Oct 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Malaysia-based Pacific & Orient Insurance Co. Berhad's
(POI) Insurer Financial Strength Rating (IFS) at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating affirmation reflects POI's adequate capital position, stable
underwriting margin and solid distribution coverage in the Malaysian motorcycle
insurance market. The rating also considers the company's conservative
investment approach and strong liquidity.
Notwithstanding a mild decline in gross premiums, POI has maintained favourable
underwriting performance during the nine-month period ended 30 June 2013. Based
on the unaudited figures for the nine months ended H113, the company's combined
ratio was consistently below 90%. Overall claim experience after reinsurance
remained stable, reflecting the good quality of the company's insurance
portfolio.
Underpinned by its conservative investment allocation and slower business
growth, POI's risk-based capitalization (RBC) at end of H113, as measured by
Fitch's internal model, remained adequate and supportive to its rating. Its
statutory RBC ratio at end of H113 was above 200%, well in excess of the
statutory minimum requirement of 130%.
POI maintains strong liquidity to meet cash outflows from potential insurance
claims. Cash and deposits accounted for approximately 95% of POI's invested
funds at the end of H113 and amounted to 191% of its net claims reserves.
POI's rating is partially constrained by its significant business concentration
risk in motorcycle insurance and on-going market-wide underwriting losses of
third-party motor liabilities within the insurance industry in Malaysia.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Further upgrade of POI in the near term is unlikely, in Fitch's view, unless the
company is able to sustain its combined ratio below 90% and further strengthen
its market coverage and risk-based capitalization as measured by Fitch's
internal model. In view of the company's business concentration in the
motorcycle insurance segment, Fitch expects POI to maintain adequate capital
buffers to support potential underwriting volatility.
Key triggers for negative rating action include an escalation in net premium
leverage to consistently higher than 2x (FY12: 1.36x), a weakening in
underwriting margin (with combined ratio consistently exceeding 97%), an
increase in financial leverage to a level higher than 35% (end of H113: 23%) on
a sustained basis, or a dramatic change in its investment approach.