only entity through
which the group is expanding in Tier 3 cities. The two companies are
integrated, sharing senior and operational management as well as brand names,
market intelligence and management systems.
Tier 3 Cities Strategies: COGO focuses on Tier 3 cities that are regional or
provincial economic centres or cities which benefits from expanded urbanisation
of Tier 1 or 2 cities. These cities can support higher ASP compared with the
lesser Tier 3 cities. The GDP of the Tier 3 cities that COGO operates in is
expected to increase by around 10 in 2014, compared with the 7.5% growth for the
whole of China. In addition, COGO commanded top position by sales in five of
the thirteen Tier 3 cities where COGO operated. COGO's strategy is to achieve a
top three market share in all the cities that they do business in, which in
return would allow stronger pricing power and market influence.
Strong Execution Capabilities: Since 2010, COLI has transferred more than 142
professionals to COGO to improve the operational and execution capabilities of
the subsidiary. COGO has demonstrated strong execution and asset turnover; its
contracted sales increased from HKD4.1bn in 2010 to HKD17.2bn in 2013. The ratio
of contracted sales to total debt is at 1.2x in 2013 and Fitch expects COGO to
maintain this in the medium term. COGO's operational model is to start
construction in 100 days and start pre-sales in 200 days. In the past three
years, it has managed to sell over 80% of its projects by the time they are
completed.
Capital Structure Improvement Continues: COGO's funding costs decreased from
5.658% in 2010 to 4.242% in 2013. With the help of its parent, COGO has
established strategic partnerships with major commercial banks that ensure COGO
will have access to sufficient credit facilities. COGO also coordinates with
COLI on its treasury functions and shares both domestic and offshore banking
relationships with COLI.
Strong Brand Name: "China Overseas Property" has nearly 30 years of history and
has been a leading brand in the industry. In cities where COGO operates, the
brand premium gives it a 6%-20% boost in its average selling prices compared
with similar products in the area. COGO can also use the China Overseas Property
Club of customers who have previously purchased its homes to broaden its
customer network, enhance current customer relationships, and develop a mid- and
high-end client base.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating action is unlikely without evidence of stronger contractual
linkage between COLI and COGO.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Weakening of strategic, operational or ownership linkages between COLI and
COGO
- Lack of support from COLI in the event of sustained weakening of COGO's
operational, financial and liquidity positions
- Negative rating action on COLI